The Ag Economy Barometer increased in November for the second month in a row, climbing to 153. That’s 17 points better than in October when the index stood at 136.
This month’s increase in the agricultural-economy sentiment index left the barometer tied with July for the best barometer reading of 2019. Once again the increase in the barometer was driven by improvements in farmer perceptions of both current economic conditions and their belief that conditions will improve in the future. The biggest boost came from improved perceptions of current conditions.
This month’s Index of Current Conditions increased from 115 in October to 153 in November. The Index of Futures Expectations increased just 7 points to reach a reading of 153.
The Ag Economy Barometer and related indices are all based upon results from a nationwide telephone survey of 400 U.S. crop and livestock producers. This month’s survey was conducted Nov. 11-15. As a result most survey responses were received before the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement Nov. 15 that the second round of 2019 Market Facilitation Program payments would be made to farmers in November.
The Farm Capital Investment Index increased to a reading of 71 in November, an increase of 12 points from a month earlier and 24 points better than in September. This month’s increase in the investment index coincided with a sharp increase in the Index of Current Conditions. That suggests that as producer perspective regarding the farm’s current situation improved, they were more favorably inclined toward making farm capital expenditures. This month’s investment index reading was not only the best of 2019, but the Farm Capital Investment Index’s best value since February 2018.
Producers had a more-optimistic view regarding farmland values this month than in October. Although the percentage of farmers reporting that they expect to see increased farmland values in the coming 12 months didn’t change, the percentage expecting values to decrease declined from 22 percent to just 11 percent. As a group the shift among respondents was from expecting decreased farmland values in the year ahead to expecting farmland values to remain unchanged. When asked for their perspective on farmland values five years ahead, fewer farmers said they expected values to decline than a month earlier. And that shift almost matched the increase in the percentage of farmers expecting farmland values to increase. When looking at both time frames, producers were more optimistic about farmland values when queried in November than in October. But there was a bigger increase in confidence that farmland values would increase during the next five years than during the coming 12 months.
Producers in November became much more confident that the trade dispute with China will be settled soon than at any time since we started asking this question in March 2019. For the November survey 57 percent of respondents said they expect a resolution to the trade dispute soon, an increase from 42 percent in October. That represented a marked shift in expectations compared to this past summer. As recently as August just 29 percent of respondents said they expected a quick resolution to the trade dispute.
Along with an increase in expectations that the trade dispute would be settled quickly came an increase in the percentage of producers who expect the trade dispute to ultimately be resolved in a way that favors U.S. agriculture. In November 80 percent of respondents said they expected a beneficial outcome to the trade dispute with China, an increase from 75 percent in October. The November survey provided the most positive response we’ve recorded for this question since we began posing it in March of this year.
Recently the topic of climate change has made its way into agricultural-group discussions. That draws questions on whether or not producers are concerned about climate’s impact at the farm level and if they are making changes in response to those concerns. While much research has been conducted on consumer attitudes toward climate change, little research is available regarding producer perspectives on the issue. As a result two climate-related questions were added to the November survey. Early responses will be used to confirm whether producers are concerned and making changes as well as monitor whether their perceptions change through time.
In the first question we asked producers how worried they are about climate change. Almost eight out of 10 respondents said they were either “not at all worried” at 47 percent or “not too worried” at 31 percent about climate change. On the other end of the spectrum, just about two out of 10 respondents said they are either “fairly worried” at 18 percent or “very worried” at 4 percent about climate change. In a follow-up question we asked if respondents have made any changes to their farming operations in response to climate change. About three-fourths at 77 percent of producers in our survey said they had made no changes in their farming operations in response to climate change whereas 22 percent of respondents said they had made changes.
Wrapping Up
The Ag Economy Barometer increased 17 points in November compared to a month earlier, as the farmer-sentiment index increased back to the number established back in July of this year. Agricultural-producer sentiment became markedly more optimistic about current economic conditions in agriculture. Along with a small increase in optimism about the future, that led to the barometer increasing substantially from October to November. Farmer improved sentiment regarding the ag economy was also evident in that they were more-favorably disposed toward making large investments in their farming operation. They were also more optimistic about farmland values. When queried about climate change, a large majority of U.S. producers at 78 percent indicated they were either “not worried at all” or “not too worried” about climate change; 77 percent of respondents said they had made no changes to their farming operations in response to climate change.