Farmer optimism falters somewhat in January

The Ag Economy Barometer decreased in January to a reading of 167, a decline of 7 points compared to December and equal to the index’s November reading. The Index of Current Conditions in January was essentially flat compared to a month earlier, with a reading of 199 vs. 202 in December. The Index of Future Expectations declined 10 points to a reading of 151.
Since peaking in October the Ag Economy Barometer has decreased 16 points or about 9 percent. The barometer’s decline during the past three months is all attributable to weaker expectations for the future; the Index of Future Expectations has decreased 35 points or about 19 percent since October.
The decline in future expectations stands in contrast to the Index of Current Conditions, which in January was 21 points or about 12 percent more than in October. The ongoing strength in the Current Conditions Index appears to be driven by the ongoing rally in crop prices, while the deterioration in the Futures Expectations Index seems to be motivated by longer-run concerns about policies that could impact U.S. agriculture in the future.
The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Jan. 18-22, 2021.
Farmer expectations for farm financial performance improved markedly in recent months. During the past three months almost one-third of producers said they expect farm financial performance in the upcoming year to be better than the previous year. That stands in sharp contrast to late spring and summer when just 12 percent of respondents expected farm financial performance to improve in the upcoming year.
In two follow-up questions, 17 percent of farmers in January 2021 said the size of his or her operating loan is expected to increase this year. Among farmers who expect their operating loans to increase, 20 percent of them said it was because they were going to carry-over unpaid operating debt into this year. That implies 3 percent to 4 percent of surveyed farmers are suffering financial stress. When the same questions regarding operating loans were posed a year ago, results indicated 5 percent to 6 percent of farms in our survey were suffering financial stress – suggesting financial stress has declined during the past year.
Consistent with expectations for improved farm financial performance, farmers continue to be optimistic that now is a good time to make large investments in farming operations. For the second month in a row the Farm Capital Investment stood at a record of 93, which is more than double its April 2020 reading of 38. January was also the second month in a row that 15 percent of respondents said they plan to increase their purchases of farm machinery in the upcoming year when compared to a year earlier. The machinery-purchase question is a relatively recent addition to the monthly barometer survey, only dating back to March 2020. Still the December and January responses to the question are by far the most positive responses received to the question to date, with almost four times as many producers this winter indicating they plan to increase their farm-machinery purchases than expected to do so the previous spring.
Optimism about farmland values, especially in the short run, continues to increase. When asked what they expect to happen in the upcoming 12 months, 43 percent of respondents – an increase from 35 percent in December – said they expect farmland values to increase. That’s far and away the most optimistic short-run perspective farmers have provided regarding farmland values during the life of the barometer survey. Farmer longer-run perspective – five years – regarding farmland values was virtually unchanged from December’s life of survey best, with 64 percent of respondents expecting better values five years from now. Compared to December, more farmers expect to see upward pressure on farmland cash-rental rates in 2021. Of respondents 27 percent expected increased rental rates this month, an increase from 18 percent who said they expected increased rates when surveyed back in December.
Farmer weakening expectations for the future appear to be motivated by concerns about several policy issues. Although crop-price strength in recent months has been partly attributable to strong exports to China, farmer confidence that the trade dispute with China will be resolved in a way that is favorable to U.S. agriculture continues to wane. Back in June 65 percent of respondents expected the trade dispute to be resolved in a way that’s favorable to U.S. agriculture. That declined to 50 percent in November and in January declined further to just 38 percent of respondents expecting a favorable outcome to the trade dispute.
Second, following the November election, farmer concerns about more-restrictive environmental policies being applied to U.S. agriculture jumped sharply. In October, 41 percent of respondents said they expected more-restrictive environmental policies in the next five years, whereas in both December and January 83 percent said they expected more-restrictive policies.
Farmers have also become more concerned that both estate and income taxes are likely to increase during the next five years. In October, 35 percent to 40 percent of farmers expected income and estate taxes to increase in the future. In January those percentages rose to 73 percent and 75 percent expecting increased estate and income taxes, respectively.
With the approval and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, concerns have arisen about the willingness of various U.S. population segments to be vaccinated. Starting in October the barometer survey asked respondents if they plan to be vaccinated when a COVID-19 vaccine is available. Responses have shifted through time, with an increasing percentage of agricultural producers indicating they plan to be vaccinated quickly. For example in October just 24 percent of respondents said they planned to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Although that percentage increased to 36 percent in November and to 39 percent in December, it still suggested there was some reluctance to be vaccinated quickly by a majority of producers. But responses to the January survey, conducted after nationwide vaccinations began, indicated farmers are now much more willing to be vaccinated as 58 percent of respondents said they plan to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
Interest in capturing carbon on farms that agree to follow specified production practices has increased as several firms have begun offering contracts to farmers. To learn more about that, the January barometer survey included questions related to carbon capture. Of respondents to the January survey 30 percent said they are aware of opportunities to receive a payment for capturing carbon. Interestingly among the 30 percent aware of the opportunities, 22 percent said they have actively engaged in discussions about receiving a carbon-capture payment. That implies that 6 percent to 7 percent of the farmers in the January survey have given consideration to contractually sequestering carbon.
Wrapping Up
The Ag Economy Barometer decreased in January as the impact of weaker expectations for the future outweighed strong current conditions among the nation’s commercial farms. Ongoing strength in the Current Conditions Index appears to be driven by crop-price strength, while the deterioration in the Futures Expectations Index seems to be motivated by longer-run concerns about future environmental and tax policies that could impact U.S. agriculture as well as the outcome of the trade dispute with China. Buoyed by expectations for strengthening farm financial performance, producers are optimistic that farmland values are likely to increase and are also inclined to think now is a good time to make large investments in their farms. Looking ahead, three out of 10 farms are aware of opportunities to receive carbon-capture payments on their farms, and about one-fifth of those farms have actually engaged in discussions about contracting to receive payments. Finally producer attitudes about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine have shifted since the fall, with almost six out of 10 producers indicating they plan to be vaccinated as soon as possible.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.