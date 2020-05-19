U.S. farmers don’t fool around when opportunity presents itself. Reduced corn prices and a flagging U.S. ethanol-production market may indicate there might be better options than planting corn. But as President Dwight D. Eisenhower famously said, “Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and you’re 1,000 miles from the corn field.”
The weather gave farmers a chance to plant corn and they went all-in, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Corn planted is at an average of 67 percent in 18 key corn-growing states, compared to 28 percent at the same time in 2019 and compared to the five-year average of 56 percent.
“The economics are saying, ‘Don’t grow corn,’ but the weather is telling them to grow corn,” said Dave Samuhel, AccuWeather meteorologist and commodity analyst. “They need to grow corn or soybeans or both, and they don’t like to see nothing in their fields as they were forced to do last year. The farmers are probably thinking something could happen and things could get better. They tend to be pretty-optimistic folks.”
In 2019 of course rain and flooding made for a difficult year for farmers. But this year’s corn numbers are even well more than the five-year average in states such as Iowa at 91 percent vs. 66 percent planted, Minnesota at 89 percent vs. 57 percent, and Nebraska at 79 percent vs. 60 percent.
“The planting for corn is out of sight,” said Jim Candor, AccuWeather commodities consultant. “Iowa was at 45 percent last year and it’s 91 (percent) now. Illinois was 11 percent last year and now it’s 68 percent. Minnesota is phenomenally far along at 89 percent compared to 17 (percent) last year. The farmers had good weather and they didn’t mess around.”
There’s more good weather ahead. AccuWeather meteorologists forecast a major change in the weather pattern to take place across the Midwest this week. The weather will be transitioning from a much-colder-than-normal weather pattern to one that will feature almost- to warmer-than-normal temperatures, especially by next week.
“It’s the best stretch of weather they will have had,” Samuhel said. “They’ve still managed to get a lot done but this is an even better stretch. It’s really going to be good for Indiana, Ohio and Michigan where they’re not so far advanced.”
It’s still early for soybean planting, but already an average of 38 percent of soybeans have been planted in the 18 key soybean-growing states – compared to 8 percent in 2019 and a five-year average of 23 percent, according to the USDA.
A potential problem looming for farmers harvesting winter wheat, which takes place from the end of May into June, is the travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus lockdowns. About 30 percent of U.S. harvest operations use foreign workers on their crews says Mandi Sieren, operations manager for the industry trade group U.S. Custom Harvesters Inc., according to the Associated Press.
Temporary agricultural worker H-2A visas have been largely spared from immigration rollbacks because agriculture is an essential industry, but the workers can’t travel to the United States right now because of the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Sieren said.
“When the wheat is ripe and ready to be harvested, the farmers want to get it harvested within one or two weeks,” Samuhel said. “It’s not going to necessarily rot or turn bad, but if it’s sitting out there waiting to be harvested, and a hailstorm comes through – and those happen routinely in the summer – or a big 50- or 60-mile-per-hour windstorm that knocks over the wheat, then they can’t pick it up because the machine is set to cut it off at a certain height. There are vagaries of the weather that you’re exposed to if you don’t get it harvested when you’re supposed to.”
U.S. crop forecasts considered
In the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report for May the USDA maintained its previous production forecast for corn and soybeans while increasing its forecast for cotton and wheat.
AccuWeather predictions are different for U.S. crops.
Corn
- USDA: 15.995 billion bushels
- AccuWeather: 15.664 billion bushels
Soybeans
- USDA: 4.125 billion bushels
- AccuWeather: 4.304 billion bushels
Wheat
- USDA: 1.866 billion bushels
- AccuWeather: 1.847 billion bushels
Cotton
- USDA: 19.5 million 480-pound bales
- AccuWeather: 20.66 million 480-pound bales
World-crop forecasts are also different.
Corn
- USDA: 1.186.86 billion metric tons
- AccuWeather: 1.135 billion metric tons
Soybeans
- USDA: 362.76 million metric tons
- AccuWeather: 357.55 million metric tons
Wheat
- USDA: 768.49 million metric tons
- AccuWeather: 762.62 million metric tons
Cotton
- USDA: 118.95 million 480-pound bales
- AccuWeather: 122.85 million 480-pound bales
