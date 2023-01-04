Farmer sentiment improves for new year

Producer sentiment improved sharply in December as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer Index reading of 126 was 24 points better than a month earlier. Although U.S. farmers were more positive regarding both the current situation and expectations for the future, by far the biggest improvement was in the assessment of current conditions.
The Current Conditions Index reached 135, 37 points better than in November while the Future Expectations Index hit 122 – that’s 18 points more than a month earlier.
The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Dec. 5-9, 2022.
The improvement in current sentiment was motivated by producers’ stronger perception of current financial conditions on their farms. The Farm Financial Performance Index climbed 18 points from the prior month’s reading, to reach 109. It was the only time in 2022 that the index was better than 100. The turnaround in the Financial Performance Index this month was driven by a sharp increase in the percentage of producers who expect better performance than the previous year, which jumped from 23 percent to 35 percent of respondents.
Meanwhile the percentage expecting weaker performance fell from 32 percent to 26 percent. The change in perception among producers regarding farm financial situation could be attributable to producers taking time to estimate their farms’ 2022 income following the completion of the fall harvest. This month’s improved assessment of farm financial conditions is consistent with U.S. Department of Agriculture’s forecast for strong net farm income in 2022.
The Farm Capital Investment Index climbed 9 points this month to 40, which was the best reading for the index since February 2022. Despite the improvement the index was still 9 points less than a year earlier. Among the nearly three-quarters of all respondents who said it was a bad time for large investments, the most commonly cited reason – chosen by 41 percent of respondents – continues to be inflated prices for farm machinery and new construction. But increasing interest rates are becoming a bigger concern among producers. This month 28 percent of respondents who said it’s a bad time to make large investments cited increasing interest rates as a reason. That’s double the percentage of respondents who chose increasing interest rates back in July 2022.
Despite the improvement in farmer perception of the financial situation, both the short-term and long-term farmland-value indices continued to decrease in December. The short-term index decreased 5 points to 124, while the long-term index declined from 144 to 140. Both farmland-value indices remain in positive territory, but when examined across the course of the past year it’s clear that sentiment among producers about farmland values has shifted. Compared to a year ago, the percentage of respondents who expect to see farmland values decline in the upcoming year increased from just 6 percent to 15 percent.
The percentage expecting to see values increase declined from 59 percent to 39 percent. Among producers who expect farmland values to increase during the next five years, about three-fourths of them said a combination of non-farm-investor demand and inflation are the main reasons they expect to see values increase.
The December survey asked producers to compare their expectations for farm financial performance in 2023 to that of 2022. Producers indicated they expect financial performance in 2023 to decrease. Responses to the question about 2023 provide a financial-performance-index value that is 18 points less than for responses from the question asking producers to compare 2022 to 2021. Increasing costs and narrowing margins are key reasons for the reduced index in 2023.
Concerns about costs continue to be top of mind for producers when asked to look at 2023. Almost half the crop producers in this month’s survey said they expect farmland cash-rental rates in 2023 to increase. And in a related question, 45 percent of producers cited increased input costs as their biggest concern in 2023, followed by increasing interest rates and reduced crop or livestock prices.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment improved markedly at the year’s end as the Ag Economy Barometer index increased 24 points compared to November. December’s sentiment reading was the most positive of 2022, just barely eclipsing the February index value. The biggest shift from November to December was producers’ improved perception of current conditions, although expectations for the future also improved. A recognition among producers that farm financial performance in 2022 was stronger than expressed in previous surveys was likely the primary reason for the improvement in the Current Conditions Index. Although the Future Expectations Index also increased this month, farmers expect farm financial performance in 2023 to be weaker than in 2022, citing increased costs as a key reason.
Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.