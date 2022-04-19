Global wheat conditions considered

Wheat futures increased this past week.
• Chicago Board of Trade soft-red-winter futures increased 45 cents to close at $10.96 per bushel.
• Kansas City Board of Trade hard-red-winter futures increased 48 cents to end at $11.54 per bushel.
• Minneapolis Grain Exchange hard-red-spring futures increased 17 cents to close at $11.44 per bushel.
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures increased 22 cents to $7.90 per bushel.
Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures decreased 7 cents to $16.82 per bushel.
Basis this past week was flat in both the Gulf and Pacific Northwest. Only soft-white prices saw a slight decrease for nearby delivery. Despite better futures this past week and sluggish export sales, basis has remained firm. Wheat-export logistics continue to encounter problems, adding to cost. Rail performance has remained so poor that the Surface Transportation Board will hold a public hearing on the issue at the end of April, with executives from all four U.S. Class One railroads expected to testify.
People are also reading…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture crop-progress report for this past week ranked winter wheat as 32 percent good or excellent, an increase of 2 points from the previous week, but far behind 2021’s 53 percent rating. Winter wheat rated as fair was 32 percent and winter wheat rated poor to very poor was 36 percent. Winter wheat headed was 5 percent, 1 point less than the five-year average of 6 percent. Spring wheat planting is underway, with 6 percent planted compared to 10 percent this same week the previous year and 1 point less than the five-year average.
According to the USDA, 69 percent of total U.S. winter-wheat production is in an area experiencing drought, including hard-red winter, soft-red winter and soft white. That includes 82 percent of the production area in Kansas, 82 percent in Colorado, 99 percent in Texas and 99 percent in Montana.
Net U.S. wheat commercial sales of 96,100 metric tons were reported for the week ending April 7 for delivery in 2021 per 22, a decrease of 39 percent from the previous week’s 156,300 metric tons – and less than trade expectations of 100,000 to 250,000 metric tons. Year-to-date commercial sales for delivery in 2021 per 22 total 19.2 million metric tons, 23 percent less than the same time the previous year. The USDA expects 2021 per 22 U.S. wheat exports will total 21.36 million metric tons, 21 percent less than the previous year if realized. Net sales for delivery in 2022 per 23 were 225,217 metric tons this past week.
Across the lower Plains states the week was dry except for eastern Oklahoma, the only area free of significant dryness. Parts of Texas have recorded only 2 percent of average rainfall. In west Texas less than 10 percent of average precipitation has been observed. Oklahoma has received less than 25 percent of normal rainfall. Reduced humidity and strong winds have only made conditions worse. Northwestern South Dakota and a small portion of eastern North Dakota received significant rain this past week, as did northwestern Nebraska. In the western region of the United States, it was another dry week with no improvements recorded to dry conditions in wheat-growing areas.
FranceAgriMer, a French farm agency, raised its forecast for 2021 per 22 French soft-wheat exports to 17.7 million metric tons. The increase is mostly for countries inside the European Union; exports outside the EU were reduced. They also released crop-progress reports for French soft wheat and durum. Soft wheat is rated 92 percent good to excellent while only 1 percent is rated poor. Durum wheat is rated 85 percent good or excellent, and only 1 percent poor.
German farm group DRV increased its 2022 per 23 grain output to 43.6 million metric tons, a 1 percent increase from earlier estimates. The DRV cited good weather following heavy rainfall this month for the increase. Still the group noted rainfall is less than average and more will be needed. Wheat production in Germany is forecast at 22.7 million metric tons, an increase of 6.2 percent compared to the previous season.
China’s Ministry of Agriculture announced the winter-wheat crop had improved more than expected. The ministry noted first- and second-grade wheat production was average with normal levels. Heavy rain in the fall delayed planting. The ministry warned that strict lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19 could keep farmers from accessing their fields and cut off needed supplies for farmers ahead of harvest.
World food prices increased almost 13 percent in March according to the Food and Agriculture Organization’s food-price index. The food-price index averaged 159.3 points, compared to the February record of 141.4. The cereal-price index increased 17 percent. FAO also reduced its worldwide wheat-production projection from 790 million metric tons to 784 million metric tons after factoring in a possible 20 percent loss to Ukraine’s winter-wheat production.
Morocco’s agriculture minister said the North African country would likely lose 53 percent of its cereals harvest after experiencing the worst drought in decades. Rainfall was 41 percent less than average this season. Moroccan farmers planted 3.5 million hectares of cereals this season; 44 percent was soft or non-durum wheat and 24 percent was durum. Only 21 percent of the crop was rated good while 16 percent was average. The state grains agency ONICLE said it would gradually increase its wheat stockpiles because of the smaller domestic supply.
The Baltic Dry Index, an assessment of the average cost to ship raw materials such as grains, coal and iron ore, increased 4 percent on the week to end at 2,137.
The U.S. Dollar Index increased from the previous week’s 98.86 to close at 99.85.
Visit www.uswheat.org for more information.