Wet and warm conditions in some key soybean-growing regions pressured soybean prices recently. The prospect of a good soybean crop places added emphasis on demand during the next year.
Soybean consumption in 2020-2021 shows a substantial increase driven mostly by expanded exports in the recent World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. A robust recovery in domestic and world economic growth looks necessary to meet the greater-consumption forecast.
Current marketing-year ending stocks increased to 620 million bushels in the report, released July 10. Despite the crush estimate increasing by 15 million bushels to 2.155 billion bushels, changes in the soybean residual increased stocks. In conjunction with the increase in this marketing-year’s crush estimate, the U.S. Department of Agriculture increased crush prospects for the 2020-2021 marketing year to 2.16 billion bushels. Total use for 2020-2021 sits at 4.345 billion bushels, an increase of 488 million bushels as compared to this marketing year.
Even with the expanded-use totals, ending stocks come in at 425 million bushels for the 2020-2021 marketing year. An expectation of increased soybean-export totals and continuation of a healthy crush pace, while feasible, requires a better economic outlook than the current reality indicates.
Soybean crush appears on pace to meet the current marketing-year estimate. Estimates of monthly soybean crush from the USDA through May totaled 1.63 billion bushels. From March through May, soybean crush levels eclipsed the previous year’s amount by 7.5 percent.
To hit the USDA estimate, crush during the last three months needs to total 527.12 million bushels. In the previous year during the same period, crush came in at 514.4 million bushels. As slaughter rates continue to improve in the livestock sector, meeting current crush projections looks good.
Weak livestock prices impacting herd levels and plentiful vegetable-oil supplies may inhibit further expansion in crush demand in the next marketing year. Economic activity affected by the coronavirus may lag current projections and hurt domestic meat consumption in the process.
Soybean exports remain on pace to hit the USDA estimate of 1.65 billion bushels this marketing year. As of July 2, exports for the year equal almost 1.43 billion bushels. Outstanding sales sit at 302 million bushels. USDA’s forecast for soybean exports in 2020-2021 sits at 2.05 billion bushels, an increase of 400 million bushels from 2019-2020 estimates.
Chinese buying under the “phase one” trade deal remains crucial to meeting that forecast. In general soybean demand seems to rely on China during the next year as expanded meat and soybean exports hold importance for U.S. soybean consumption.
China’s hog herd decreased about 40 percent during the African swine fever outbreak; production is yet to recover completely. Recent updates from the World Organization of Animal Health indicate the disease continues to show in Asia and parts of eastern Europe. In Asia reports of ongoing outbreaks of the disease in Vietnam, Myanmar, the Philippines and North Korea point toward a long-term continuation. Recent flooding in southern China led to reports of the disease resurgence in parts of the country and causes concern.
A vaccine for African swine fever seems unlikely in the near term, so expanded disease issues could hamper China’s domestic-hog industry. The USDA’s projected soybean imports by China in the 2020-2021 marketing year sit at 3.53 billion bushels; that relies on recovery in Chinese hog and poultry numbers for increased domestic crush.
Hog prices remain strong in China due to the protein shortfall and recent restrictions on meat imports due to coronavirus concerns. Expectations of increased pork imports seem reasonable during the next marketing year. The potential for increased soybean imports by China from the United States looks certain. The magnitude remains in question.
Soybean outstanding sales for the next marketing year sit at 269 million bushels, with 155 million bushels slated for China. Sales of that magnitude last occurred in the 2016-2017 marketing year for this point in July. While the outstanding sales are a positive sign, geopolitical tensions between the United States and China continue unabated. That inserts a substantial amount of uncertainty into potential trade flows during the next year. Recent comments from the administration indicate that a “phase two” trade deal is unlikely.
In conjunction with the expanded uncertainty with the world’s largest soybean importer, soybean production in South America’s major exporters is forecast to increase by 4.7 percent in 2021, to 7.23 billion bushels. Brazil’s production forecast sits at 4.81 billion bushels, an increase of 184 million bushels as compared to the estimate for the 2019-2020 crop. Another good crop year in South America creates a greatly competitive export environment in 2021.
Soybean-crop potential will continue to be a significant factor in soybean-price movements through harvest. Without a crop shortfall, better soybean prices rely on demand prospects during the next year. Increased demand is linked to the nascent economic recovery; recent developments provide limited support for economic growth prospects.