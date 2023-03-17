Part 1 of this analysis was published in the March 9 issue of Agri-View.
This analysis assesses the national economic contribution of the potato sector on the United States. It also analyzes the supply chain for potatoes as well as the level of exports and imports of potatoes and potato products. The 2021 total economic contribution of the potato sector is estimated to be $100.9 billion. The contribution stemming from farm production comprises about $10.8 billion.
There exists a wide range of potato varieties but commercial production of potatoes is largely focused upon a few key varieties. Within each variety there may exist a number of sub-varieties. That’s especially true for Russet potatoes.
- Russet potatoes – baked or roasted, mashed, fried, processing for fries and dehydrated potatoes
- Yellow potatoes – grilled, baked or roasted, mashed, salads
- Red potatoes – baked or roasted, salads, soups, stews, grilled, steamed
- White potatoes – mashed, salads, steamed, pan-fried or sautéed, processing for potato chips
- Purple potatoes – baked or roasted, grilled, salads
- Fingerling potatoes – pan-fried or sautéed, baked or roasted, salads
Russet potatoes are popular for baking, mashed potatoes and fries; they are often purchased by households as well as processors. Due to their size Russets are well-suited for fry production because they have the potential to be processed into long, thick fries. Yellow potatoes are versatile and are growing in popularity. They are often purchased by households, as are red potatoes. Also, as is the case with heirloom tomatoes, there appears to be a market for heirloom potato varieties, especially purple varieties. Varieties used for potato chips are round white varieties many of which are proprietary to the potato-chip processor or brand. The other potato varieties are somewhat less popular but are representative of the vast varieties available to consumers. Despite having a wide variety of options in the United States, there are more than 5,000 additional varieties of potatoes grown in South America – creating a potential to further expand the varieties produced in the United States.
An expansive and specialized supply chain exists of inputs to produce potatoes. Machinery, fertilizers, land and management are common inputs to all types of crop farming. Planting, harvesting and processing activities require specialized equipment with limited applications for other crops. Processing and storage facilities are specialized for processing potatoes and often designed to meet a variety of specifications for efficient processing. Potatoes grown for seed are particularly important for the potato industry and require special consideration. In that the United States has a limited generation system that prevents a seed lot from being used for more than five years. That limits the potential for disease increase.
After being harvested, potatoes either move into storage or are delivered directly to a packing shed or processor. Those sent to a packing shed are washed, graded and packaged. Potatoes that move into storage are maintained in controlled-atmosphere facilities to preserve their quality so they can be sold at a later date.
Potato growers often grow potatoes under contract, especially potatoes grown for fries and chips. The utilization of potatoes is shown in Table 2. The figures are somewhat dated but they may be more reflective of the market of potatoes post-COVID than potato utilizations during the pandemic.
More than two-thirds of the potatoes sold in the United States were used for processing in 2018. One-quarter of those were used for sales to households; the rest were allocated to other uses. Table 3 further details the processing utilization of potatoes in 2016 and 2017.
• In 2017 more than one-third of all the potatoes sold in the United States were used to produce fries. About 55 percent of potatoes by weight for processing were used for fries.
• The second-largest use of processed potatoes was for chips and shoestring potatoes, which accounted for about 16.5 percent of all potatoes used for processing.
• The third-largest use of potatoes by volume was for dehydration. That includes packaged starch, flour and packaged-potato products like instant mashed potatoes, scalloped potatoes and potatoes au gratin. Potatoes are increasingly being used as an input in other processed food products, such as frozen meals, pot pies and soups.
Some of the largest firms in the agri-food industry are involved in the processed-potato industry. Collectively the foodservice sector comprises the largest buyer segment for processed potatoes. Fast-food restaurants are the largest buyers of frozen potatoes for use in fries. PepsiCo and Campbell Soup Company, through their Frito-Lay and Snyder- Lance divisions, are the largest producers of chips. Current potato-sales growth is largest in craft or specialty-chip production. There is also product innovation in the chip sector focusing on reduced-sodium varieties, baked chips and chips with a reduced oil content.
Processed-potato production entails vast inputs from producers in other agricultural-production sectors as well as from other manufacturing sectors – particularly for packaging and processing. Processors use inputs to produce finished products. Examples of those are packaging, utilities, salt, breading, spices, other agri-food inputs, cooking oil and energy. The types of inputs brought into the processed-potato-production process depend on the type of product processed. To be sure potatoes are also inputs to other processed and packaged-food products, where potatoes are secondary components. For example consider shepherd’s pie, where mashed potatoes constitute only one component of the necessary ingredients to complete the traditional dish that is often marketed as a frozen meal.
Potatoes and processed-potato products are then handled by wholesalers. In some cases large firms manage their own warehouses, which means that they do not need to use wholesale services but carry out some of the activities that wholesalers do internally. The potatoes and potato products are then handled by retailers, foodservice firms, and institutions such as schools and hospitals. The products are then bought or consumed by the final consumer. A stylized depiction of the complete supply chain from farm-input suppliers to consumers is shown in Figure 1.
Potato quality is important for both the fresh and processed-potato markets. Because many potatoes are marketed through contracts, grading and sizing are important activities. Some potatoes destined for the fresh market go straight to potato wholesalers, and then go to either the retail market, or foodservice or institutional sales. Given the popularity of potatoes and their versatility, the supply chain for potatoes is complex compared to many other agricultural commodities.
To be continued ...