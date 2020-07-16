Despite COVID-19, grain has been moving and basis has generally tightened since April 1. With both positive and negative volatility depending on the month and specific grain, the second quarter was eventful for the U.S. complex. And while futures prices for corn, soybeans and wheat are less year-to-date, basis is generally stable or improving. Corn basis has tightened as U.S. fuel-ethanol production began to recover following the demand shock of COVID-19 in mid-March. Interestingly corn basis is somewhat disconnected across certain regions of the Midwest Corn Belt as more corn purchases are cost-effectively transported by barge.
Wheat basis tightened meaningfully in late January and February due to increased demand by U.S. millers as consumers began baking and eating more packaged and self-prepared food at home. Basis leveled off as production increased and elevators moved grain out of storage to satisfy both domestic and export demand, and to make room for the new wheat crop. A new issue that surfaced late in the quarter may impact wheat prices and basis in the future. Wheat weights in certain parts of Kansas tested at less than average vs. better-than-average just a few weeks prior – presumably the result of hot and dry temperatures as well as extreme winds earlier in the growing season. It remains unclear how much of the state’s crop is of reduced weight and quality, and what percentage will be sold into the feed market or blended.
Exports to China have been a major area of focus since COVID-19 was classified as a global pandemic soon after the signing Jan. 15 of “phase one” of the United States-China trade agreement. Since that time China has been buying U.S. agricultural products, including soybeans and pork, although the run-rate of purchases is well less than the $36.5 billion commitment. China has been purchasing a substantial amount of U.S. grain sorghum. In response central-Kansas sorghum basis has tightened materially, from -$0.48 per bushel to +$0.32 per bushel between early January and late June.
In the coming months we will focus on factors impacting the U.S. grain market, cooperatives and elevators.
- Domestic weather – Continued favorable weather would drive greater-than-average yields, adding to existing and increasing corn stocks, and likely pressuring futures prices and basis.
- Brazilian crop production – Brazil has exported record amounts of soybeans during the past four months according to trade reports. Corn acreage in Brazil’s largest corn-producing state increased 11 percent, boosting expectations for its second corn crop of the year – safrinha. The relative attractiveness of U.S. grain exports is crowded out by Brazil’s large crop production and currency exchange advantage.
- China-U.S. relations – Blame about the origin of COVID-19 and allegations that China intentionally downplayed its severity have inflamed tensions between the two countries.
- Other trade issues – Ongoing negotiations between the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom could result in volatility and/or delayed exports until the disputes are settled.
Farm-supply retailers stay strong
Farm supply retailers have served customers well during an active spring agronomy season and are well-positioned for the remaining growing season. In contrast to 2019, this spring saw orderly planting and generally better-than-average crop progress. Favorable weather played a key role, allowing farmers to overcome soggy fields in portions of the Corn Belt and unharvested grain in parts of North Dakota. As of its June 29, 2020, report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture rated about 70 percent of corn, soybean and spring-wheat crop as good-to-excellent. USDA’s latest plantings report estimates 92 million acres of corn, 5 million less than expected in the USDA’s March 30 report, presumably due to the ethanol-demand shock and greater prevent-plant in North Dakota. Soybeans came in at 83.8 million acres, 300,000 acres more than expected, and wheat at 44.2 million acres, 500,000 acres less than expected.
In surprise developments for the herbicide dicamba, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals recently vacated registrations of three products – effectively banning its in-season use. The court ruled that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unlawfully approved those products by failing to properly consider dicamba’s environmental impact. But several subsequent legal actions will allow farmers to use dicamba until July 31, reducing disruptions during the 2020 season. The court decision complicates the battle against herbicide-resistant weeds because dicamba is widely used on U.S. soybean and cotton fields. Interestingly several states’ existing rules limit dicamba’s use to the early weeks of the growing season. Applied nationally such restrictions could help balance all stakeholder interests without criminalizing that effective weed-killer.
Ethanol begins to recover
Ethanol production started the second quarter on unstable footing but recovered later in the quarter. The U.S. ethanol sector experienced a major demand shock from mid-March to mid-April as stay-home orders led to reduced demand for motor gasoline and fuel ethanol. Producers responded by reducing output, emphasizing plant maintenance over production, lengthening fermentation and idling staff temporarily.
Margins rebounded; as economies began to reopen, ethanol production has begun to recover. Overall industry margins have improved, with excellent-quality technically efficient operators showing meaningful margin expansion. On the latter, returns compared to operating costs – but before capital costs – for a representative Iowa dry-milling fuel-ethanol plant have recovered to almost $0.22 per gallon in June vs. a $0.03 loss in March. Both are averages.
But looking out three months the industry faces both challenges and opportunities. Coronavirus is resurging in several states and renewed activity restrictions will arguably reduce driving and fuel demand. As for opportunities, road trips and family vacations during the summer months typically mean increased fuel consumption – but resurgence of COVID-19 could dampen travel plans. Looking out to 2021 we believe ethanol-fuel demand may recover to only 85 percent to 90 percent of pre-COVID levels. We conclude the industry will transform and rationalize excess capacity, and continue diversifying into greater-margin co-products.
