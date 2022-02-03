Input costs, supply chains concerning

Farmer sentiment weakened in January; the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer declined 6 points to 119, from 125 a month earlier. This month’s decline leaves the barometer just three points more than in November and is the second-worst sentiment reading since July 2020.
This month’s sentiment decline was driven primarily by weaker perceptions regarding the current situation; the Index of Current Conditions decreased 13 points from a month earlier to 133. Concerns about increasing input costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions contributed to weakness in the current-conditions index.
The Index of Future Expectations changed little this month, decreasing just two points from a month earlier to 112. But future-expectations index values have been weak dating back to September; the index ranged from 110 to 116 from September 2021 through January 2022. That contrasts with future-expectations readings from January through August 2021 that averaged 147.
The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Jan. 17-21, 2022.
Figure 1. Purdue/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer, October 2015-January 2022
Figure 2. Indices of Current Conditions and Future Expectations, October 2015-January 2022
The Farm Financial Performance Index decreased sharply this month to just 83, a 30 percent decline compared to a year earlier and 27 percent less than in December 2021. The financial index is generated based upon responses to the following question – “As of today, do you expect your farm’s financial performance in 2022 to be better than, worse than, or about the same as 2021?” To help make the comparison clear, the question asks about the current year – in this case 2022 – vs. the prior year – in this case, 2021. In December that question asked respondents to compare 2021 to 2020. The shift in the comparison likely explains much of the sharp month-to-month decrease in the index. In particular, the index’s decline makes clear that producers expect financial performance in 2022 to be much weaker than in 2021.
Figure 3. Farm Financial Performance Index, October 2015-January 2022
The Farm Capital Investment Index weakened slightly this month, decreasing 4 points to a reading of 45. The investment index has been range-bound, fluctuating between 39 and 49 since September 2021. Fifty-two percent of respondents in January said they plan to reduce their farm-machinery purchases in the upcoming year, an increase from 48 percent the previous month. Supply-chain issues continue to hamper farmer investment plans as, for the third month in a row, more than 40 percent of producers reported that reduced farm-machinery inventories were holding back their purchase plans. Farm-construction plans were also weaker this month as 66 percent of respondents reported reducing their construction plans in the year ahead vs. the previous year – an increase from 64 percent who reported weaker construction plans a month ago.
Figure 4. Farm Capital Investment Index, October 2015-January 2022
Figure 5. Plans for Farm Machinery Purchases in the Upcoming Year Compared to a Year Ago, March 2020-January 2022
Figure 6. Plans for Constructing New Farm Buildings and Grain Bins, May 2021-January 2022
Supply-chain concerns extend beyond farm-machinery and farm-building- or grain-bin-construction plans. Disruptions in the supply chain for many farm inputs, coupled with strong demand, are increasing production costs. Fifty-seven percent of survey respondents in January said they expect farm input prices to increase by 20 percent or more in 2022. And 34 percent of producers in this month’s survey said they expect prices to increase by 30 percent or more. The disruptions extend not just to input pricing, but also input availability. In January, 28 percent of producers responding to the survey said they have had difficulty purchasing crop inputs from suppliers for the 2022 crop season. In a follow-up question posed to producers experiencing difficulty in procuring crop inputs, respondents reported difficulty in purchasing a broad spectrum of crop inputs including herbicides, insecticides, fertilizer and farm-machinery parts.
Prices for nitrogen fertilizer have skyrocketed during the past year. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, anhydrous ammonia prices in Illinois during January 2022 were almost triple what they were in January 2021. To learn more about how producers are responding to the sharp increase in input prices, this month’s survey included a question posed to corn producers about their nitrogen-application rates. Although a majority at 57 percent of corn producers said they intend to use the same nitrogen application rate in 2022 as in 2021, almost four out of 10 corn farmers said they intend to reduce their nitrogen-application rate compared to the previous year.
Each January the barometer survey includes a question asking producers if they expect their farm’s operating loan to be smaller, about the same or larger than last year. Twenty-seven percent of respondents said they expect to have a larger operating loan in 2022 than a year earlier, which was 10 points more than on the previous year’s survey and 12 points more than two years ago. In a follow-up question, respondents expecting to have a larger operating loan were asked why they expected a larger operation loan. Almost seven out of ten respondents said it was because of an increase in input costs; that’s an increase from 65 percent the previous year and just 45 percent two years ago who said increases in input costs were the main reason.
Figure 7. Crop Inputs Producers Have Had Difficulty Purchasing, December 2021-January 2022.Had Difficulty Purchasing, December 2021
For the second month in a row, both the short-term and long-term farmland-value indices declined. The Short-Term Farmland Value Index declined 11 points compared to December, resulting in an index value of 142. The Long-Term Farmland Value Index declined 7 points to a reading of 145 in January. Both indices have decreased about 10 percent compared to their fall-2021 peak values. Recent weakness in both indices could reflect recognition of how much farmland values have increased during the past year or more, tempering expectations for further price increases. A follow-up question regarding the main reason farmland values are likely to increase was posed to respondents, who said they expect farmland values to increase during the next five years. The most common response, chosen by 45 percent of producers who expect values to increase, was “non-farm investor demand” followed by “inflation” at 32 percent, “strong farm cash flows” at 6 percent and “low interest rates” at 6 percent – while 11 percent of respondents chose “other” as their main reason for prices to increase.
Figure 8. Long-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index, May 2017-January 2022
Figure 9. Reasons Why Producers Expect Farmland Values to Increase Over the Next Five Years, January 2022
Wrapping Up
The Ag Economy Barometer declined 6 points in January in large part because of weakening perceptions of current conditions by producers. Increasing farm-input costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions appear to be contributing to producers’ weaker perception of current conditions. More producers expect the size of their operating loans to increase this year than the previous year or two years ago, with the increase in farm-input costs being the most commonly chosen reason for a larger operating loan. Weakness in the Farm Financial Performance Index indicates producers expect reduced farm incomes in 2022 compared to 2021 as producers look for increased production costs to offset commodity price strength. Farmers in January also expressed less confidence that farmland values will continue to increase during both the short-run and longer-run time frames; both farmland values indices have decreased about 10 percent from their respective fall-2021 peak levels.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.