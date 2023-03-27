Part 1 of this analysis was published in the March 9 issue of Agri-View; part 2 was published in the March 16 issue; part 3 was published in the March 23 issue.
This analysis assesses the national economic contribution of the potato sector on the United States. It also analyzes the supply chain for potatoes as well as the level of exports and imports of potatoes and potato products. The 2021 total economic contribution of the potato sector is estimated to be $100.9 billion. The contribution stemming from farm production comprises about $10.8 billion.
For estimating economic contribution along the supply chain, we turn to the USDA’s Economic Research Service-Food Dollar Series. The Food Dollar Series breaks consumer expenditures on food into component parts based on the industry groups. Each industry group represents the share of value of consumer dollar captured.
The Food Dollar Series provides two key measures used in this contribution assessment.
• It provides an objective means of measuring the value of final goods created by the agricultural production of potatoes. Accordingly, the Food Dollar Series suggests that 7.4 cents out of every food dollar is captured by the farm. The expected value of consumer goods purchased through retail or foodservice channels can be estimated simply by taking the ratio of farm-gate sales to that farm-gate value. For instance, the USDA reports that farm-gate sales of potatoes were $4.17 billion in 2021. Based on the Food Dollar Series, that suggests that the value of final goods for consumption would be $55.95 billion. That would be an objective measure if all domestic production was processed and consumed domestically. But trade constitutes a significant component of U.S. domestic-potato production and demand. While imports and exports can take place anywhere along the supply chain, for simplicity we assume it takes place from the farm gate and farm-gate sales down by 0.34 percent in the final estimates. Accordingly we assert the final value of sales from domestic-potato production and processing is $55.76 billion in 2021.
• In addition to providing an estimate for the value of final goods produced with potatoes, the Food Dollar Series provides a means of breaking out value at each stage of the supply chain. Table 11 reproduces the USDA’s Economic Research Service-Food Dollar Series industry-component estimates. Those objective measures should be consistent with the values used in the IMPLAN model in simulating economic contributions. The columns in Table 11 show the capture of primary factors of production – or the factor share of value created. With the total value of final domestic goods of $55.76 billion and the industry group breakouts in Table 11, the economic contribution of the domestic-potato-production supply chain can be simulated and estimated.
Each industry group can be modeled in isolation, netting out the simulation of other industry groups. Recall that the simulation model is backward-looking, such that all inputs are accounted for in the simulation up to the industry group being modeled. For example when modeling wholesale activities, food processing, farm production and agribusiness activities are automatically built into the simulation. Not netting out those upstream activities will result in double-counting those activities. Hence, direct expenditures of upstream activities are netted out in estimates for each leg along the supply chain.
IMPLAN provides multiple measures of economic effect. As established in the economic-modeling literature, simulations are undertaken to track the value of transactions – also called output. But other measures of economic activity can be reported. More-common measures of economic activity include employment, labor income and value-added. Each is estimated for each of the 544 industries and simulated based on a fixed relation to the level of output.
Hence there are four measures of economic activity.
• output
• employment
• labor income
• value-added
Each measure moves in proportion to the level of output by segment.
Three metrics comprise economic-contribution estimates, regardless of which measure is used to gauge the value of economic activity.
• The first is direct effects, which from an output perspective is the value of transactions directly observed by the industry group tracked.
People are also reading…
• Secondary effects are the combined economic activities generated from secondary business-to-business transactions or those transactions made by recipients of direct expenditures. As businesses spend from initial sale receipts and households spend from earnings garnered by expenditures along the supply chain, they set into motion secondary transactions not made by supply-chain participants but rather in response to supply-chain expenditures. That is, economic effects can be categorized as those arising from activities along the supply chain and those effects arising because of activity along the supply chain.
• The total economic effect is simply the sum of the direct and secondary effects, and is relevant for all measures of economic activity.
Estimating the economic contribution of the U.S. domestic-potato supply chain starts with sequentially simulating industry group transactions, netting out direct transactions of the previous industry group.
• The first industry group modeled was farm production and agribusiness, of which the prior value is established by USDA statistics.
• The second can be estimated as 2.2 percent of the value of final potato goods. Subsequently, wholesale and production activities are simulated and added to the economic contribution estimates of agricultural production. But to control for double-counting, direct expenditures of agricultural production and agribusiness are subtracted from the wholesale economic effects.
• Retail and foodservice contributions were added – once again netting out prior-leg direct effects, where prior-leg direct effects needed to be split between retail and foodservice channels. Prior-leg direct effects were split based on the share of the Food Dollar Series allocation to each of the two channels. The resulting estimates are shown in Table 11, where the total is the sum of the estimated contributions by leg.
• Accordingly, the estimates suggest that about 404,733 U.S. jobs can be directly linked to the U.S. domestic supply chain for potatoes and potato products. Once accounting for secondary effects, the estimates show that about 714,500 jobs are supported directly or indirectly by the domestic-potato-products supply chain. Relative to the size of the labor force, that suggests that about 0.4 percent of all U.S. jobs can be attributed directly or indirectly to domestic potato production and marketing.
• About 66,000 of those jobs can be tied directly or indirectly to agricultural production and agribusiness services
• Food processing and wholesaling supports more than 174,000 jobs.
• About 500,000 retail and foodservices jobs can be linked to the domestic potato supply chain.
The approximate 714,500 aggregate jobs are estimated to generate around $34.1 billion in annual labor income and boost annual national income by $53.5 billion. Those earnings are driven by about $100.9 billion in direct and secondary transactions, while $37 billion in spending can be directly linked back to the potato supply chain. Collectively, when accounting for all sources of earnings, the estimates anticipate that the domestic potato supply chain boosts annual gross domestic product by $53.5 billion per year.
Conclusion
This report outlines the U.S. domestic supply chain of potatoes, recognizing the United States as one of the largest potato-producing countries in the world. Potatoes and potato products are an important component of the U.S. and global food systems. Accordingly they also comprise a significant contribution to the U.S. economy – from raw materials through farm production, processing and trade. Processed potatoes comprise a significant component of international trade as well, including frozen and dehydrated products, and also fresh potatoes. Potato production is expansive throughout the world, reflecting the relative hardiness of potatoes relative to other agricultural commodities. Profitably promoting international trade initiatives may be challenging, however, for the space of potato-based products with value-added properties – like dehydration, frozen for processing and finished consumer.
We use baseline industry statistics to estimate the overall economic contribution, or significance, of the U.S. potato supply chain. The supply chain represents all legs of production from raw materials like seed, fertilizer and soil, to finished goods for consumption. Finished goods can be fresh and processed potatoes for home preparation, as well as prepared meals containing potatoes for consumption at home. It also includes salty snacks made from potatoes like potato chips and shoestring potatoes. It also entails processed and fresh potatoes used in foodservices and foodservice jobs supported by on-premise sales and preparation of meals entailing potatoes. The estimates also entail all handling of potatoes and potato-related products from raw material to final purchase for consumption.
The estimates suggest that about 714,500 domestic jobs can be directly or indirectly attributed to the U.S. domestic supply chain of potatoes. Those jobs command about $34.1 billion in labor income per year and contribute $53.5 billion to annual gross domestic product. To place those findings in context, about 0.4 percent of the U.S. domestic workforce is supported by the domestic potato-industry supply chain.
Table 11 largely follows the hierarchy of Figure 1. The output and employment numbers for production and agribusiness services are reflected in the input suppliers, potato farmers, and sizing grating and packing, as shown in the top-shaded area of Figure 2. In those steps the form of the potato does not change. Table 11 estimates for processing and wholesaling reflect the economic contribution of processing potatoes and wholesaling both fresh and processed potatoes. That also includes the inputs used in processing and wholesaling, as reflected in the second level from the top in Figure 2. The economic-contribution estimates for retail capture the economic contribution of retailing potatoes to consumers. That includes fresh and processed potatoes. The numbers for foodservice capture the economic contribution of restaurant and institutional sales and utilization of potatoes. Collectively, those are shown as the third level in Figure 2. Using the estimated values of direct expenditures in Table 11, the estimated share of supply-chain value is presented in percent form in Figure 2. Accordingly, agriculture production and agribusiness services comprise about 11.2 percent of final value, in the aggregate. The combined wholesaling and processing activities account for about 35 percent, while the distribution channels account for 53.8 percent, where foodservice – food-serving establishments and institutions – comprise the largest component.
Visit www.nationalpotatocouncil.org for more information.