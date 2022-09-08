Farmers show more hope for future

Farmer sentiment improved in August as the Purdue-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer index increased 14 points from its July reading, to 117. The increase in the overall measure of agricultural-producer sentiment was driven by increases in both the Index of Current Conditions, which increased 9 points in August to 118, and the Index of Future Expectations, which climbed 16 points in August to 116.
Producers this month were less worried about their farm’s financial situation than in July, although they remain concerned about a possible cost-price squeeze. When asked about their biggest concerns for the next year, more than half at 53 percent of respondents chose increased input costs.
Other concerns included
• increasing interest rates at 14 percent of respondents,
• input availability at 12 percent of respondents and
• reduced output prices at 11 percent of respondents.
Despite this month’s improvement in sentiment, all three indices remain at well less than year-ago levels.
The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Aug. 15-19, 2022, which was after the U.S. Department of Agriculture released both the August Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply & Demand Estimates reports.
The Farm Financial Performance Index increased in August to 99. That’s 11 points better than a month earlier and 18 points better than in May when the index was at its worst point. Among respondents there was a noticeable shift this month from producers expecting worse, to expecting better financial performance for their farms in 2022. Both corn and soybean prices rallied from their July prices into mid-August which, along with expectations for good yields, helped explain some of the improvement in financial-performance expectations. Comparing the August survey’s end date to that of the July survey, prices for fall delivery of soybeans increased by about $1.50 per bushel; prices for fall delivery of corn increased by about $0.25 per bushel.
Unlike last month, the improvement in expected financial performance this year carried over into expectations for next year as well. The percentage of producers expecting their farm to be better off financially a year from now increased, while those expecting their farm to be worse off declined. Respondents were also a bit more optimistic about the U.S. agricultural economy as a whole in the upcoming year; the percentage expecting bad times for U.S. agriculture declined while those expecting good times increased.
There continues to be a tremendous amount of uncertainty among producers regarding the future cost of items they purchase both for their farms and family usage. About four out of 10 producers expect crop-input prices in 2023 to be either unchanged or possibly decline by as much as 10 percent as compared to 2022. About half of all producers expect input prices to increase by 1 percent to 20 percent. Uncertainty among farmers about increasing prices extends beyond crop-input prices to consumer items as well. Almost half at 48 percent of respondents this month said they expect the rate of inflation for consumer items during the next 12 months to be in the range of 0 percent to 6 percent.
Examining responses to that question during the past five months reveals a shift away from expecting a smaller rate of inflation – 0 percent to 3 percent – to expecting a greater rate of inflation – 3 percent to 6 percent. On the other end of the spectrum, the percentage of producers expecting extreme inflation of more than 10 percent declined from about one-third of respondents in the April through June surveys, to 18 percent in the August survey.
There was a small improvement in the Farm Capital Investment Index in August as the index increased 3 points to a reading of 39. But August was the sixth month in a row that the index remained at less than 40, indicating producers still view this as a relatively poor time to make large farm-machinery and building investments. In a follow-up question posed in both the July and August surveys, respondents indicated the No. 1 reason for thinking now is a bad time for major capital expenditures is the increase in prices that’s taken place. This month almost half at 49 percent of farmers in our survey chose an increase in prices as their primary reason for viewing now as a bad time for making large investments.
Despite the negative sentiment expressed about this being a bad time for large investments, the percentage of producers who say they plan to reduce their farm-machinery purchases has been declining since spring. In March, 62 percent of respondents said their farm-machinery purchases in the upcoming year would be less than a year earlier. This month that percentage decreased to 49 percent – the first time it’s been less than 50 percent since December 2021. Plans for farm-building purchases also improved somewhat as well, with responses shifting from the “reduce” to “about the same” categories.
Four out of 10 corn and soybean producers expect farmland cash-rental rates to increase in 2023 compared to 2022, which was virtually unchanged from responses received in the July survey. But among respondents who expect rental rates to increase there was a modest shift in how large they expect the rate increase to be. This month 27 percent of respondents said they expect rates to increase by as much as 5 percent, compared to 23 percent who were expecting an increase of that magnitude in July. At the same time the percentage of respondents expecting rates to increase from 5 percent to 10 percent declined 4 points, to 39 percent.
The Short-Term Farmland Value Index was almost the same in August as in July, increasing just one point to a reading of 128. The Long-Term Farmland Value Index decreased 4 points this month to 146. This month’s small decline in the long-term index follows the previous month’s 9-point increase. Interestingly, among survey respondents who say they expect farmland values to increase during the next five years, there’s evidence of a trend developing. An increasing percentage of producers chose non-farm-investor demand as the main reason they expect values to increase. This month almost six out of 10 at 57 percent of respondents who expect values to increase chose non-farm-investor demand as the main reason.
Several Ag Economy Barometer surveys during the past two years have included questions regarding producer exposure to and experience with companies offering payments for capturing carbon. In this month’s survey, 9 percent of respondents said they have engaged in discussions with companies offering payments for carbon capture. This is by far and away the biggest percentage of respondents indicating they’ve engaged in carbon-capture discussions with one or more companies.
In prior surveys the percentage of producers talking to companies about receiving payments for carbon capture ranged from about 2 percent to less than 6 percent. Three-fourths of respondents said the payment rate per metric ton of carbon offered was less than $20. Just 1 percent of all respondents to the August barometer survey said they have signed a carbon contract. The survey asked respondents who said they engaged in discussions, but chose not to sign a carbon contract, what the minimum payment per acre was they would accept to enroll their farm in a carbon-capture program. Two-thirds of respondents said the payment rate needed to be at least $30 per acre, suggesting that payment rates need to increase to encourage more participation in carbon-capture programs.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment improved in August as the Ag Economy Barometer increased 14 points to a reading of 117. Producers expressed more confidence regarding current conditions on their farms – and especially their expectations for the future. U.S. farmers are still uneasy about what input costs will be for crops planted in 2023 as well as the impact of inflation on their family’s expenditures in the year ahead. Despite those concerns, producers remain relatively optimistic about farmland values both in the short and long term as they continue to expect non-farm-investor interest to support farmland values. This month’s survey revealed an uptick in the percentage of farmers engaged in discussions with companies offering payments to sequester carbon. But just 1 percent of respondents to this month’s survey said they’ve signed a carbon contract, with the majority of those choosing not to sign suggesting that payment rates offered to them remain too little.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.