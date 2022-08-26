Inflation Reduction Act benefits ag programs

Formerly known as the Build Back Better Act, the budget reconciliation bill – after extensive negotiations and reworking – was finalized as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, totaling about $770 billion. Because the budget-reconciliation process was used, the bill only needed a simple majority in the Senate to be approved – meaning it only needed 51 votes rather than the 60 votes often needed to avoid procedural blocks.
The Senate approved the bill Aug. 7, along a party-line 50-50 vote requiring Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the deciding tie-breaking vote. The House approved the bill Aug. 12, also along party lines – 220-207.
The final bill includes almost $40 billion for agriculture, forestry and rural development. That includes almost $20 billion in funding for technical assistance and U.S. Department of Agriculture programs. During the next four years the bill invests 9.35 times the amount of funding previously included in the 2018 farm bill for the four working-lands programs.
• Agricultural Conservation Easement Program was appropriated $1.40 billion.
• Conservation Stewardship Program was appropriated $3.25 billion.
• Environmental Quality Incentives Program was appropriated $8.45 billion.
• Regional Conservation Partnership Program was appropriated $4.95 billion.
The funding added to those programs will provide financial and technical assistance for voluntary adoption of conservation practices on agricultural lands.
In addition the bill includes $14 billion for rural development to support the development of renewable energy and spending on biofuels infrastructure. The bill also provides $4 billion to mitigate the impacts of drought in the Western Reclamation states, with priority given to the Colorado River Basin and other basins experiencing comparable levels of long-term drought.
This Market Intel article reviews the agricultural-related provisions that are included in the bill.
Conservation funding increased for working lands
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will provide about $19.5 billion for agricultural conservation efforts. It will add about $18.05 billion in additional funding for existing farm-bill working-lands conservation programs through fiscal-year 2026 and extend the programs’ authorities through fiscal-year 2031. The expectation is that the USDA could spend the additional money included in the bill beyond fiscal-year 2026 but not beyond fiscal-year 2031.
That will likely be a factor in conversations about the 2023 farm bill – because the Inflation Reduction Act language related to those four programs would extend their authorizations through 2031. It will also extend authorization of the USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program, though it was not provided additional funding in the bill.
The bill includes an additional $1 billion in funding for conservation technical assistance, $300 million for a carbon-sequestration and a quantification program for greenhouse-gas emissions, and $100 million in funding for administrative expenses.
Forestry management addressed
• The Inflation Reduction Act provided a cumulative total of $5 billion for forest management, planning and restoration activities for federal and nonfederal forests.
• There is $2.15 billion for management activities of the National Forest System. Activities include funding for hazardous-fuel reduction or vegetation-management projects on National Forest System lands, for inventorying and protecting old-growth and mature forests on National Forest System lands, and for improving environmental reviews.
• The other $2.75 billion is for grants and financial assistance to be used for nonfederal forest-management activities.
Biodiesel income-tax credit extended
The previous Build Back Better legislation proposed an extension of the biodiesel and renewable-diesel blenders tax credit through 2031. But the Inflation Reduction Act extends biodiesel, alternative-fuel and second-generation-biofuel tax credits only through the end of 2024. The current tax credit is a $1-per-gallon biodiesel tax credit for producers or blenders of pure biodiesel. There is also a $1-per-gallon renewable-diesel tax credit for producers or blenders of biomass-based diesel or diesel-renewable diesel blends.
Renewable energy funded
The Inflation Reduction Act provides a total of $3 billion for renewable-energy projects in rural areas.
• That includes about $1 billion for electric loans for renewable energy under the Rural Electrification Act, There’s an option for the USDA to use the funding to make loans for electric generation from renewable-energy resources, including for projects that store electricity. There’s also $1.7 billion for eligible projects under the popular farm-bill program known as the Rural Energy for America Program.
• Another $304 million is for grants and loans for underutilized renewable-energy technologies, along with technical assistance for previously mentioned Rural Energy for America Program projects.
• Additional spending of $500 million is for grants intended to increase the sale and use of agricultural commodity-based fuels through infrastructure improvements for blending, storing, supplying or distributing biofuels.
• One more energy provision that impacts agriculture is $5 million provided to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to carry out the Renewable Fuel Standard program – in part, for data collection and analyses of lifecycle greenhouse-gas emissions of a fuel – and $10 million for new grants to support advanced biofuels.
Western-drought mitigation addressed
Included in the Inflation Reduction Act are provisions that provide $4 billion in fiscal-year 2022 through fiscal-year 2026 for grants, contracts or financial-assistance agreements to mitigate the impacts of drought in the Reclamation states. Priority will be given to the Colorado River Basin and other basins that are experiencing comparable levels of long-term drought.
The funding may go toward
• compensation for a temporary or multiyear voluntary reduction in diversion of water or consumptive water use, or
• voluntary system conservation projects, or ecosystem and habitat-restoration projects to address issues directly caused by drought in a river basin or inland water body.
Agricultural credit, USDA funded
Included in the Inflation Reduction Act is debt relief for distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, as well as assistance for underserved farmers and ranchers. The funding replaces provisions first included in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. It includes $3.1 billion to provide payments for the cost of loans or loan modifications. About $125 million is provided for USDA technical assistance and customer-service support for underserved farmers, ranchers and foresters.
In the credit provisions, an additional $250 million is provided in grants and loans for eligible entities to improve land access for underserved farmers, ranchers and forest landowners. That includes veterans, limited-resource producers, and beginning farmers and ranchers as well as farmers, ranchers and forest landowners living in extreme-poverty areas. The USDA is called upon to create an equity commission and is appropriated a budget of $10 million. An appropriated amount of $2.2 billion is included for financial assistance to farmers, ranchers or forestland owners determined to have experienced discrimination in a USDA lending program before Jan. 1, 2021. An appropriation of $24 million is also included for administrative costs associated with carrying out this section of the bill.
In addition the USDA is appropriated $250 million to support and supplement agricultural research, education and Extension. That can be used in the form of scholarships, internships and pathways to the agricultural sector or federal employment.
Sustainable aviation-fuel standards established
The Inflation Reduction Act establishes a new sustainable-aviation-fuel credit through fiscal-year 2024 that multiplies the number of gallons of sustainable aviation fuel by the sum of $1.25, plus an applicable supplementary amount. That applicable supplementary amount is the amount equal to 1 cent for each percentage point by which the lifecycle greenhouse-gas-emission reduction percentage for such fuel exceeds 50 percent. However the applicable supplementary amount cannot exceed 50 cents.
Sustainable-aviation-fuel credit = $1.25 x (number of gallons of SAF) + [($0.01 x (Percentage Point >= 50 percent lifecycle greenhouse-gas-emissions reduction)) < $0.50]
For agriculture, the term “sustainable aviation fuel” means liquid fuel that meets the ASTM International Standard D7566 or the Fischer Tropsch provisions of ASTM International Standard D1655, Annex A1. In the latter provisions, feedstocks can be included in the blending of alternative jet fuels that would be considered sustainable aviation fuel in this bill.
Offsets affect pass through
Farmers and ranchers were effective in the campaign to prevent the inclusion of tax provisions that would have been harmful to agriculture – such as the repeal of stepped-up basis, a greater tax rate on capital gains, and the repeal of the enhanced estate-tax threshold. The majority of the revenue for the bill was raised by reforming the Medicare prescription-drug program and instituting a corporate-book minimum tax for companies that make more than $1 billion. But at the last minute an action was taken to replace revenue that was lost because of changes made to the bill during debate. The last amendment adopted swapped out a one-year extension of the state and local tax-deduction cap instituted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 for a two-year extension of the excess business-loss-limitation provision for 2027 and 2028. Without the extensions of other important provisions affecting small businesses, like reduced individual rates and 199A business-income deduction, the extension of the excess business-loss limitation amounts to a $50 billion tax increase on pass-through businesses.
Also included in the bill is $80 billion dollars in additional funding for the Internal Revenue Service during the next decade with the intention to help raise an additional $200 billion in revenue through enhanced compliance, i.e., audits.
Summary
The House passed Aug. 12 on a party-line vote the $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act after the Senate also voted along party lines to pass the bill Aug. 7. The bill includes provisions to use fiscal-year 2022 reconciliation instructions to raise revenue. The bill’s stated goal is to reduce prescription-drug costs, reduce budget deficits, and fund new energy, climate and health-care initiatives.
Provisions specific to agriculture include almost $40 billion for spending on programs and initiatives ranging from farm-bill working-lands conservation and technical assistance to renewable energy and biofuels. There are also funds provided for rural development and drought mitigation. As Congress moves on from this bill, questions are being raised about provisions that impact farm-bill programs – and whether or not it changes the policy conversations and-or political landscape for the 2023 farm bill.
Visit www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/5376 for more information.
Shelby Myers is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.