Editor’s note: A revamped North American trade deal nearing passage in Congress offers farmers and businesses clearer rules governing the vast flow of goods among the United States, Canada and Mexico. The U.S. House approved Dec. 19 the deal by a vote of 385-41. It now goes to the U.S. Senate.
OPINION Tom Vilsack, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, said “(The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) will bring tangible benefits to the U.S. dairy industry by upgrading trade rules, opening the Canadian market to U.S. dairy exports and preserving our valuable market access in Mexico. The bipartisan vote is indicative of the need to immediately secure these benefits for dairy and all of agriculture.”
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, said, “(The) vote brings us one step closer to finalizing (the agreement) and securing a more-certain future for America’s farmers and ranchers. It’s imperative that the Senate act now to finalize (the agreement).”
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer worked diligently alongside members of Congress to address outstanding concerns and deliver an improved trade pact, according to the two. The House passage of the agreement and its broad range of support is a testament to their efforts.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement makes important changes to Canada’s trade-distorting policies, reforms Canada’s controversial dairy-pricing system and provides exclusive access to the Canadian market for U.S. farmers and manufacturers, according to the two organizations. The trade deal also strengthens a relationship with Mexico and establishes new protections for common cheese names. It uses a combination of approaches to protect the continued use of a number of generic cheese terms such as parmesan and feta.
John Rettler, a dairy farmer from Neosho, Wisconsin, and president of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative, said, “This trade agreement is important for U.S. trade, most particularly dairy. It’s no secret that this trade agreement addressed several trade issues that have been concerning for U.S. dairy farmers, most notably the class 7 pricing issue and limited market access. (The) passage of the (agreement) in the House is a great step forward for all three countries. It’s great to share some good news for dairy farmers.”
Jeff Lyon, FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative general manager, said, “Passage of the (agreement) in the House of Representatives brings the agreement one step closer to the finish line. (The) overwhelming bipartisan vote showcases the support across party lines. U.S. dairy is a real winner with this agreement, but our work is not done. We will work with our Senate leaders to ensure that this legislation continues to be a top priority going into 2020. We are optimistic that it will be swiftly passed when the time comes in the new year and that we can begin implementing it with our trading partners to the north and the south.”
“The leadership and support by our Upper-Midwest members of Congress to get (the agreement) passed was fantastic. FarmFirst appreciates their recognition of improved trade policies and expanded market access, which is critical for dairy-farmer long-term success.”
Dan Atkisson, chairman of the National Sorghum Producers and a sorghum farmer from Stockton, Kansas, said, “(The agreement) provides a needed level of certainty for U.S. farmers and ranchers. National Sorghum Producers appreciates the tenacity of our Administration, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and Congressional leaders to ensure American ag producers have a trade win to close out the very difficult year 2019. Passage in the House brings this deal one step closer to the finish line. We encourage the Senate to follow early in the new year, so the agreement may be enacted as soon as possible.”
Angela Hofmann, co-executive director of Farmers for Free Trade, said, “This is a bipartisan victory for American farmers who have been craving a return to certainty and stability on trade. (The agreement) continues duty-free access to Canada and Mexico, which has been a bedrock of U.S. ag-export growth for over 25 years. (The agreement) also provides important new wins including expanded market access for poultry and dairy; provisions that require science-based decision making on trade; and advances in supporting 21st century agricultural innovations.
“Passage of this agreement in the House was not always certain, but thanks to the efforts of American farmers (the agreement) will be implemented in 2020. Getting this agreement over the finish line required farmers and ranchers urging their representatives to work together in a way that’s increasingly rare. Farmers for Free Trade was proud to help facilitate hundreds of those conversations, including during our 20,000-mile, 30-state tour of America in support of (the agreement). We applaud Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and the White House for working together to broker this agreement that is in the best interests of America. We urge the Senate to now take quick action to also ratify this agreement.”
Brody Stapel, president of Edge and a dairy farmer in Wisconsin, said, “This is a good day for sure. (The agreement) will secure two of our country’s top dairy-export markets while also ensuring strong export opportunities for other agricultural commodities.
“(The agreement) will maintain tariff-free access into Mexico, our No. 1 dairy-export market, and allow for additional market access into Canada while requiring the country to eliminate its unfair Class 6 and 7 milk pricing.
“This agreement has been a long time coming. Our farmers have been fighting through challenging economic conditions for a long time as well. They appreciate the hard work of the administration and lawmakers to shape a trade deal that will provide long-term success and stability for dairy farmers and all of the businesses, families, employees and rural communities that rely on the success of those farmers. We now call on the Senate to act with urgency to pass this legislation.”
Daren Coppock, president and CEO of the Agricultural Retailers Association, said, “There is no doubt the House passage of (the agreement) is a win for America's farmers, agribusinesses and the communities they serve. This historic trade agreement will benefit agricultural retailers and their farmer customers by expanding market access and preserving zero-tariff platforms among ag products. The agreement is expected to increase ag exports and gross domestic product at a time when the ag economy sorely needs a boost.”
Food and agricultural exports to Canada and Mexico amounted to more than $39.7 billion in 2018, he said, and supported more than 325,000 American jobs, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“We applaud the efforts of the Trump administration and lawmakers on Capitol Hill,” he said. “Frankly we need more of this bipartisanship in Washington. We look forward to the Senate taking swift action to finalize passage in the new year.”
Sonny Perdue, U.S. Agriculture Secretary, said, “I’ve long said that support for (the agreement) crosses political parties. The bipartisan passage of the agreement is proof of that. I am pleased the House finally brought this agreement to a vote and encourage quick passage in the Senate … (The agreement) is a huge success for America’s farmers and ranchers. This agreement will unleash the bounty of America’s agricultural harvest to two of our largest trading partners in the world and it is critical to the success of rural America.”
Randy Romanski, interim Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, said, “It’s good to see progress being made on this agreement. Wisconsin farmers have endured more than their fair share of challenges in the past several years, from low commodity prices to harsh weather. Trade uncertainty has had a significant impact on farmer bottom line as well. I’m optimistic that the approval of (the agreement) by the Senate next year will provide some of the certainty and stability our agricultural businesses need and deserve. As always, (the Wisconsin department) will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners to open markets for Wisconsin’s outstanding products and commodities.”
Ben Scholz, Lavon, Texas, farmer and president of the National Association of Wheat Growers, said, “Agriculture desperately needed a win for economic recovery, and passing the (agreement) was that win. (We) applaud those Members of Congress for their support and hard work to advance this critical trade deal one step closer to the finish line. We encourage the Senate to follow its lead and pass this deal early in the new year.”
Doug Goyings, Paulding, Ohio, farmer and chairman of the U.S. Wheat Associates, said, “Mexico’s flour millers import more U.S. wheat than any other country and they have been very anxious about the outcome of this trade agreement. At the end of a conference with those millers last June, we agreed to work together to get (the agreement) implemented.”
The agreement retains tariff-free access to imported U.S. wheat for those long-time flour milling customers in Mexico, a crucial step toward rebuilding trust in the U.S. as a reliable supplier in that important neighboring market, the two said. In addition the agreement makes important progress towards more-open commerce for U.S. wheat farmers near the Canadian border by allowing U.S. varieties registered in Canada to receive reciprocal grading treatment.
Other measures that benefit the wheat industry include the agreement’s language around agricultural biotechnology, which supports 21st century innovations in agriculture and new language to strengthen disciplines for science-based sanitary or phytosanitary measures.
Kevin Ross, National Corn Growers Association president, said, “Corn farmers have been working toward this vote for nearly a year, sending emails, having meetings and making phone calls to their representatives in support of (the agreement). All of agriculture should be incredibly proud to see these efforts pay off with such a strong bipartisan vote. We wouldn’t be at this stage in the ratification process without the hard work of individual farmers across the country. Ratifying (the agreement) has been (the association’s) top legislative priority because Mexico and Canada are the U.S. corn industry’s largest most reliable markets.
“(The association) thanks members of the House for their votes in support, along with President (Donald) Trump and his administration’s continued efforts to come to a bipartisan consensus. It’s now up to members of the U.S. Senate to quickly pass (the agreement) in the new year.”
Constance Cullman, president and CEO of the American Feed Industry Association, said, “The long-awaited passage by the House is a momentous step forward in finalizing a more-than-two-year process of renegotiating our most critical trade agreement. Trade with Canada and Mexico is tremendously important to the animal-feed, ingredient and pet-food industry with exports more than quadrupling since the inception of the North American Free Trade Agreement 25 years ago. (The approval) is a big step forward for American agriculture and the animal-food industry. The (agreement) builds upon an already great agreement with our neighbors to preserve and expand market access for the animal-food and livestock industries while providing much-needed stability across the agriculture sector.”
The association urges the Senate to quickly take up and approve the landmark agreement, she said.