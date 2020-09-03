Farmer sentiment improved markedly in August as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer increased to a reading of 144. That’s 26 points more than a month earlier. The improvement in producer sentiment was the result of improved perceptions regarding current conditions and, especially, better expectations for the future.
The Index of Current Conditions increased 13 points in August to a reading of 124 while the Index of Future Expectations increased 33 points to a reading of 154. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Aug. 17-21.
The barometer and its two sub-indices all posted their most positive readings since February 2020 when records were established, before the pandemic began. The improvement in farmer sentiment this month was underpinned by expectations for excellent crop yields, as indicated in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s August Crop Production report. There were also almost-across-the-board rallies in key agricultural commodity prices that took place in August. For example compared to reduced prices established in early August, corn, soybean, wheat, cattle and hog prices all rallied during August.
The Farm Capital Investment Index increased 5 points compared to a month earlier, to a reading of 65. Similar to the other indices that was the most positive reading since February. When asked specifically about plans to purchase farm machinery in the upcoming year, fewer farmers at 48 percent in August reported they plan to reduce their purchases this year than in prior months. It’s worth noting that 48 percent is a good percentage of farmers who plan to hold back on machinery purchases but that percentage has been declining since reaching a peak of 65 percent in May.
Farmers became more optimistic about farmland values this month compared to July. When asked about their short-run or 12-month outlook, the percentage of producers expecting farmland values to improve increased to 20 percent from 16 percent in July – and compares to just 7 percent who expected more values back in April. Producer longer-run perspective on farmland values was also more optimistic this month than in July. When the same question was posed on the survey with a five-year time horizon instead of a 12-month horizon, the percentage of producers expecting values to improve increased to 59 percent from 48 percent in July, and just 40 percent who expected more values back in May.
Farmers also became more optimistic about U.S. agriculture’s trade prospects in August. For the past several months the percentage of farmers reporting that they expect U.S. agricultural exports to increase during the next five years ranged from 55 percent to 57 percent. In August the percentage of producers expecting exports to increase spiked to 67 percent. That’s still less optimistic than in late 2019 and early 2020 when 70 percent to 72 percent of respondents said they expected to see ag exports increase, but it was a notable departure in sentiment when compared to the April-to-July time frame. It could be based in part on increasing export sales to China this summer.
Each summer we’ve been asking survey respondents their opinion regarding changes in farmer equity position during the upcoming year. We first posed that question in August 2016 and have included it on the survey each August since that time. The percentage of respondents in the August 2020 survey who expect equity to decline in the upcoming 12 months was 38 percent. While still large it was the second-least percentage since we launched our farmer survey. It was well less than a year earlier when 48 percent of respondents said they expected farmer equity to decline.
Many in-person educational programs and field days are transitioning to virtual events because of COVID-19 concerns. In our August survey just one out of five of respondents at 19 percent said they attended a virtual field day or conference this summer. But 44 percent of producers said they’re interested in attending a virtual conference or field day this fall or winter. When we asked respondents for their main reason for not attending a virtual educational event this summer, their responses were quite varied. They included lack of interaction with attendees at 18 percent, don’t have a computer at 9 percent, poor broadband also at 9 percent and too difficult to ask questions at 6 percent. But more than half of respondents told us there were “other reasons” why they chose not to attend – reasons that were not included in the list of responses we provided.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment rebounded in August as the Ag Economy Barometer increased 26 points from a month earlier to a reading of 144. Producers were more optimistic about current conditions in agriculture and especially about the future. The Future Expectations Index climbed 33 points from July to a reading of 154. All three indices reached their best level since records were established back in February. Expectations for excellent crop yields this year combined with price rallies during August for most agricultural commodities underpinned this month’s sentiment improvement. Producers also indicated they were more optimistic about agricultural exports increasing than in recent months, perhaps as a result of recent news about additional export sales to China. As a result of COVID-19 many educational programs are transitioning to virtual events. Just 19 percent of survey respondents said they attended a virtual field day or conference this summer, but almost half of respondents said they’re interested in attending a virtual event this fall or winter.