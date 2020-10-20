The coronavirus pandemic has now impacted all four quarters of 2020, and seemingly every aspect of life and business. The U.S. economy has been improving since late spring but progress has slowed measurably. With broad fiscal relief now off the table at least in the near-term, the economy will likely end the year in a fizzle.
Rural America is experiencing a dichotomy of improving industry fundamentals and a surge of COVID cases. Rural communities are now the source of a disproportionate number of new cases just as we are all beginning to spend much more time indoors.
On the flipside many rural industries have begun to turn the corner. That’s particularly true in agriculture. A weaker steady dollar has supported a price recovery in most agricultural commodities. And despite the fact that China is unlikely to fulfill its 2020 “phase one” purchase obligations, sales to China have been incredibly strong in recent months.
The power sector is now in the midst of an accelerating transformation from carbon-based fuel sources to renewables. The disruption has been, and will continue to be, painful for some and beneficial for others. And the communications sector is attracting greater investment as the message of rural broadband needs has reached the masses.
With a historic number of hurricanes and devastating fires nothing about 2020 has been easy. But as always, essential rural industries are finding new ways to survive and in some cases, thrive.
The U.S. economic recovery is sputtering. With COVID-19 case numbers stubbornly numerous and cooler temperatures forewarning a return to the indoors, the economic progress ahead will be slower than the gains already achieved.
The September jobs report confirmed that slowing, with smaller employment gains for the third-consecutive month and a concerning surge in permanent job losses. The steady decline in the unemployment rate has been an upside surprise, now at 7.9 percent. But behind the headline number are 700,000 people who left the labor force during the month, making things appear better than they are.
But it’s not all doom and gloom. Consumers, stuck at home, are buying a lot of goods. Spending on tangible items in August increased 5 percent from pre-pandemic February; spending on services was still 7 percent less. Business inventories are at the smallest level since January 2018; prices on many goods have increased measurably. But flat or decreasing prices for other goods and services are keeping the overall inflation rate at well less than the Federal Reserve’s key 2 percent level.
The Fed has reassured markets that it will be much more patient than it has been when it comes to increasing interest rates. The Fed will now wait for inflation to exceed 2 percent for “some time,” which could mean a rate increase is as far off as 2023 or 2024.
At some point in 2021 demand for goods will increase prices but it’s doubtful those increases will collectively surpass an annualized 2 percent rate for a period long enough to cause the Fed to act. The Fed was instrumental in staving off a financial crisis early in the pandemic and it will likely add 2 percentage points to the 2020 gross domestic product, now estimated to shrink only 4 percent. But fiscal policy will prove to be just as meaningful.
There is little concern about mounting government debt amidst the pandemic as Americans and both parties in Washington prioritize policy that will generate growth and jobs. The impact from stimulus would be substantial in both rural and urban communities.
Rural counties were largely spared the health impacts of COVID until September. But now U.S. cases are the most numerous in rural areas on a population-weighted basis, and more than half of rural counties are in the “red zone.” That indicates more must be done to control the virus. Aside from the terrible personal impact it’s causing, rural businesses and the rural economy will see increasing damage. The extreme number of cases throughout the country will support downside economic risk; they mean horizon estimates for full economic recovery are long.
Visit cobank.com for more information.