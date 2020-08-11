OPINION I have introduced the Adopt GREET Act, legislation that would require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to update its greenhouse-gas modeling for ethanol and biodiesel. Specifically the bill would require the EPA to adopt either the Argonne National Lab’s “Greenhouse Gas and Regulated Emissions and Energy Use in Transportation” model – known as the GREET model – or the 2019 U.S. Department of Agriculture methodology within 90 days of enactment. For biodiesel the EPA would be required adopt the GREET model. The EPA would then be required to update its modeling every five years or report to Congress to affirm its modeling is current or otherwise explain why no updates were made.
Analysis by the USDA has found that greenhouse-gas emissions from corn-based ethanol are about 43 percent less than those from conventional gasoline. But despite strong bipartisan support for updating its modeling, the EPA still insists on using greenhouse-gas-reduction data regarding ethanol from a decade ago, which substantially understates the degree to which current corn-based ethanol reduces emissions. By adopting contemporary greenhouse-gas modeling the EPA would formally recognize the greenhouse-gas reductions driven by American biofuels. That would make American biofuels even more attractive to countries implementing clean-fuel standards and other programs to reduce their emissions. And needless to say increasing our exports of biofuels would be a shot in the arm to American corn farmers and ethanol producers whose operations are in jeopardy from the pandemic.
Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, said, “We’re pleased to see Sen. Thune introduce this legislation to require EPA to adopt the GREET Model or USDA’s methodology. Biofuel plants continue to innovate and the science on biofuels has dramatically improved. Troves of data show that ethanol significantly reduces greenhouse gases compared to gasoline, and it’s long overdue that EPA modernize its modeling to capture the full air-quality benefits of cleaner biofuel blends. Biofuels are a cleaner-burning more-affordable fuel designed to help combat pollution and reduce the harmful emissions in the air we breathe. Having updated accurate modeling that better reflects the real-world benefits of higher-ethanol blends paves the way for greater access for American drivers.”
Brian Jennings, CEO of the American Coalition for Ethanol, said, “(The American Coalition for Ethanol) has long called for adoption of the newest lifecycle science to quantify ethanol’s contributions to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions and we have worked collaboratively with Department of Energy scientists to improve the assumptions used in their GREET model, most notably through the white paper we published in 2018, ‘The Case for Properly Valuing the Low Carbon Benefits of Corn Ethanol. Current data from the GREET model indicate that corn ethanol’s carbon intensity is approximately 50 percent less than petroleum gasoline, providing significantly more greenhouse-gas-reduction benefits than when the (Renewable Fuel Standard) was enacted over a decade ago. Sen. Thune’s legislation is another pointed reminder that EPA must do better in its treatment of ethanol’s greenhouse-gas benefits compared to gasoline. Updating EPA’s antiquated modeling would be a step in the right direction to underpin the scientific and economic opportunity for ethanol use to increase via low-carbon fuel markets.”
Kevin Ross, president of the National Corn Growers Association, said, “EPA should be using the most recent science and data to accurately show the greenhouse-gas emission-reduction benefits of ethanol. This bill ensures that will happen. Both the GREET model and USDA analysis clearly show that ethanol results in significantly fewer greenhouse-gas emissions than gasoline. Ethanol is a low-carbon solution both at home and in export markets, and corn farmers thank Sen. Thune for his leadership.”
Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association, said, “We thank Sen. Thune for his efforts to ensure future EPA decisions and regulations are based on the best available science and data. The (Department of Energy) Argonne National Laboratory GREET model has been recognized for decades as the gold standard for analyzing the lifecycle (greenhouse-gas) impacts of renewable fuels like ethanol, and the model is regularly updated to reflect efficiency improvements and technological advancements in the ethanol-production process. By requiring EPA to throw out its flawed and outdated analysis, and replace it with the GREET model, Sen. Thune’s bill would help restore scientific integrity and accuracy to EPA regulatory actions on renewable fuels.”