Farmer-sentiment barometer dives

The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer plummeted in May to a reading of just 99, the weakest farmer-sentiment reading since April 2020. The May 2022 barometer reading marked just the ninth time since data collection began in fall 2015 that the overall measure of farmer sentiment fell to less than 100.
Agricultural-producer perceptions regarding current conditions on their farms, as well as their future expectations, both weakened this month. The Index of Current Conditions decreased 26 points to a reading of 94, while the Index of Future Expectations declined 21 points to 101 in May. Notably, this month saw an increase in the percentage of respondents who believe their farms are worse off financially now than a year earlier – an indication that escalating production costs are troubling producers.
The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted May 16-20, 2022.
Producers exhibited a much-more-negative view of farm financial situations this month; the Farm Financial Performance Index decreased 14 points from April’s reading of 95, to 81 in May. The percentage of producers who expect farm financial performances this year to worsen compared to the previous year increased from 29 percent in April to 38 percent in May. Responses received to the financial-performance question this May were almost the polar opposite of responses received a year earlier. In May 2022 there were 38 percent of producers who said they expect worse financial performances for their farms compared to a year earlier, with just 19 percent of respondents expecting better financial performances.
That stands in contrast to a year earlier when 42 percent of survey respondents expected better financial performances while just 16 percent said they thought a worse financial performance was likely. During the course of the past 13 months, the Index of Farm Financial Performance has decreased 41 percent from its life-of-survey best of 138 set in April 2021. The decline points to farmer lack of confidence in farm financial outlook.
The Farm Capital Investment Index decreased in May to 35, a new worst number for the index. The May reading decreased just one point from a month earlier but was 30 points less than its May 2021 reading. In this month’s survey, only 13 percent of respondents said it’s a good time to make large investments in their operation while 78 percent said they viewed it as a bad time to invest in things like machinery and buildings. Half the producers in this month’s survey said their machinery-purchase plans were impacted by reduced farm-machinery inventory levels. That’s an increase from 41 percent in the April survey, suggesting that supply-chain issues are at least partly responsible for the ongoing weakness in the capital-investment index.
When asked what their biggest concerns are for their farming operation, once again producers, overwhelmingly at 44 percent, chose increased input costs as the biggest issue facing their farming operations in the upcoming year. Almost six out of 10 – 57 percent of – producers said they expect prices paid for farm inputs in 2022 to increase 30 percent or more compared to prices paid in 2021. The percentage of producers expecting costs to increase that dramatically has increased sharply since the end of 2021. The number shifted from 38 percent of producers in December who expected costs to increase by 30 percent or more, to this month’s 57 percent of all respondents.
For the second month in a row the May survey asked producers about their expectations for input costs in 2023 compared to 2022. This month almost 39 percent of producers said they expect costs next year to increase 10 percent or more compared to this year’s already inflated costs. Compared to the April survey, fewer producers this month said they expect to see input prices decline next year. In April there were 18 percent of respondents who anticipate reduced input prices in 2023, but in May just 12 percent of producers said they expect input prices to decrease in 2023.
Noticeably fewer producers this month reported having difficulty purchasing crop inputs for the 2022 crop season than in prior surveys. In the May survey one out of five producers said they had difficulty purchasing inputs for the 2022 crop season, a decrease from an average of 32 percent who reported difficulties in the December through April surveys. Among those producers who still reported difficulties, problems were apparent in all major input categories including herbicides, farm-machinery parts, fertilizer and insecticides.
Despite the weak sentiment expressed by farmers regarding farm financial performance, producers remain relatively optimistic about farmland values. The Long-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index, based upon producer farmland outlook during the upcoming five years, increased 8 points in May to a reading of 149. This month’s reading takes the long-term index back to its pre-pandemic level. The Short-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index, based upon a producer’s 12-month outlook, at a reading of 145 was virtually unchanged from a month earlier. The short-term index has been range-bound throughout 2022, fluctuating between 142 and 145. Both the short- and long-term farmland indices in May were 7 percent to 8 percent less than the peak levels attained this past fall.
The contrast between relatively optimistic views of farmland values and expectations for weak farm financial performances continues to be a bit of a puzzle. For the past several months our monthly survey has included a follow-up question posed to respondents who expect farmland values to increase during the next five years, asking them about the main reason they expect values to increase. Respondents have consistently chosen non-farm-investor demand as the main reason followed closely by inflation. Interestingly, few respondents chose strong farm cash flows or reduced interest rates as the main reason they expect farmland values to increase.
The war in Ukraine has disrupted food production and distribution, leading to serious concerns about the availability of food supplies – especially in importing countries. Wheat supplies and prices are of special concern because many reduced-income countries are reliant upon wheat from the Black Sea region. Multiple policy proposals have been discussed in the United States as a means of encouraging more wheat production. This month’s survey included several questions focused on crop-producer wheat-production plans and how they might respond to policy proposals.
About 30 percent of the respondents to this month’s survey said they have used a wheat-double-crop-soybean crop rotation at some time in the past. Twenty-eight percent of the producers who have experience with a wheat-double-crop-soybean rotation said they plan to increase the percentage of farm cropland devoted to that rotation by planting more wheat in fall 2022. The shift toward increasing wheat acreage is likely the result of the expected profitability improvement of the wheat-double-crop-soybean rotation.
One of the policy proposals discussed by the Biden administration is a $10 per acre double-crop-soybean crop-insurance subsidy to make that crop rotation more attractive to producers. This month’s survey asked respondents if the subsidy would encourage them to plant more wheat in fall 2022 than would otherwise be the case. Among producers who have employed a wheat-double-crop-soybean rotation in the past, about one in five said it would encourage them to plant more wheat. Among producers who have not followed a wheat-double-crop-soybean rotation in the past, just one out of 10 producers said the insurance subsidy would encourage them to plant more wheat this fall.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment plummeted in May as the Ag Economy Barometer dipped to its worst level since the early days of the pandemic in spring 2020. Despite strong commodity prices, producers are very concerned about farm financial performance in 2022. Weakness in producer sentiment appears to be driven by the rapid increase in production costs and uncertainty about where input prices are headed. Fewer producers this month said they experienced difficulty in purchasing crop inputs than reported having difficulty throughout the winter and early spring. That suggests input availability did not impact planting progress this spring.
Despite concerns about farm financial performance, producers remain relatively optimistic about farmland values – largely because of expectations for strong non-farm-investor demand and inflation. This month’s survey suggests producers with wheat-double-crop-soybean experience plan to increase their wheat acreage in fall 2022.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.