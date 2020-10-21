Large sales to China, and recent reductions in ending stocks and expected production, have provided a relief rally for U.S. grain farmers. Strong export sales were a major driver of recent positive commodity-price performance.
There were also additional factors.
- The most recent World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report reduced estimates of expected corn acres as well as reduced yields, reflecting late-season heat and other crop stress.
- The Aug. 10-11 derecho storm in Iowa resulted in losses to field crops and stored grain.
- There were several bullish data points in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service grain-stocks report in September. Wheat prices were bolstered by supply-contraction concerns stemming from dry weather in several key growing regions such as Europe and the Black Sea region.
Exports increase
China began buying record amounts of U.S. grain during the past three months. A steady buyer of corn throughout the summer, China made two record one-day purchases of corn – 1.8 million metric tons July 14 and 1.9 million metric tons July 30.
Corn sales outstanding – recorded grains sales awaiting shipment – now total 9.2 million metric tons. Given trade reports pointing to a corn deficit of 30 million metric tons for 2020-2021, China should continue buying U.S. No. 2 yellow corn.
China has continued to purchase U.S. soybeans as it attempts to rebuild its hog herd after African swine fever decimated its pig population in 2019. The country has also been an active buyer of U.S. grain sorghum or milo, a key ingredient in the Chinese liquor Baijiu. Outstanding sales total 17.4 million metric tons for soybeans and 1.6 million metric tons for milo.
Grain sales to actual grain physically exported – “Accumulated Weekly Exports” – shows how the latter is considerably smaller than the former for all grain exports except for wheat. The key takeaway there is caution because China has a propensity to announce grain purchases, which accumulate in the “outstanding sales” category, but then fails to close previously announced transactions. That’s a risk factor given that recent export momentum has placed a bid under futures prices.
Quarterly stocks reduced
USDA’s recent report – covering both on-farm and off-farm storage as of Sept. 1, 2020 – was bullish. Ending stocks were less than expected. The report provided an additional late-quarter increase to corn, soybean and wheat prices. Relative to average trade estimates, the USDA’s ending stocks figures were 11.6 percent less for corn, 9.2 percent less for soybeans and 3.6 percent less for wheat.
Basis, carry vary
Corn basis in western Iowa finished the quarter flat at -$0.20 after widening on initial large crop expectations. As China began to aggressively buy corn and ethanol demand increased incrementally, corn basis then tightened sharply.
Soybeans in Iowa and wheat in central Kansas basis also gyrated but widened to their least year-to-date levels. Grain elevators have an opportunity to buy basis cheap and capture between $0.02 and $0.03 of monthly carry.
Corn vs. milo prices change
An interesting dichotomy occurred during the quarter between two commodity prices in Garden City, Kansas. Corn typically trades at a premium to milo but began reversing significantly after June. Specifically the corn-to-milo premium went from positive $0.30 in June to negative $0.57 in September as China’s purchases created a major domestic-milo shortage. Extreme basis tightening followed positive price movement, with central-Kansas-milo basis moving from negative $0.48 to positive $0.67 per bushel in late September.
Visit www.cobank.com for more information.