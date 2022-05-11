Global crises continue to affect markets

Executive Summary
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought on a new set of economic conditions that are reshaping financial and commodity markets. For the remainder of 2022, global growth will be slower and most commodity prices more inflated than previously expected. Key agricultural inputs are in short supply and energy prices are near multi-year records despite the biggest-ever release from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserves.
Those factors are amplifying inflation, and the Fed is poised to let air out of the easy money balloon more quickly. That will slow the U.S. economy and increase 2023 recession risks meaningfully. Businesses that are enduring increased commodity costs will soon face markedly increased interest rates as well.
That all paints a mixed picture. Agricultural commodity prices have more or less kept pace with input-cost hikes, incentivizing producers to expand their operations despite record costs. U.S. grain production will be critical for supplying the world as Ukraine struggles to plant, harvest and ship its corn, wheat and sunflower seed.
Both the agricultural and power sectors are wrestling with increased natural-gas prices. And crude oil supplies are at a decade small number. The ripple effects are likely to expand in two directions – increased persistent costs throughout the economy and greater incentives to transition away from fossil fuels.
Once again, amidst a global crisis, U.S. rural industries are doing what they need to do to keep the lights on, water flowing, communications powered and the world fed.
Russia cannot unwind globalization
Dan Kowalski
A month ago BlackRock CEO Larry Fink set off a debate about whether the Ukraine-Russia war has ended globalization as we’ve known it for the past three decades or more. The argument goes that deglobalization has been advancing for years as nationalist leaders turn countries more insular, the pandemic is causing a rethink of supply chains. The argument says the current war will lead to “balkanization” or fragmenting of the world into three ally groupings led by Russia, China and the United States. Many business and geopolitical leaders have written about why that’s the new reality, declaring that we should prepare for markets to turn inward and deal with the disruption and increased costs associated with severing those global ties.
The debate is complex and can be argued from a number of credible perspectives. However, suggesting that Russia’s actions in Ukraine are the tipping point for a new world order seems to be an overreach. Russia today accounts for a mere 1.7 percent of global gross domestic product in dollar terms, limiting its clout to the energy sector. Other global powers, though, have needed to choose how they will respond to U.S. sanctions and calls to ostracize Russia, which has led to new perhaps-temporary alliances and neutral positioning. Unquestionably the war has forced many heads of state and business leaders to reassess their partnerships with Russia. And sanctions create dividing lines between countries.
But neither the emergence of nationalist leaders around the globe nor COVID have diminished the need for global trade, and neither will the war in Ukraine. Global trade set a new record in 2021 at $28.5 trillion. Supply chains are more complex than ever, which makes them vulnerable in times of crisis. And a reassessment of just-in-time supply chains is overdue. But a complete reversal of the global interdependencies that have been long established is very unlikely. That’s particularly true in commodity sectors. Agriculture, minerals, metals and energy are produced where natural resources allow for it, and they are shipped where they do not. The emerging trend toward renewable energy will create new commodity interdependencies, but it will not enable most of the world to retreat into isolation. The Ukraine-Russia war will undoubtedly have long-lasting and far-reaching implications. But an unwinding of global supply chains and world markets is unlikely to be one of them.
Macro-economic outlook considered
The transition from an easy money economy to an inflation-fighting one is happening, but we’re only beginning to see the effects. The economic fundamentals are still roaring – the unemployment rate is essentially back to its pre-pandemic level, consumers are spending and wages are increasing. But consumer dollars are going less far, and the Federal Reserve is determined to tame inflation no matter the cost. The bad news during the medium term is that the Fed has never avoided bringing on a recession when inflation has exceeded 5 percent. That has triggered the now-robust discussion about a soft or hard landing, and expectations are migrating to the latter. For now things look ok.
There is still huge pent-up demand for services, and excess savings from the pandemic are still in the trillions of dollars. Indicators point to increasing consumer concerns but they are still willing to spend. Except when consumers do spend, their purchasing power is 2.7 percent less than it was a year ago – and has been trending less since late 2020. Wages are not marching inflation. Consumers are increasing their use of credit cards to pay the difference, but with interest rates increasing that’s a short-term solution. The only real solution to loss of dollar power is to tame inflation. To do that, the Fed is dependent on two things – increased rates cooling demand and workers returning to the labor force. Both of those will be challenging.
Putting supply and demand into a better balance will be tricky for a couple reasons.
• First, supply is still being constrained by the effects of COVID. The current lockdowns in China demonstrate that we are at least months, and probably years, away from supply chains healing from the pandemic.
• Second, cooling demand will probably take more Fed action than most currently expect. While interest rates are increasing, financial conditions are still quite loose relative to the level of inflation. Real or inflation-adjusted rates remain deeply negative, maintaining a stimulative effect on the economy. And while workers have been trickling back into the labor force, a recent survey suggests that about 3 million people will remain on the sidelines indefinitely. The labor shortage could be a longer-term issue than many have predicted.
Whether or not inflation has peaked, it should begin to decline by this summer. Base effects will play an increasing role in coming months, and the increase in commodity prices since the start of the Ukraine-Russia war should moderate. Trucking rates have come off their record numbers and some transportation bottlenecks have been easing. All those are positive signs and likely signal that inflation is near its ceiling.
The persistence of elevated inflation through the remainder of the year, however, along with meaningful negative global effects of the Russia war, will trim U.S. gross-domestic-product growth this year. Expectations are now in the 3 percent range, but risk is weighted to the downside as the Fed eyes multiple 50-basis-point hikes and will likely begin shrinking its balance sheet in May. In total, we expect the Fed to increase rates by 250 basis points in 2022. But we won’t be surprised if they need to do more.
Grains – Russia, Ukraine driving trade
Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg
The unprecedented levels of first-quarter commodity-price volatility stemming from Russia’s military invasion into Ukraine has reignited the grain price rally of 2020-2021. The Black Sea region is a major exporter of grain and fertilizer. The war’s timing so close to the normal planting calendar creates significant risk for crop production and grain exports. Planted acres of wheat, corn, barley and sunflowers will be fewer because of damaged infrastructure, losses of agricultural equipment and machinery, and labor shortages. Moreover interrupted supplies of fuel, fertilizer, seed and crop-protection chemicals are sure to negatively impact yields. Due in no small part to uncertain Ukraine and Russia export availability, the U.S. grain sector’s export activity for the quarter was excellent except for wheat, based on daily flash export-sales reports and inspection activity.
• Soybean oil, sorghum and soybeans to China and unknown destinations were especially strong, and are running 20 percent, 16 percent and 7 percent respectively ahead of the seasonal pace needed to reach the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s current 2022-2023 export forecast.
• Corn exports were comparatively weaker but still 4 percent ahead of the pace needed to meet the USDA’s forecast.
• Wheat exports have been lackluster due to limited supplies and inflated prices, which make U.S. wheat less competitive globally. We believe wheat exports could continue to be slow, as recent USDA crop-progress reports note the recent drought may reduce expected yields for winter wheat.
The quarter ended with continued grain-price volatility following the USDA’s annual Prospective Plantings and Grain Stocks reports being published March 31. Compared to average trade estimates immediately prior to March 31, the report showed shortfalls of 2.5 million acres for corn and 400,000 acres for wheat, a bullish price signal, and 2.3 million more-than-expected soybean acres, a bearish price signal. The unexpectedly large increase in soybean acres relative to trade expectations suggests that the parabolic increase in fertilizer prices has negatively impacted farmer psychology to the point where their concerns about managing risk and cash flow outweigh the opportunity to capture potentially increased profits from corn production. The modest shortfall in wheat acres relative to pre-report expectations suggests that U.S. farmers may not see as strong an opportunity for exports next year, despite global supply-demand imbalances stemming from the Russian-Ukraine conflict.
Farm supply still problematic
While we predicted continued fertilizer inflation and crop-protection-chemical shortages into the first quarter, the Russia-Ukraine war has pushed prices to decade records. Russia, Ukraine and Belarus are usually major exporters of nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers as well as natural gas – the key feedstock for nitrogen fertilizers. But they’re now thwarted by the associated port and production shutdowns and export restrictions. Regardless of when a cease-fire occurs, we now believe fertilizer prices could remain increased for longer. Long-term stiff financial sanctions on Russia are likely and although fertilizer is exempt from the sanctions, severe restrictions on access to financial and transportation networks will hobble Russia’s exports. Also, as leverage, Russia could withhold fertilizer exports intended for key growing regions such as Europe, Brazil and Argentina.
Though drought remained ever-present in the first quarter, March concluded with rains and cooler temperatures across most of the U.S. heartland. Corn planting in Texas is ahead of the five-year average and Louisiana also is making good planting progress. Several Extension Services’ crop budgets suggest margins for corn will be both positive and superior to soybeans this planting season, even with the increased anhydrous and urea fertilizer prices – both are used for corn but not soybeans. A similar CoBank analysis for Nebraska and northern Kansas found a similar outcome for irrigated acreage. But for non-irrigated acreage, soybeans are more profitable.
Biofuels – natural-gas prices cut into margins
The first quarter was generally favorable for the U.S. ethanol complex, with reasonably steady production at 15.8 billion gallons annualized, near-pre-COVID levels. Operating margins averaged $0.38 per gallon for the full first quarter vs. $0.27 per gallon in 2020 and 2021. Ethanol producers have maintained positive margins since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, but the situation may reverse in the second quarter. Ethanol prices increased 8 percent from the day of the invasion, Feb. 24, through March 31, exceeding the 5 percent increase in corn feedstock costs. In that period U.S. natural-gas prices increased 19 percent, driven largely by increasing U.S. liquefied-natural-gas exports and a sluggish domestic-production response.
Because ethanol refineries generally use natural-gas-fueled boilers, producer margins will suffer if U.S. natural-gas prices remain at those unusually inflated levels. On the flipside, two recent developments are providing a tailwind in the short run.
• First, U.S. ethanol exports to Brazil may see a near-term “relief rally” based on some late-quarter news by the USDA. Brazil may suspend its 18 percent tariff on U.S.-produced ethanol fuel until the end of 2022. The tariff was set to expire at the end of 2020 but Brazil kept it, and U.S. ethanol exports to Brazil in 2021 decreased by 59 percent to 76 million gallons. Brazil mandates a 25 percent ethanol blend in retail gasoline and may temporarily increase its imports of U.S. ethanol to help reduce customer costs.
• Second, to help reduce gas prices for U.S. consumers, the Biden administration announced it would suspend a federal rule and permit the sale of increased-ethanol-blend gasoline during the summer months. Moving from 10 percent ethanol blend to 15 percent would increase demand for ethanol and thus corn, all else being equal. First quarter ethanol production was fairly steady at 15.8 billion gallons, slightly exceeding the five-year average. Ethanol refineries fuel their boilers with natural gas, so high U.S. natural gas prices are bad news for margins.
Dan Kowalski is an economist and vice-president of CoBank's Knowledge Exchange Division; he leads a team of economists to produce research for the agricultural and infrastructure industries that CoBank serves.
Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg is a lead analyst and senior economist in CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange division, where he focuses on grains, oilseeds, farm supply and biofuel.
CoBank is a $158 billion cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. It’s a member of the Farm Credit System. Visit www.cobank.com for more information.