According to U.S. Energy Information Administration data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending Feb. 28, ethanol production increased 2.4 percent or 24,000 barrels per day – to 1.079 million barrels per day. That’s equivalent to 45.32 million gallons daily. The four-week average ethanol production rate decreased 0.1 percent to 1.051 million barrels per day. That’s equivalent to an annualized rate of 16.11 billion gallons.
Ethanol stocks increased 1 percent to a record 25.0 million barrels. Inventories built in all regions except the East Coast – PADD 1 – and the Gulf Coast – PADD 3.
There were zero imports of ethanol recorded after 35,000 barrels per day hit the books the prior week. Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of December 2019.
The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market increased 1.7 percent to a 10-week biggest number of 9.186 million barrels per day. That’s 385.81 million gallons per day or 140.82 billion gallons annualized. But refiner-blender net inputs of ethanol diverged with a 0.6 percent decrease to 897,000 barrels per day. That’s equivalent to 13.75 billion gallons annualized.
Expressed as a percentage of daily gasoline demand, daily ethanol production increased to 11.75 percent.