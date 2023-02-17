DAKOTA, Minn. – When Lance and Chrissy Klessig moved to southeastern Minnesota their goal was to farm in a regenerative manner while teaching their customers what that means for food and the environment. Their farm consists of flowers, vegetables, beef, goats, dogs, pigs, horses, chickens, overnight accommodations and youth day camps.
“(Regenerative agriculture) is trying to farm in our Creator’s image in His design by using animals and multiple crops by following soil-health principles,” Lance Klessig said. “By doing that we have healthier nutrient-dense foods and healthier communities – not just health-wise, but mentally and physically.”
Chrissy Klessig said, “(It’s) farming in conjunction with nature, not trying to fight it.”
Their farm, named Heart & Soil Ridge, is a registered Airbnb with a lodge made from a machine shed that includes an indoor swimming pool. There’s also a cottage made from an old granary and an Amish-built bungalow. Guests can make appointments to tour and see the animals on the Klessigs’ schedule, or they can do a deep tour with Lance Klessig where he takes them out to the fields with a shovel to give them a basic soil lesson.
Chrissy Klessig said, “One of the things we are both passionate about is that we see a big disconnect between people understanding where food comes from, and understanding that connection to the land and the people who raise it – and understand that there are other ways to do farming than just conventional. I think that is very motivating to us to have the hospitality thing. That’s what I think people take home.”
Before their guests come to stay, Lance Klessig contacts them about taking a tour and if they will be buying some of their meat products.
“They pet the chicken for the first time, or hold it or scratch the pig’s nose,” he said. “It doesn’t necessarily make them buy product from us, but it can’t hurt. Let’s be honest; most people are on a suburban lot.”
The hope is that visitors will take some of the farm’s meat and flowers home – and that they’ll taste the difference and start shopping at farmers markets instead of supermarkets. The goal is to weed out some of the “middlemen,” to make more money as farmers.
This past summer the couple hosted two or three farm tours each week. This year the couple is thinking about expanding the farm experience by becoming Harvest Hosts. In exchange for buying farm products, campers would receive an overnight parking spot. Lance Klessig said it’s another way to draw people to the farm to buy their meat. Putting spots near the pasture would give campers a view of the animals. And because their buildings sit on a ridge, campers would have clear views of sunset and sunrise.
“The learning-farm model, it’s amazing how much people can engage with that,” Chrissy Klessig said. “There really is a niche market for doing learning and hospitality on your farm. We have been shocked.”
Lance Klessig said, “Giving (people) the opportunity to sit out there and listen to the bees, watch them prance around on whatever is blooming – lots of our guests think that’s a slice of heaven.”
Last year Heart & Soil Ridge Farm started a kid’s farm camp, giving participants a deep dive into farm life. Twelve kids aged 7 to 12 years attended for five hours on five days. Each day focused on different aspects of farming including pigs, horses, cattle, crops, regenerative ag and pollinators. For the final day kids did their own pop-up farmers market. Each child sold products from the farm, with the Klessigs taking half the money in exchange for their growing expenses.
By the end of the camp week the kids all wanted to be farmers. Each child left with a photo book of his or her time on the farm. Lance Klessig said it was an awesome experience but a lot of work – and he plans to do it again this summer.
Chrissy Klessig said she’d like to add to farm events to engage hands-on learning, by holding workshops for flower arranging and equine therapy.
“I can see doing equal parts wedding and events, and workshops, having people come out and participate in harvest,” she said. “I see a real need in our world for connection, for people to connect to others, and to this land and its beauty.”
Lance and Chrissy Klessig have hosted guests from all around the world and the United States. They estimate about half stay because they want the farm experience. Many have never been on a farm and leave feeling refreshed. While the guests are learning about farming, the Klessig couple is learning what works and what doesn’t on their farm.
“We’re discovering what we really want to do,” Chrissy Klessig said.
Visit www.heartandsoilridge.com for more information.
