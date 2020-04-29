Recent ethanol-plant closures and production slowdowns create the possibility of demand destruction in corn used for ethanol beyond current projections. Some of the latest predictions saw very dire consequences with upward of 1 billion gallons of lost ethanol production in 2020.
The worst-case scenarios, like most dismal predictions for the economy, depend on the depth and length of the economic slowdown. An expectation of additional losses in corn use this marketing year from reduced ethanol production seems unavoidable.
This past week’s extraordinarily negative oil prices brought into focus the enormity of the demand destruction impacting the oil complex. Gasoline stocks continue their climb to record levels. At this point extensive closures of refineries look necessary to slow the buildup of gasoline inventories.
Initial attempts to reboot the economy may show some demand improvement, but many places jump-starting their economies are in relatively small population areas. Gasoline demand saw a slight increase as of April 17, after decreasing almost 43 percent between March 28 and April 3. At 5.311 million barrels per day, the 4.5 percent increase during the previous week may signal a bottom for gasoline demand. The path back to normal gasoline-demand levels looks long and arduous.
Ethanol production looks to follow gasoline’s lead. Weekly ethanol production decreased for the eighth consecutive week according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s ethanol-production report for April 17. Since March 13 ethanol production decreased by almost 46 percent. Current estimates place total idled or reduced production capacity at or about 50 percent of normal. Production decreased to an extremely reduced number of 563,000 barrels per day this past week. Meanwhile despite reduced production, inventories increased to a record 27.7 million barrels. An expectation of continued reduced production looks to be in place during the next couple of weeks as more plants reduce production or go offline.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture decreased corn use for ethanol in April’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report by 375 million bushels for this marketing year, to 5.05 billion bushels. And further reductions look probable. If the corn-conversion rate seen in February extended through March and into April, corn used for ethanol through April 17 sits at about 3.25 billion bushels. In projecting corn use for the rest of the marketing year, production assumptions must be made based on the likely pace of economic recovery. It seems doubtful that ethanol plants will be able to increase production quickly, even under a rapid-recovery scenario.
Gasoline demand may provide a v-shaped or rapid recovery as state economies open, but it seems unlikely that demand will approach pre-pandemic levels any time soon. Ethanol production holds a strong potential for a more u-shaped or gradual recovery under any gasoline-demand scenario. Ethanol production for the remainder of the marketing year holds numerous complications due to the uncertainty in the economy. The projection assumes a gradual but sustained return of economic activity through the summer, leading to an expansion of gasoline consumption. A few more weeks of reduced production seems inevitable.
After the initial weakness a gradual recovery brings production to about 740,000 barrels per day through June – about a 30 percent reduction from the previous year – and 860,000 barrels per day for the remainder of the marketing year – about a 17 percent reduction from the previous year. Corn use for ethanol for the marketing year under recent conversion rates comes in at about 4.750 billion bushels; that’s 300 million bushels less than the current forecast.
A portion of the losses looks to be offset by increased feed use, but not enough to prevent a substantial increase in corn ending stocks. Despite substantial reductions in distiller’s grain production, the gain in corn use for feed pales in comparison to the losses from reduced ethanol production.
Disruptions to supply chains continue to punish livestock producers. Cattle feeder placements look to be reduced under the pressure through summer. Reduced fed-cattle margins, even with reduced feed costs, may limit buying feeder cattle.
The short-term outlook for hog markets remains bleak as finished hogs sit in the countryside. At present hog-slaughter capacity sits at a decrease of 25 percent. Sustained issues for hog producers may see production be reduced in the second and third quarters.
Broiler eggs saw two consecutive weeks of 5 percent smaller levels than the previous year. Across the board livestock production appears to be pulling back under the circumstances.
Hopes for a rapid economic recovery hinge on increased economic activity that seems many weeks into the future. A morbid calculation pitting economic pain against loss of life continues to come into focus and enter the political discourse. Barring the rapid development of a vaccine, expanded testing or successful treatment, the economic losses will continue to grow. Ending stocks for corn this marketing year look to increase – and corn prices will reflect that reality.