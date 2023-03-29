The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer Index dipped 5 points in February to a reading of 125. Farmer perspectives regarding both current conditions on their farms and their expectations for the future both weakened slightly as the Index of Current Conditions decreased 2 points to 134 and the Index of Future Expectations declined to 121 compared to 127 in January. This month’s survey revealed that producer confidence in the future growth of U.S. agricultural exports continues to weaken. In addition, although both land-value-expectation indices remain in positive territory, more producers think farmland values could weaken in the year ahead than on previous surveys. The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Feb. 13-17.
Producer expectations for farm financial performance in 2023 compared to 2022 weakened in February. The Farm Financial Performance Index declined 7 points to a reading of 86. Farmers continue to point to concerns about increased input costs, chosen by 38 percent of February’s survey respondents, as their biggest concern for the year ahead. Notably, in this month’s survey more producers said they are concerned about the risk of reduced crop and/or livestock prices than just a few months ago. Eighteen percent of this month’s respondents chose reduced output prices as one of the biggest risks they are facing, an increase from just 8 percent who cited that as a key risk in September. Concerns about increasing interest rates appear to be on an upswing as well. In February, almost one-fourth of survey respondents chose increasing interest rates as a key concern, an increase from 22 percent in the past two months and an increase from just 14 percent who cited interest rates as an important concern past summer.
Agricultural exports have been a key source of growth for U.S. agriculture for decades. Monthly Ag Economy Barometer surveys since the beginning of 2019 have routinely included a question asking producers about their expectations for agricultural exports in the upcoming five years. Producer confidence in U.S. agriculture’s exporting prowess has weakened considerably since this question was first included in barometer surveys. Confidence in agricultural exports increasing peaked in 2020 barometer surveys when about 70 percent of respondents said they expected exports to increase in the upcoming five years. Since then the percentage of farmers looking for exports to grow through time has reduced, dipping to just 33 percent in the February survey. And in this month’s survey, the percentage of respondents who expect U.S. exports to decline reached 18 percent, providing the weakest perspective on future exports since barometer data collection began. That suggests that lack of confidence in future agricultural-export growth is contributing to the weak sentiment among producers.
The February reading of the Farm Capital Investment Index changed little this month, increasing to 43, just one point more than a month earlier. Weak capital-investment readings have been the norm for almost two years, despite strong farm income. Seventy-two percent of producers in this month’s survey said it is a “bad time” to make large investments in their farming operation while just 15 percent reported it is a “good time” to make such investments. The disparity between responses to the barometer’s investment question and actual farm-equipment sales continues to be focused on costs. In February, 45 percent of respondents who said it was a “bad time” to make large investments said it was because of the increase in prices for farm machinery and new construction while 27 percent of respondents chose “increasing interest rates” as a primary reason for it being a poor time for making large investments. The percentage of respondents focused on increasing interest rates as a key reason has doubled since past July when this question was first included in a barometer survey.
Both the short- and long-term farmland value indices weakened in February. The Short-Term Farmland Value Index declined one point to 119 while the Long-Term Farmland Value Index dropped 5 points to 137. Although both indices remain at more than 100, indicating a positive outlook on farmland values, the percentage of producers who said they expect values to decline during the next five years reached 19 percent this month, the biggest percentage since this question was first routinely included in barometer surveys in 2019. Still, more than half of respondents expect values five years from now to be increased from today. This month just 33 percent of respondents said they expect values to increase in the next 12 months while 14 percent said they expect values to weaken.
Each year in February, the barometer survey includes a question focused on farm growth, asking respondents what annual growth rate they expect for their farm during the next five years. This year 49 percent of the survey respondents said their farm either had “no plans to grow” or “plan to exit or retire.” There was very little change in the percentage of farms choosing a growth rate of “less than 5 percent annually,” totaling 19 percent of respondents this year vs. 18 percent a year ago. However, the percentage of farms in the less-than-5-percent growth category has increased since 2020 when just 12 percent of respondents were in this group. The percentage of farms in the rapid-growth category of 5 percent to 10 percent annual growth increased this year to 22 percent, reversing a longer-term decline for this group. For comparison purposes, in 2016 there were 29 percent of farms in the barometer survey who said they expected growth of 5 percent to 10 percent annually. The percentage of farms in this group has decreased since 2016, bottoming out in 2022 at 19 percent. It remains to be seen if this is a trend reversal or a one-year aberration.
Leasing of farmland for solar-energy production is a hot topic in many parts of the United States. Barometer surveys have periodically included questions about solar leasing dating back to late-spring 2021. Both the January and February 2023 surveys asked respondents if they have engaged in discussions with companies about leasing farmland for solar-energy production. Across those two most recent surveys, about 10 percent of respondents said they had discussed a solar lease with a company. Each time we’ve surveyed farmers about solar leases, the survey also included a question about the annual lease payment offered by solar companies. This month’s survey suggests companies have started to increase lease rates they are willing to pay. In February, almost half of respondents who discussed solar leasing with a company reported they were offered a lease rate of more than $1,000 per acre. In prior surveys the percentage of respondents who reported a lease rate this much ranged from a low of 27 percent to a high of 35 percent. At the same time, the percentage of farmers reporting lease rates of $500 to as much as $1,000 per acre decreased substantially in February compared to prior surveys.
Farmer sentiment weakened in February as producers continue to be concerned about inflated input costs and, increasingly, the risk of declining output prices and increasing interest rates. Longer-term, the percentage of producers who expect to see U.S. agricultural exports increase has been declining for some time and reached a new low this month. Although both the long-term and short-term farmland-value indices remain in positive territory, the percentage of producers who expect farmland values to decrease in the upcoming year has been increasing, reaching a life-of-survey peak in February. In the two most recent barometer surveys about 10 percent of farms reported having solar-leasing discussions with companies and, in February, almost half of them said they were offered an annual lease rate of more than $1,000 per acre.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.