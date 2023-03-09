“On behalf of the National Potato Council and the growers we represent, I’m pleased to offer this exciting and impactful insight into the U.S. potato industry and its contributions throughout the American economy,” said RJ Andrus of TBR Farms near Idaho Falls, Idaho, president of the National Potato Council. “The analysis marks the first time any organization has measured and reported on the national economic impact of America’s favorite vegetable.
“Given its prominence in our diet and wellbeing, potatoes provide a significant contribution to America’s economic activity – including direct activity (such as) growth, processing, wholesaling and retail – and job creation – making potatoes an essential component of our prosperity as a nation built and sustained by potato growers who indirectly put people to work in every city and town across our great country. The U.S. potato sector is vital to America’s economic lifeblood, generating an estimated $100.9 billion in economic activity in 2021 alone. Our sector is responsible for supporting an estimated 714,000 domestic jobs and providing wages of $34.1 billion annually to those employed along our supply chain. An impressive 0.4 percent of the entire U.S. workforce relies on our industry for their livelihoods, contributing $53 billion towards annual (gross domestic product) growth.
“I want to thank the economists and researchers at Michigan State University for this analysis. The staggering results of this study are reinforced by the fact that potatoes are the No. 1-consumed vegetable by U.S. consumers annually and are a beneficial source of vitamins and minerals in all diets. Thanks to U.S. potato growers, our partners and workers up and down the supply chain, and the consumers who love our products, America is indeed a spud nation.”
The analysis assesses the national economic contribution of the potato sector on the United States. It also analyzes the supply chain for potatoes as well as the level of exports and imports of potatoes and potato products. The 2021 total economic contribution of the potato sector is estimated to be $100.9 billion. The contribution stemming from farm production comprises about $10.8 billion. These estimated economic contribution estimates entail $37.2 billion direct economic activity arising from growing, processing, wholesaling and retailing potatoes and potato products. The remaining $63.7 billion is comprised of indirect activity from affected industries and expenditures from household consumption that can be traced back to activity generated by the potato sector.
Total employment generated by the potato sector is estimated to be in excess of 714,000 domestic jobs, of which about 405,000 are directly employed along the potato supply chain and more than 309,000 are employed in related industries or other businesses. These jobs command about $34.1 billion in wages and salaries per year and contribute $53.5 billion to the annual gross domestic product of the United States. To place these findings into context, about 0.4 percent of the U.S. domestic workforce is supported by the domestic potato-industry supply chain.
The potato industry entails a wide spectrum of activity, from agricultural production through wholesaling, processing and distribution, ending with consumer purchases of final products through retail channels or through foodservice providers. Farms and businesses producing, processing and distributing potato and potato products can be found in all parts of the United States and accordingly, the potato industry is present throughout the nation.
The U.S. is the world’s fifth-largest producer and potatoes are the No. 1-consumed vegetable by U.S. consumers. Potatoes are a remarkably versatile vegetable and have many desirable characteristics that make it a staple food. It’s rich in antioxidants and potassium; potato skins are an excellent source of fiber. It’s also an inexpensive source of calories, which is important in developing countries where food security is an issue.
People are also reading…
In the United States the largest-producing state of potatoes is Idaho, followed by Washington. Other major producing states include Wisconsin, Oregon, North Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Maine, Michigan, Nebraska and California. States tend to specialize in the variety categories grown, though all varieties are viable in every state. Idaho is an important source of Russet potatoes, Michigan is the largest producer of potatoes for chips and 80 percent of Washington’s potato crop goes to fry production. Many if not most of the potatoes grown in the United States are produced under contract. Contracts are most pervasive for processing potatoes, especially for potatoes grown for fries and chips.
More than two-thirds of the potatoes sold in the United States were used for processing in 2018. One-quarter of those were used for sales to households; the rest were allocated to other uses. Foodservice is an especially important outlet for potatoes, primarily in the form of fries.
While most potatoes grown in the United States are consumed domestically, foreign trade is an important outlet for potatoes. Approximately 20 percent of the potatoes grown or processed in the United States are exported either as fresh or processed potatoes, though the country both imports and exports fresh, processed and products derived from potatoes. Canada and Mexico are major markets for U.S. fresh and dehydrated potatoes. Japan and South Korea are major markets for U.S. frozen potatoes. Canada is a leading source of imports for potatoes used in processing. The Canadian-imported potatoes may be subsequently exported as processed potatoes or in potato-derived products.
While native to South America, potatoes are grown around the world. This vegetable is so adaptable and vital to human nutrition that it’s now grown throughout the Americas, all of Europe, south and east Asia, Australia and Africa. Potatoes are grown on six of the seven continents.
Prior to the war in Ukraine, the four-largest global producers of potatoes were China, India, Russia and Ukraine. The United States is the world’s fifth-largest producer. Potatoes are the most consumed vegetable in the United States and are the only vegetable whose level of consumption is consistent with U.S. Department of Agriculture dietary guidelines. In addition to being cooked and eaten whole, they can be processed into a wide variety of value-added products. More than one-third of U.S.-grown potatoes are processed as frozen potatoes and about 93 percent of those are utilized as fries. Fresh table-stock and potatoes for potato chips represent about 25 and 23 percent of U.S. potato utilization, respectively. Potatoes are also a common ingredient in soups and salads. Industry statistics often break out potato utilization into three categories – at-home consumption, foodservice and institutional utilization. The latter entails consumption at public institutions like schools and hospitals. Foodservice utilization comprises the largest use of U.S.-grown potatoes, and fries comprise the largest portion of foodservice uses. An additional category of utilization is animal feed, which is usually comprised of grower stocks with blemishes or size characteristics that make them less fit for human-food markets.
Table 1 shows U.S. domestic production of potatoes from 2009 to 2021. The data shows a long-term trend of growth in U.S. domestic potato production that has experienced a recent reversal since 2019, primarily due to adverse weather conditions. The decline in production is one reason why the average farm-gate price of potatoes has increased from $8.90 per hundredweight in 2018 to $10.20 in 2021 – an increase of 14.6 percent. The onset of war in Ukraine, the general pace of U.S. and global inflation and the re-opening of restaurants from COVID-19 closures have likely placed added upward pressure on potato prices. Table 1 further shows that farm use comprises about 1 percent of total production. About 5.5 percent of total production is used for seed and about another 5.5 percent of output is lost due to shrinkage and other factors. Potatoes remain one of the most abundantly available vegetable crops for U.S. consumers, as about 49.4 pounds of potatoes were available per person in the United States in 2019.
Visit www.nationalpotatocouncil.org for more information.
To be continued ...