Farmer sentiment remains mostly steady

Farmer sentiment was unchanged in November as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer Index came in at a reading of 102, the same as in October. There was however a slight shift in underlying sentiment as the Index of Current Conditions declined 3 points this month to a reading of 98, while the Index of Future Expectations increased 2 points to 104.
This month’s survey was conducted the week following the November U.S. elections but, unlike the period immediately following the two most recent presidential elections, there did not appear to be a noticeable sentiment swing attributable to the election outcomes. The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Nov. 14-18.
The Farm Financial Performance Index improved modestly this month to 91, an increase of 5 points from the previous month. But that still left the index 14 percent less than its year-ago level of 106. The relatively weak index reading is attributable to the fact that more producers continue to say they expect farm financial performance to be worse this year than in 2021, compared to those who expect better performance. But almost half of producers say they expect financial performance this year to match 2021’s. Combined, that means that more than two-thirds of producers say they expect financial performance in 2022 to match or exceed that of the prior year. That provides a more-positive perspective than that provided by the index examined in isolation.
Concerns about inflated input costs continue to weigh on producer minds, with 42 percent of respondents in this month’s survey citing that as their biggest concern in the year ahead. About one-fifth of respondents chose increasing interest rates as a big concern while input availability and declining commodity prices were chosen as an important concern by 14 percent of respondents.
The Farm Capital Investment Index dropped back to its record-worst of 31 in November. This month’s decline of 7 points pushes the reading back to its September level, erasing the modest increase in the index that took place in October. It’s become increasingly clear that the index is capturing the perception among producers that this is not a good time to make large investments because prices for farm machinery and construction are inflated. This month just 10 percent of respondents said now is a “good time” to make large investments while 79 percent said it’s a “bad time.” Among the almost 80 percent of respondents who said now is a “bad time” to make large investments, almost half chose “rising prices of farm machinery and new construction” as the primary reason for their perspective.
People are also reading…
The Long-Term Farmland Value Index held steady this month with a reading of 144. The short-term index declined slightly to a reading of 129 – 4 points less than the previous month. Although farmland-auction results in the Corn Belt continue to set new records, both farmland value indices are well off the highs established in fall 2021. Survey results indicate farmers are less bullish about future farmland values than a year ago. Looking behind the indices to the raw responses to the survey questions reveals a noticeable uptick in the percentage of respondents who think farmland values could weaken. When asked to look ahead one year, 12 percent of respondents this month said they expect values to decline compared to just 4 percent who felt that way a year ago. Among producers who expect farmland values to increase during the next five years, more than half chose non-farm-investor demand as the primary reason for their optimism.
Given the sharp increases in energy prices that’s taken place this year, this month’s survey asked producers how they’ve responded to the increase in their costs. About a fourth of this month’s respondents indicated they’ve made changes in their operation because of increasing energy prices. When queried further regarding the changes they’ve implemented, responses were quite varied. The No. 1 response chosen by one-third of those making changes was reduced tillage, followed by reduced nitrogen rates and-or changed application timing, which was chosen by 24 percent of respondents. Increased use of no-till was chosen by 11 percent of respondents while 8 percent said they reduced crop drying. Respondents who chose the “other” category when responding were asked to specify what change they made. Farmers listed a variety of specific changes, with two of the more common ones being the use of solar panels and contracting fuel needs.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment was unchanged in November compared to October, with the Ag Economy Barometer Index remaining at 102. The Farm Financial Performance Index increased 5 points this month; about two-thirds of respondents said they expect farm financial performance in 2022 to equal or exceed that of the prior year. A large majority of farmers think inflated prices for farm machinery and new construction make now a bad time to make large investments in their farming operations. Although most producers expect farmland values to increase during both the next 12 months and the next five years, the percentage of producers who think values will decline in the year ahead has been increasing. Looking ahead to 2023, producers continue to cite inflated input costs as their No. 1 concern. About one-fourth of respondents said they’ve made changes in their farm operations in response to a sharp increase in energy costs.
Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.