Gasoline trends good news, bad news

This past September we considered the most interesting chart of 2020 – U.S. gasoline consumption. The trend lines said a lot about a year full of extremes.
Specifically the data provided three important takeaways.
- The gasoline-consumption data is especially timely and robust, considering there are not many publicly available economy-wide data series reported weekly since 1991.
- Gasoline consumption is a valuable proxy measure of economic and social activity.
- Gasoline-consumption data also correlates with ethanol blending, ethanol production and corn usage because ethanol can only be blended into gallons of gasoline consumed.
In March 2020 gasoline consumption as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration plummeted to the smallest levels in 29 years. Consumption began to recover in late April before stalling around 8.7 million barrels per day in late June and July 2020.
Figure 1 shows U.S. weekly gasoline consumption for 2021, 2020 and the average of 2015-2019. Figure 1b shows the same data but skews the axis scale for a closer look.
For the week that ended May 14, 2021, gasoline consumption reached 9.2 million barrels per day, the most since the pandemic. Throughout 2021 gasoline consumption followed a pattern of increasing sharply, then followed by a brief retreat, then increasing again. For example consumption reached 9.1 million barrels per day in April before slipping to 8.8 million barrels per day in early May.
What causes those swings could be adjustments in economic and social activity. It’s important to recognize those data are actually motor-gasoline-supplied, which is then implied as consumption. That’s to say inventory and delivery factors could also be a factor.
Total gallons of gasoline consumed recently hit 9.2 million barrels per day, but conditions were closer to “normal” in April 2021. Figure 2 shows 2020 and 2021 consumption as a share of the 2015-2019 average. In April consumption was 98 percent of pre-pandemic levels. That’s because gasoline consumption has a seasonal pattern of increasing during the summer months.
From mid-March through the end of April, the price of regular gasoline was an average of $2.85 per gallon. But in the past two weeks of data prices exceeded $3 per gallon. Note that gasoline prices increased to more than the levels observed throughout 2020 well before the Colonial Pipeline hacking concerns in early May.
For some context, U.S. gasoline prices were last at more than $2.80 in June 2019 and at more than $3 in October 2014. But gasoline prices at more than $3 per gallon aren’t uncommon. In fact 34 percent of weekly observations since January 2010 have been at more than $3 per gallon.
At the risk of potentially overusing an idea we’ve shared frequently, most of the gasoline shock has come from the whiplash of prices during the past year. Throughout 2021 prices have increased and set the stage for several eye-catching facts:
- Gasoline prices approach $3 per gallon.
- Gasoline prices last exceeded $3 per gallon in October 2014.
- Gasoline prices in May 2021 are 60 percent more than a year ago.
Wrapping It Up
The past year has obviously been a bumpy ride across all sectors of the economy. Energy markets have not been immune. On the one hand, gasoline consumption approaching normal is a positive development for the economy. On the other hand, increased gasoline prices have captured much attention as concerns about inflation increase. Looking ahead, both measures will be important to monitor.
David Widmar is an agricultural economist with Agricultural Economic Insights. Visit aei.ag for more information.