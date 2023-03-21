Part 1 of this analysis was published in the March 9 issue of Agri-View; part 2 was published in the March 16 issue.
This analysis assesses the national economic contribution of the potato sector on the United States. It also analyzes the supply chain for potatoes as well as the level of exports and imports of potatoes and potato products. The 2021 total economic contribution of the potato sector is estimated to be $100.9 billion. The contribution stemming from farm production comprises about $10.8 billion.
About 20 percent of potatoes grown in the United States are exported in either fresh or processed form, representing a combined $1.88 billion in sales. Despite potatoes being grown and consumed throughout the world, and despite the volume of U.S. potato production and consumption, the United States is neither a primary exporter nor an importer of potatoes in the aggregate.
Total U.S. exports of potatoes generated $1.875 billion in sales in 2021, an increase from $1.667 billion in 2020. The total volume of fresh potatoes comprising 2021 exports was about 3.4 million metric tons. Processed-potato shipments in the form of frozen was the most common form, followed by fresh, dehydrated, chips and seed. Fresh was the second-most-common form of exports by sale value but dehydrated was the second-most-common form exported by volume.
• Table 5 shows that Mexico and Canada were the largest export markets for all potato products in volume. Japan was the second-largest market in terms of sales. We should note that trade with Mexico and Canada is often two-way. All three countries participate in intermediate-trade exports to one market, which may be for processing for export to others, including the country of origin.
• Table 6 shows the largest-10 exports for frozen potatoes in 2021, indicating Japan as the biggest importer of U.S. frozen potatoes. Mexico follows closely; Canada is the fifth-largest importer of frozen potatoes.
• Table 7 shows export sales and volume for fresh or table-stock potatoes. Consistent with the intermediate trade of potatoes, Canada and Mexico are the biggest export markets for fresh U.S. potatoes. By weight, Canada imported more than twice that of Mexico; but in dollar terms Mexico exports command a relatively larger sale price.
• Table 8 shows the biggest-10 export markets for U.S. dehydrated potatoes. Often an intermediate-processing product, dehydrated potatoes are increasingly found on grocery shelves around the world. Once again Canada and Mexico are the biggest markets, where Canada comprises more than twice the value of the Mexican market in both volume and sales. Unlike fresh, however, the Canadian market pays a relative premium for dehydrated potatoes relative to the Mexican market.
• Table 9 shows the biggest-ten markets for potato-chip form of potatoes. Mexico and Canada remain the dominant destinations. The Canadian market is the biggest destination in sales but Mexico is the biggest destination in terms of volume, the difference indicating that Canadian markets pay a premium for chip-processed potatoes as compared to Mexico.
Like all industries in the United States the domestic supply chain supporting the production of raw potatoes, processing them and delivering them to consumers in fresh or processed form generates economic activities that exceed the direct value of the final products sold for consumption. This section traces the transactions involved in the production of potatoes from the agricultural inputs all the way to the distribution of final goods for consumption.
The corresponding economic-contribution estimates recognize that directly associated transactions give rise to secondary transactions as dollars are spent and re-spent in the economy in a reciprocal fashion not unlike the ripples on water created by a tossed rock in an otherwise calm pound. That is, the estimates entail what is commonly referred to as an economic-multiplier effect.
One should be careful to note that the estimation framework employed in this section reflects an economic contribution, not an economic impact. Economic-impact estimates follow the same approach as economic-contribution assessments. But economic-impact estimates must take into account all lost economic activities supplanted by the industry in question, while economic contributions only account for the economic value of activities directly and indirectly attributed to the industry in question.
• For example, an economic-contribution assessment of the agricultural production of potatoes will measure the selling value of potatoes produced and the value of all the inputs required to make that output.
• An economic-impact assessment of the agricultural production of potatoes will also measure the economic value of the sold potatoes and the associated input values. But it will go further to recognize the lost revenues of the likely alternative crops that would be grown in the absence of potatoes. For instance, the acres allocated to potatoes may supplant the sale and production values of corn on those same acres. Unfortunately, determining what production potatoes supplant can be challenging as this counterfactual state of production does not exist and cannot be observed directly. An economic-contribution assessment does not require conjecturing the nature of agricultural production in the absence of potato production.
In total, economic-impact assessments impose significant barriers to estimation compared to that of economic-contribution assessments.
One of the shortcomings of any economic-contribution estimate, like that provided here, is that other supply chains can also be claimed for some associated economic activities. For example, the mashed potatoes that go into a frozen meal like shepherd’s pie are co-mingled with other ingredients. Accordingly, the supply chain for minced beef or lamb can also assert ownership to the same value attributed to potatoes. While the estimates provided in this analysis shares out that portion of the finished good that can be attributed to potatoes, the very nature of the economic-simulation model assures that if we were to measure the economic contributions of all inputs into final products entailing potatoes, the total economic contribution would entail excessive double-counting of effects across the multiple inputs.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is the primary source of information for potato production, sales and trade. The agency also provides breakouts of commodity sales by form – frozen, fresh, and dehydrated, etc. The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Services provides in-depth coverage of trade flows of raw and processed potatoes.
The U.S. Department of Commerce provides detailed transaction data called a social accounting matrix that allows measures of inputs into the agricultural-production process of growing potatoes – as well as that of processing, wholesaling and retailing. The matrix traces all purchases and subsequent transactions along all supply chains and forks, in channels from raw-material inputs to final goods. As a social accounting construct, the matrix is a system of double-entry accounting, where a receipt for one party is an expenditure of another.
One’s expenditure for potato inputs reduces their ability to spend on other things. When one sells potatoes, they make subsequent expenditures from those earnings. Businesses take revenues from sales to pay for inputs and services. Those firms supplying inputs and services take those earnings and pay for inputs, inventory and services. Firms also pay wages to workers and profits to shareholders.
Those beneficiaries take those earnings and spend them on household expenditures, setting off subsequent rounds of transactions that cease only to the extent that purchases are made for goods and services rendered outside the local economy. The cycles continue indefinitely, mitigated only to the extent that individuals and institutions save – rather than re-spend from earnings – and the extent to which subsequent purchases go to international suppliers.
The IMPLAN economic-simulation model is used to model transactions and subsequent rounds of expenditures using the U.S. domestic social accounting matrix. IMPLAN is a well-established economic simulation model developed on more than 50 years of economic research. It provides 544 distinct industry details, allowing for granular tracking of transactions.
Consistent with the economic theory underlying the model, the IMPLAN simulation model is strictly backward-looking. That is, modeling the economic transactions of agricultural output starts with the value of agricultural production and traces all the inputs required to make that output. It’s mostly silent about what happens to that output after it leaves the farm.
Similarly, if the analysis starts with the value of wholesale activities, the analysis will start with the value of wholesale sales of potatoes and work backward, capturing the value of agricultural production necessary to supply the wholesale sales of potatoes. But measuring potatoes’ share of value becomes increasingly murky moving down the supply chain as potatoes are intermingled with other inputs, value-added activities, and internationally traded goods and services.
Because it becomes increasingly difficult to assign component contributions to final value as we move down the supply chain from raw inputs to retail and foodservice, the most precise measure of the value of potato production will be found at the farm gate. All value-added attributes beyond that point should be inferred based on the farm-gate values. We use the USDA Food Dollar Series to project value added along each step of the supply chain.
Visit www.nationalpotatocouncil.org for more information.
To be continued ...