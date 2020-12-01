U.S. farmer sentiment weakened following the November 2020 elections. The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer decreased 16 points from a month earlier, to a reading of 167. Although this month’s reading was almost equal to the pre-pandemic number set back in February, it was 9 percent less than the sentiment reading taken just two weeks prior to the 2020 elections.
The decline in the Ag Economy Barometer was the result of weakened expectations for the future on the part of agricultural producers, as the Index of Future Expectations declined to a reading of 156 in November, 30 points less than the October reading. On the other hand farmer perception of current conditions on their farms actually improved. The Index of Current Conditions, buoyed by the ongoing rally in agricultural-commodity prices, increased by 9 points from October to November, setting a new record for the index of 187. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Nov. 9-13.
Although farmer expectations for the future weakened, they remained relatively optimistic about making large investments in their operations. The Farm Capital Investment Index changed little in November with a reading of 80, just 2 points less than the index’s record set back in October. But when asked more specifically about their plans with respect to farm-machinery purchases, survey respondents pulled back somewhat in November compared to October. In this month’s survey 10 percent of farmers said they planned to increase their farm-machinery purchases compared to a year earlier. That was a decrease from 14 percent who planned to increase purchases back in October. At the same time the percentage of farmers planning to keep their machinery purchases even with a year ago decreased from 53 percent to 50 percent in the November survey. The percentage of respondents planning to reduce their purchases increased from 33 percent to 40 percent.
Producers’ optimistic view of current conditions on their farms provided support to their short-run perceptions about farmland values. When asked to look ahead 12 months, survey-respondent expectations for farmland values in November were virtually unchanged compared to a month earlier. But consistent with the decline in future expectations among survey respondents, there was a softening in producer longer-term views regarding farmland values. In particular the percentage of producers expecting to see farmland values increase during the next five years declined from 59 percent in October to 54 percent in November. Still that remains a much-more-optimistic view regarding farmland values than this past spring when the percentage of producers expecting to see farmland values increase during the next five years ranged from 41 percent to 44 percent.
Farmer attitudes regarding the trade dispute with China have changed during the course of 2020. Back in January and February of this year, 80 percent of survey respondents said they expected to see the trade dispute with China be resolved in a way that benefits U.S. agriculture. Optimism about the trade dispute started to fade this past spring, with about two-thirds of respondents during the spring quarter still expecting a favorable outcome. In the November survey the percentage of farmers expecting a favorable outcome for U.S. agriculture declined to 50 percent, the least percentage recorded since we first posed the question in the summer of 2019. In a related question, only 44 percent of respondents to the November survey said they think it’s likely China will fulfill the “Phase One” trade-agreement requirements, a decrease from 59 percent a month earlier.
To learn more about what might be motivating shifts in producer sentiment pre- and post-election, several new questions were included on both the October and November surveys. Those addressed whether producers expect to see changes to regulations, taxes and other aspects of the agricultural economy in the next five years. Month-to-month shifts in responses to those questions provide some insight into the decline observed in the Index of Future Expectations that took place this month.
Comparing results from October to November, far more producers in November said they expect to see five specific impacts.
Environmental regulations impacting agriculture are expected to tighten during the next five years. In the November survey 77 percent of respondents said they expect more-restrictive environmental regulations five years from now vs. 41 percent who believed that in October.
Income-tax rates are expected to increase for farms and ranches. When asked about income-tax rates, 66 percent of respondents in November said they expect increased rates for farms and ranches five years from now compared to just 35 percent who believed that way in October.
Increased estate-tax rates are expected to increase for farms and ranches. Of respondents in November, 66 percent indicated they expect increased estate-tax rates for farms and ranches compared to 40 percent who said they expected increased estate taxes for farms and ranches back in October.
Less government support is expected for the U.S. ethanol industry. The percentage of producers who said they expect government support for the U.S. ethanol industry to decline almost doubled from October to November, with 33 percent of respondents in November expecting government support to decline over the next five years compared to just 17 percent in October.
A weaker farm-income safety net provided by U.S. government-program policies is expected. There was a shift in attitudes regarding the farm-income safety net; 35 percent of respondents in November said they expect to see a weaker farm-safety net five years from now compared to 18 percent who believed that way in October.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment weakened in November as the Ag Economy Barometer declined to a reading of 167. The decline was entirely attributable to weaker expectations for the future. The Index of Current Conditions actually increased to a new record while the Index of Future Expectations declined. Agricultural producers remained optimistic about making large investments in their farming operations, although fewer producers in November than October said they expect to increase their farm-machinery purchases compared to a year earlier. Farmer attitude regarding the short-run direction of farmland values was virtually unchanged from October, while their longer-run view of future farmland values softened somewhat compared to a month earlier. Shifts in responses to questions posed on both the October and November surveys suggest that weakness in the Index of Future Expectations following the November election was at least partially explained by concerns about five areas.
- future environmental regulations impacting agriculture
- increased income- and estate-tax rates for farms and ranches
- potential for reduced government support for the U.S. ethanol industry
- a weaker farm-income safety net possibly being provided by U.S. government-program policies