Harvest leaves fields for river

WINONA, Minn. – CHS Co-op and ADM along the Mississippi River front in Winona were very busy this past week at the peak of the 2022 harvest. Barges were being loaded and grain trucks were unloading.

The river was holding many barges both full and empty. There were several good-weather days for the farmers to combine corn. It was exciting to see the hustle and bustle of the end of harvest season, and to smell the scent of the corn and hear the sounds of the trucks.

LeeAnne Bulman

LeeAnne Bulman

LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.

