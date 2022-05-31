Inflation’s fault lies with Fed

A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore. – Yogi Berra
Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man. – Ronald Reagan
Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more-rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output. – Milton Friedman
The four most expensive words in the English language are, “This time it’s different.” – John Templeton
Overall consumer prices in April were 8.3 percent more than a year ago, the federal government announced recently. That’s a slight decrease from March’s peak, so far, of 8.5 percent. But it’s still part of a dramatic increase in consumer prices that began a year ago.
The March inflation figure is the worst rate since the painful conquest of inflation in 1981-1982. So-called “core inflation,” which doesn’t count the more-volatile energy and food prices, was 6.2 percent; that’s also a slight decrease from March. Until recently that figure had not been at more than 3 percent in 25 years. This doesn’t mean a quick end to inflation is at hand. It does mean that the battle to beat it has finally begun. But inflation is almost certain to stay at more than 5 percent or 6 percent for the next couple of years.
So what’s going on? Why is this happening? It’s not being caused by giant corporations. Massive government spending had some impact, but that can be easily overstated.
International turmoil has increased the price of certain things, including fertilizer and fuel; that’s having a terrible impact on farmers, particularly. But that isn’t driving overall price inflation in the United States.
Quite simply, too much money was created by the Federal Reserve Bank, often called “the Fed, mostly in 2020. And that’s turning, inevitably, into inflation. Thankfully the Fed has begun taking steps to address it. The market may once again be reassured that it will be controlled, but it will likely take a few years to approach the Fed’s long-term target of 2 percent per year.
Supply chain partially to blame
In October we explained that the COVID-19 pandemic had tilted consumer demand from in-person experiences like meals, shows, and ballgames to physical “stuff” to be enjoyed at home. We said our current price inflation was driven substantially by supply-chain issues, particularly a shortage of shipping, rail and trucking capacity to meet that growing demand for “stuff.” Those transportation bottlenecks continue, but by now it’s clear they are part of the general limits on how fast the economy can grow, held back by limited labor availability as well as the slow and cautious recovery of food service and live entertainment.
And yet the economy has recovered to the point that it’s almost back on the pre-pandemic trend.
The economic recovery has been strong enough that we can only conclude that short supply of overall production can’t explain inflated prices anymore, and that we were overestimating its contribution to inflation in October. Market disruptions to fuel and food have goosed inflation in recent months. But the much-larger reasons for current overall inflation, and those that will persist in the coming years, are the unprecedented actions of the Fed since March 2020 and the resulting growth in the money supply – something to which very few people were really paying attention this past October.
Money supply more to blame
In the words of Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Jerome Powell, the Fed controls the rate of inflation through three “blunt tools.”
1) raising and lowering the interest rates it charges other banks for money
2) buying and selling assets on the open market
3) signaling its future intentions to the market.
Let’s look at how and what they’ve been doing.
First the Fed reduced interest rates by 1.5 percent in March 2020, from about 1.5 percent to almost 0 percent, effectively lowering other banks’ cost of borrowing to nothing. That increased bank borrowing of money the Fed created.
Second, since the beginning of March 2020, the Fed bought almost $6 trillion in assets – mostly bonds and other long-term securities – with money they created, and which added to the money supply. That includes $3 trillion in just the four months beginning March 2020. Those purchases by the Fed were intended to put more money into the economy.
The “M2” version of the money supply is the most common measure of the amount of money in the U.S. economy. It includes cash in circulation, checking and savings accounts, and other readily available personal accounts.
The Fed’s actions drove a $6.4 trillion increase in the M2 money supply between March 2020 and the end of 2021. That was a massive and unprecedented 42 percent increase in only 22 months, far more than could be absorbed by economic growth – even with the strong recovery we’ve had.
The last of those three blunt tools is the Fed’s forward guidance, including its explanation of the current situation. After initially insisting that inflation was “transitory” and due to supply-chain issues, the Fed’s leadership has finally acknowledged that it’s persistent. They have also acknowledged their responsibility to control inflation. They say they will use the tools that drive the money supply to return inflation to the target rate of 2 percent – though they do so without mentioning the money supply directly.
The job of the Fed is to manage the money supply to promote price stability and maximum employment. For four decades the Fed has focused on price stability, which has provided a stable environment to support growth and employment. During the pandemic it focused on short-term support for the second goal with little focus on the first, through that massive money-supply expansion.
That was supposed to stimulate demand. But was that stimulus needed? Or even helpful?
The Fed’s monetary stimulus was done on top of enormous new federal spending commitments. Congress increased its spending commitment for pandemic relief and economic stimulus by about the same $6 trillion amount between March 2020 and late 2021. That spending, most of it bipartisan, included much-needed relief for affected and overdue infrastructure investments, as well as pure stimulus spending such as the approximately $11,400 sent to an average family of four regardless of job status. Note that the infrastructure investments are critical to continued growth in the general and farm economies, regardless of the pandemic.
That combination of stimulus-related spending and the Fed’s money creation was almost certainly an overstimulation of the economy. Consider that the stimulus spending in response to the 2008-2009 recession was less than $900 billion, including both relief and infrastructure investments. In addition, the 2008-2009 recession was a demand-based recession, while the COVID recession was about the temporary cutting off of supply for many in-person services. There was a lot of disposable income – including enhanced unemployment benefits to most of those put out of work, substantial government support for businesses who kept people on payroll and the regular paychecks of the vast majority of the workforce. That ensured that personal incomes and overall demand didn’t flag, so there was little reason for the Fed to pursue demand stimulus through such a loose money policy.
Another indication of the overstimulation of the economy is the record job-openings data, an approximate indication of excess demand in the economy that can’t be met by the available workforce.
So, arguably, the Fed’s monetary stimulus was an overdose of the wrong prescription.
Because the Federal Reserve Bank is an independent central bank, operating independently of the executive and legislative branches, it has no obligation to finance government spending. It was in no way obliged to match government spending with money creation.
What happens when the money supply is pumped up too much? Such a massive injection of money into the economy needs to work itself out, through an increase in the economy – which needs more money approximately in proportion to its growth, an increase in the demand for money as a held asset and an increase in prices for two to three years.
That leaves excess money equal to about 30 percent of the money supply. That will need to work its way through the economy in the next few years in some combination of inflation, which will happen, and contraction of the money supply, which the Fed is unlikely to do. That means, unfortunately, that it would not be unreasonable to expect two to three more years of inflation in the 6 percent to 8 percent range, at far more than the Fed’s long-run inflation target of 2 percent per year.
Those who ignore history …
It may not be too early to call this “runaway inflation” because there’s a lot of inflation still to come, and because it’s so critical that we recognize what a dangerous phenomenon inflation is – and how important it is to long-term economic growth that we stop it. The last time inflation was this strong, the U.S. economy was suffering its second economic recession in three years as the Federal Reserve Bank finally reined in the inflation that had galloped through the 1970s. Those of us who remember those days recall inflation was massively disruptive to the economy. It made prices uncertain, eroded incomes, devalued savings and built destructive expectations of continued inflation into interest rates – leading to 30-year mortgage rates at almost 20 percent. It helped to define a generation and was particularly painful for farmers, who were put on a treadmill of increased crop and land prices in the 1970s – only to be stuck with high-interest debt when the treadmill ground to a halt.
Perhaps the best thing that came out of that era – other than roller disco and Star Wars – were the lessons about managing monetary policy. The 1960s belief that inflation would always support economic growth was wiped away as “stagflation” – a combination of extreme inflation, strong unemployment and stagnant demand – made 1970s headlines. By the 1980s it had become an accepted economic principle that putting money into the economy faster than the economy can absorb it will cause inflation, and that continuing to do so was dangerous to the economy. The cure – slowing the growth in the money supply – was applied by then-Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker, based on the monetarist principles laid out by Milton Friedman. That was painful to the whole economy and particularly to farmers. But it was necessary to establish the stable monetary environment that has supported continued economic growth during the past four decades. It took years for financial markets to be assured that inflation was not around the corner and to reduce long-term interest rates to the levels we have enjoyed until recently.
By ignoring those lessons of our monetary history, the Fed has led us to repeat it. A reasonable stated intent of making Fed policy more amenable to strong employment and wage growth seemed, during the response to the COVID recession, to turn into a belief that a free lunch could be had from monetary expansion.
So perhaps once again we can find this inflationary episode’s silver lining in the rediscovery of how monetary tools work and, more importantly, how they don’t work. And we look for the Fed to renew its focus on price stability and to exercise due restraint in the future. The Fed’s actions and statements – including a half-percentage increase in its lending rate, its pledge to sell off as much as a trillion dollars in bonds and securities during the next year and its statements supporting further action in the coming months – are all encouraging in that respect.
In the meantime farmers, ranchers and consumers will face the pitfalls of inflation until time and more-sober policy can return us to price stability.
Roger Cryan is the chief economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.