Farmers battle inflation, recession

OPINION During a meeting this past week the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Bank once again increased the rate at which the Fed lends to other banks – this time by 0.75 percent, to about 3.75 percent. They also indicated an intent to continue increasing rates at future meetings. It’s been a rapid increase from almost 0 percent in February.
The Fed’s purpose in increasing rates is to slow the economy until prices stop increasing. They may slow the economy, but they won’t reduce inflation any time soon if history is any lesson.
More than 40 years ago respected economist Paul Volcker took over as Chair of the Fed and increased interest rates to control inflation. It slowed demand and led to a couple of painful recessions but that was not Volcker’s purpose. He was explicitly reining in the money supply, which had grown too fast under his predecessors, and at that time his only tool to do it was increasing the Fed’s interest rate. For decades afterward the Fed kept to a policy of stable growth in the money supply – leading to limited inflation, reduced interest rates and strong growth in the U.S. economy.
Financial markets developed a faith that the Fed would keep inflation under control. That faith gave the Fed additional flexibility to provide modest stimulus in the form of a burst of extra money in the economy when demand lagged. Markets had faith the extra money would not cause inflation, and the Fed rewarded that faith by returning the money supply to the long-term trend.
In 2020, as we have discussed before, there was a short but severe recession caused by COVID-related supply shutdowns – not lagging demand. The Fed responded by stimulating demand with a massive 42 percent increase in the money supply in 22 months, using both small interest rates and “quantitative easing.” As we have also said before, that monetary stimulus was an overdose of the wrong prescription.
We were optimistic in April that the Fed was taking steps to manage the money supply, even though Fed Chair Jerome Powell – a lawyer and banker by training and profession, and the first non-economist to chair the Fed since before Volcker – made no mention of the money supply.
We were less optimistic when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking in September, said the money supply is not a factor in inflation – and certainly not a tool he was considering. The only tool he’s looking at to address inflation is the interest rate. Slowing the economy with increased interest rates is his only route to inflation reduction.
“The relationship between the money supply and inflation … has been much more unstable than it was in Friedman’s day,” Powell said. “(And) monetary aggregates (i.e. the money supply) don’t play an important role in our formulation of policy, and we don’t think they’re generally a good way to think about policy or inflation.”
That’s the conclusion that “modern monetary theorists” have come to, partly because of the market’s faith in the Fed’s grip on inflation during the past 40 years. That’s like theorizing a well-trained dog never needed training because he behaves so well now. Modern Monetary Theory says we can have all the benefits of free money created by the Fed. It casually waves away concern about inflation: it asserts that monetary stimulus is a free lunch with no limit except for the capacity of the economy to produce.
That’s led Powell to believe that the only way to control inflation is to squash demand in the economy until it’s within the economy’s current capacity to supply.
“(I’m) strongly committed (and) hope to achieve growth below trend (and) bring wages back down to a level more consistent with 2 percent inflation,” he said.
So what can the Fed do? If today’s Fed is doing the same thing that Volcker’s Fed did, aren’t they doing the right thing?
Yes and no.
Powell is using the same tool that Volcker used to control inflation – interest rates. When Volcker used them they were chasing long-term rates that had already climbed to extreme levels because the world had assumed inflation would continue at a rapid pace. The result was very painful. The inflated long-term interest rates took years to come down to the levels we and the economy have enjoyed in the past decade.
But Powell has a tool that Volcker didn’t have, and he has used it for other purposes – the Fed’s asset portfolio allows for expansion and contraction of the money supply, independent of interest rates. The “quantitative easing” the Fed undertook in 2020 – and which no one had thought of in 1980 – was accomplished by massive purchases of financial assets, including government bonds, to pump Fed-created money into the economy – even more than 0 percent interest rates could. As a result the Fed is sitting on an asset portfolio worth $8.7 trillion. Selling more of those assets – “quantitative tightening” – instead of increasing rates could have managed money-supply growth in a more-direct way than increasing interest rates would, and without threatening the economy so severely. Those sales would have some minor impact on capital markets, reducing prices for securities – as it would for goods and services. But that would be much less damaging than the increasing of interest rates’ upheaval of the entire economy.
Ironically, Powell has already begun to shrink the money supply. But it will take time for inflation to slow because, in Powell’s own words, “money growth was extraordinarily high in 2020.” If he was applying the same rules of monetary policy that four decades of his predecessors did, he would be finished increasing rates and accept that the excess money simply needs to work out through more inflation during the next year or two.
The Fed’s interest rate could still be near 0 percent with better prospects of managing inflation if it had committed to unwinding more of its asset portfolio. The Fed could still return to its foundation in traditional monetary theory, which has always worked in the past, and focus on the money supply as the tool to rein in inflation. They could halt or even partially reverse the interest-rate increases and commit to selling additional trillions of their portfolio.
Instead Powell keeps increasing rates, choking the economy to achieve inflation goals using the modern theory that he can balance supply and demand in the economy – and so control inflation. Applying this theory will require substantial additional increases in the interest rate, given the robust demand reflected in the still exceptionally large number of job openings in the United States.
Modern Monetary Theory and Powell will be inextricably linked to this recession; we have little prospect of more-than-target inflation ending before 2024.
So how does all this affect farmers?
• First, short- and long-term interest rates are inflated and increasing. In recent years interest expense has been about 5 percent of farm cash-production expenses. Farmers will be facing interest rates double and triple what they were just a few years ago, with corresponding increases in interest expense. Inflated interest rates, caused by both extreme inflation and the Fed’s steps to address inflation, led to the farm-debt crisis in the 1980s. A doubling or tripling of interest expenses now could cause similar pressures, especially for any farmer already committed to new investments, as well as for beginning farmers or farmers forced to borrow for succession. If history is a guide, it could take years for long-term interest rates to come back to where they were for the past decade.
• Second, increased interest rates tend to reduce property values, including farmland values, which would make worse the debt trap of increased interest rates and reduced farm returns.
• Third, increasing interest rates will increase the cost of all debt, including government debt, which will ultimately cost the taxpayer and limit the government’s flexibility to provide assistance in a debt crisis.
• Fourth, inflation is slashing the purchasing power of American consumers and weakening the economy, which both undercut demand for farm products and reduces prices.
• Fifth, inflation undermines the real value of U.S. Department of Agriculture programs, including the value of reference prices and budgets for most commodity programs.
• Sixth, the aggressive interest-rate increases by the Fed are making the dollar attractive to foreign investors and strengthening the dollar, which undermines U.S. agricultural-export competitiveness.
• Seventh, a Fed-driven recession in the United States is bad for the global economy, which will also undermine U.S. agricultural exports.
Farmers have a lot at stake in the actions of the Federal Reserve Bank, just as they did 40 years ago.
This Market Intel report has benefited from public and private discussions with Steve Hanke of Johns Hopkins University.
Roger Cryan is the chief economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.