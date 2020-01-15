A podcast called “Eye on Potatoes” has been created by the National Potato Council. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, it provides a platform for growers throughout the country and policy makers in Washington to learn about industry policy priorities. They will be able to hear from growers and experts on the latest issues affecting the industry, according to the council.
“(The National Potato Council) was created in 1948 for the sole purpose of impacting federal policy to benefit the U.S. potato industry,” said Kam Quarles, council CEO. “A key part of our ability to be successful in that mission is for growers and allied industry members to know what (the National Potato Council) is doing on the federal level, how it’s impacting them and how they can get involved. ‘Eye on Potatoes’ is a terrific way to keep our partners throughout the country and in D.C. updated, knowledgeable and engaged with our efforts on their behalf.”
The biweekly podcast is hosted by Lane Nordlund, a professional television and radio agriculture broadcaster based out of Bozeman, Montana. He has been involved in production agriculture his entire life.
Current “Eye on Potatoes” episodes include several topics.
- Welcome and Introduction by Quarles
- The International Trade Environment
- Immigration and Ag Guest Worker Reforms
- Ag Transportation in the 21st Century
Upcoming episodes will feature conversations on health and nutrition, sustainability, agricultural research, trends in agriculture and consumption, food labeling, registrations and impacts on potato exports, and seed certification and best practices for managing seed.
Visit www.buzzsprout.com/770336 for more information.
The National Potato Council represents the interests of U.S. potato growers regarding federal legislative, regulatory, environmental and trade issues. The value of U.S. potato production is more than $3.7 billion annually and supports hundreds of thousands of jobs both directly and indirectly. Visit www.nationalpotatocouncil.org for more information.