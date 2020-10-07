U.S. agricultural producers became more optimistic again in September as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer climbed to 156, the best reading for the index since the pandemic began this past winter and 12 points better than one month earlier. The index has increased 38 points since July and is 60 points better than its 2020 worst number, established in April.
In September producers were more optimistic about both current conditions and the future for agriculture than they were in August. The Current Conditions Index, with a reading of 142, was 18 points more than a month earlier. The Future Expectations Index increased¬ 9 points to a reading of 163. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Sept. 21-25.
The improvement in the barometer and its two primary sub-indices occurred against the backdrop of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement Sept. 18 of the second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments for U.S. agricultural producers. The program provides as much as $14 billion in additional assistance to agricultural producers determined to have suffered from market disruptions and costs because of COVID-19. Program details were released Sept. 21 just as data collection for this month’s survey began. Additionally fall-harvested crop prices strengthened from the time data was collected for the August survey to the September survey, in a continuation of a rally that began in late summer. For example in west-central Indiana cash-corn prices increased almost 20 cents per bushel from late August to late September; cash-soybean prices increased almost $1 per bushel. The resulting revenue boost from those two sources likely provided much of the impetus for this month’s 18-point increase in the Index of Current Conditions and the 12-point increase in the Ag Economy Barometer.
The improvement in current conditions helped make producers more confident that now is a good time to make large investments in their farming operations than they were in August. The Farm Capital Investment Index increased again in September to a reading of 73, the best reading of 2020. Helping to confirm the optimism evident in the investment index, fewer producers in September than in August and prior months said they planned to reduce their machinery purchases compared to a year earlier.
Farmer optimism carried through to the perspective on farmland values during the upcoming year. More producers in September said they expect farmland values to increase during the next 12 months than in August. The longer-run optimism about farmland values expressed in August continued in September as the percentage of producers expecting farmland values to increase during the next five years was unchanged at 59 percent, which is still the best reading of this year.
Export sales to China have been increasing in recent weeks, but producers were somewhat surprisingly a bit less optimistic about future agricultural-trade prospects in September than they were in August. Of the respondents 58 percent in September said they expect ag exports to increase during the next five years, a decrease from 67 percent who believed that in August. The shift occurred because more producers said they expected exports to remain about the same in the future rather than increase. In a related question producers were asked whether they expect China to fulfill the food and agricultural-import requirements established in the “Phase One” trade agreement signed earlier this year. Farmer opinions were split regarding Phase One’s prospects, with just less than half at 47 percent of respondents indicating they expect China to fulfill its commitment to import food and ag products from the United States.
Increasingly educational events and programs are transitioning to online delivery as a result of the pandemic. Of the respondents 22 percent in the September survey said they attended an online educational program or field day this year. When asked what aspects of those programs they liked, the two most popular responses were flexible timing of attending and viewing the programs at 27 percent, and the ability to choose topics of interest at 21 percent. That was followed by quality of presentations at 16 percent, opportunity to earn continuing education credits at 14 percent and opportunities to ask questions at 13 percent. When asked what aspects of those programs they disliked respondents overwhelmingly pointed to the lack of interaction with other attendees at 40 percent followed by a poor broadband connection at 18 percent, difficulty in asking questions at 17 percent and poor quality of presentations at 14 percent.
Cover-crop usage has received a lot of attention in recent years. To learn more about cover-crop usage, this month’s survey included several questions regarding cover crops. Almost four out of 10 corn and soybean producers in the September survey said they intend to plant at least some cover crops in fall 2020. Two-thirds of the farmers who intend to plant a cover crop this fall have been planting cover crops for more than four years. Only 7 percent of respondents said this would be the first time they planted a cover crop on their farms.
Almost 40 percent of corn and soybean producers said they intend to plant cover crops this fall, but most of them will only plant cover crops on a portion of their crop acreage. Just about half at 52 percent of the respondents using cover crops in 2020 said that they intend to plant cover crops on one-third or less of their corn or soybean acreage, while 21 percent of the farms in the September survey said they intend to plant cover crops on one-third to as much as two-thirds of their corn or soybean acreage. The remaining 27 percent of producers planting cover crops this fall intend to do so on more than two-thirds of their corn or soybean acreage. Farmers who intend to plant cover crops this fall overwhelmingly at 79 percent said their primary reason for doing so was to improve soil health and crop yields. Only 1 percent of respondents said it was because of the availability of cost-share funds.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment improved again in September; the Ag Economy Barometer increased 12 points from a month earlier. The increase in the barometer was fueled in large part by producer improved perception of current conditions; the Index of Current Conditions increased 18 points as compared to the August reading. The USDA’s announcement of the second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments to agricultural producers and the ongoing rally in fall crop prices were likely the two primary drivers behind the improvement in farmer sentiment. Ag producers were also more optimistic about making investments in their farming operation and about the short-run outlook for farmland values than they were in August. Farmer opinions regarding whether or not China would fulfill its Phase One trade-agreement commitments to the United States were split, with slightly less than half expecting China to meet its import commitments. Finally almost 40 percent of corn and soybean farmers said they intend to plant cover crops this fall, although a majority of them said they will plant cover crops on one-third or less of their corn or soybean acreage.