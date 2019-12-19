OPINION The U.S. Dairy Export Council and the National Milk Producers Federation are praising the U.S. House of Representatives for approving legislation implementing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
“(The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) will bring tangible benefits to the U.S. dairy industry by upgrading trade rules, opening the Canadian market to U.S. dairy exports and preserving our valuable market access in Mexico,” said Tom Vilsack, president and CEO of the council. “Today’s bipartisan vote is indicative of the need to immediately secure these benefits for dairy and all of agriculture.”
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the federation, said, “(The) vote brings us one step closer to finalizing (the agreement) and securing a more-certain future for America’s farmers and ranchers. It’s imperative that the Senate act now to finalize (the agreement).”
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer worked diligently alongside members of Congress to address outstanding concerns and deliver an improved trade pact, according to the two. The House passage of the agreement and its broad range of support is a testament to their efforts.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement makes important changes to Canada’s trade-distorting policies, reforms Canada’s controversial dairy-pricing system and provides exclusive access to the Canadian market for U.S. farmers and manufacturers, according to the two organizations. The trade deal also strengthens a relationship with Mexico and establishes new protections for common cheese names. It uses a combination of approaches to protect the continued use of a number of generic cheese terms such as parmesan and feta.