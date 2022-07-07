Input-output balance sheet unsteady

Like all Americans, farmers and ranchers are facing increased prices at the pump as well as on the farm. Growers have been facing price increases throughout the spring as they work to plant during one of the most important crop years in recent history. Growers have expressed concerns about the availability and delivery of diesel fuel when they need it most, especially as they have faced delayed planting in many areas. The window to plant crops this year was smaller than usual so fuel delivery needed to be timely, but it also was extremely expensive.
Gasoline prices hit a new record price, increasing to more than $5.006 in June, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This is an increase of $1.937 per gallon, 63 percent more than the same week in June 2021. This new record price of gasoline is almost two times more than the five-year average price of gasoline before 2020, when COVID lockdowns depressed gasoline demand. Diesel prices increased to $5.718 per gallon in June, an increase of $2.432 per gallon or 74 percent, compared to $3.286 per gallon in June 2021. The current price of diesel is more than two times the price paid before 2020.
Looking back to the end of February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, the price of diesel jumped by $1.15 per gallon within the two weeks following. Before Russia’s actions, diesel prices were still increasing but were barely $4 per gallon and had sat at about $3.60 per gallon as 2021 closed.
So why are gas and diesel so much more expensive now than just a few months ago or even a year ago?
Several factors increase costs
The U.S. Energy Information Administration breaks down the costs within a gallon of fuel as of April 2022, the most recent data available.
• 60 percent of the cost of regular gasoline is crude oil.
• 17 percent is the cost to refine.
• 11 percent is costs associated with distribution and marketing.
• 12 percent is taxes, which vary based on the state in which one is pumping gasoline.
In April 2022 the cost of diesel, the primary fuel option for farmers and ranchers, was comprised of four parts.
• 49 percent is based on crude oil.
• 28 percent is refining.
• 12 percent is costs associated with distribution and marketing.
• 11 percent is taxes, which varies by state.
As shown, the price of crude oil is the largest contributing factor in the price of a gallon of gas. Diving deeper into the crude-oil market, supply and demand play a significant role in setting the price of crude oil – especially because crude oil is a commodity.
Supply of crude oil limited
The U.S. supply of weekly crude-oil stocks, similar to ending stocks of corn or soybeans, is at its smallest point since 2004 – meaning there is less supply on hand. And weekly ending stocks of regular motor gasoline are 16 percent less than the same first week in June 2021, moving from 258.661 million barrels a year ago to 218.184 million barrels.
U.S. diesel inventories are 21 percent less than the same first week in June 2021, reducing from 137.214 million barrels to 108.984 million barrels. It’s important to note that in the United States it’s normal for inventories to decline in the spring and summer months due to increased demand from road travelers.
The United States was at peak monthly production of crude oil in December 2019, producing about 400 million barrels. In March 2022 the United States was producing about 361 million barrels for the month. The United States has only just begun consistently producing more than 300 million barrels monthly since November 2017. In the past four years the country has only dipped to less than 300 million barrels in February 2018 and February 2021.
We continue to see evidence of the U.S. economy trying to play catch-up to production slowdowns and interruptions created by COVID-19 – with additional hurdles, like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, impeding supply from meeting demand.
Since the United States started domestically producing more than 300 million barrels monthly in November 2017, U.S. weekly imports of crude oil have averaged 8.85 million barrels. During extreme-demand seasonal times, the United States would typically import about 10 million barrels of crude oil weekly. But imports have been declining as a result of the 2020 COVID lockdowns, when demand decreased and imports followed suit, with the United States only importing a weekly average of 7.7 million barrels. U.S. imports in 2021 increased slightly to 8.7 million barrels weekly. Thus far in 2022, the United States is importing an average of 8.4 million barrels of crude oil weekly.
Demand for crude oil increasing
The United States is relatively behind in its normal domestic production of crude oil, plus limited imports are causing supplies to be short. But demand is increasing, both domestically and globally. As noted, mid-March through the end of September is the peak demand time for gas and diesel so it’s normal for inventories to reduce during that time. What makes the situation difficult this year is that the United States does not have the same quantity of additional supplies, like imports, to supplement the increased demand.
The East Coast, in particular, will continue to see fewer imports. And East Coast ports are likely to have an increase in exports as the United States supplements demand from European and Latin American countries that would normally secure supplies from Russia.
But that dynamic is creating a market force that puts U.S. consumers at a disadvantage. Crude oil, gasoline and diesel are all considered global commodities. Global market forces in the short term are incentivizing suppliers to sell off inventory at the current cash price, rather than the less-expensive posted future price. That creates a disincentive for suppliers to hold back any inventory that would likely move through domestic channels, thus shortening domestic U.S. supplies. It’s been reported that the spread between current and future prices has been as much as $1 per gallon. That would mean suppliers would lose as much as $1 per gallon if they were to hold on to inventory for 30 days or more.
The most recently reported data for U.S. exports of crude oil says the United States exported almost 103,000 barrels of crude oil, about 8 percent less than the U.S. peak export quantity in March 2020. Year-over-year comparisons show the United States exported about 24 percent more crude oil in March 2022 than in March 2021.
But in March 2021 the United States was exporting about 26 percent less crude than in March 2020. As the United States increased domestic production in the beginning of 2017 to reach the point of consistently producing more than 300 million barrels monthly, U.S. crude-oil exports took off – multiplying by almost 7.75 times the quantity the United States was exporting in December 2016.
Bottom line – tough times for farming
Fuel prices have increased sharply since Russia invaded Ukraine, and inflated fuel prices continue to add to the conversation of inflated input prices for all agricultural producers. In 2020 fuel represented about 3 percent of total on-farm expenditures. Earlier this year the U.S. Department of Agriculture expected fuel costs to increase more than 2 percent as part of net farm income projections compared to the cost of fuel in 2021. We expect that increase to be larger when USDA updates those numbers in September. Since 2013 fuel has increased as a farm production expenditure cumulatively by 3 percent.
The expectation comes with the latest USDA cost of production data, which estimates that the cost of fuel, lube and electricity combined is projected to increase 34 percent in 2022 compared to 2021. That’s after just a slight cost reduction decreasing 1 percent from 2020 to 2021. A glimmer of hope for farmers is the USDA’s estimate that the price of fuel may decrease about 18 percent in 2023 compared to 2022. But those projections are extremely early and there is significant uncertainty.
It’s becoming more costly to farm and while some – not all – commodity prices have increased, farmers are not necessarily making more money. In fact with increased expenses, many farmers and ranchers are concerned they will not be able to break even – let alone make any kind of profit. And if the market takes an unexpected turn that reduces commodity prices, farmers will likely not be able to make enough revenue to cover the inflated production costs.
Beyond the farm, diesel and gasoline are used to transport farm products to and from the farm. The increasing cost of diesel and gasoline will inevitably increase the cost of the food consumers buy at the grocery store.
Summary
The increasing price of fuel and other inputs – with no end in sight – weighs heavily on farmers and ranchers. For diesel and gasoline, crude-oil supply and demand fundamentals are increasing prices at the pump. If the United States cannot increase production and is not importing the supplemental quantities needed to meet increased demand, prices could continue to increase. And limited domestic-refining capacity for those crude-oil supplies could further strain supply availability as demand increase, which could also contribute to increased costs.
It will be important to keep an eye on domestic production to see if the United States can return to its peak production level of almost 400 million barrels a month. To do that, two things are needed.
• Domestic crude-oil production companies must have regulatory flexibility.
• Refiners need a business environment that fosters certainty and increases domestic capacity to deliver.
The upcoming hurricane season could also impact diesel supplies, especially if any of the hurricanes hit areas that refine diesel or contribute to offshore production. Given that the United States is in an extremely supply-sensitive market, any one misstep could increase fuel prices even more.
Shelby Myers is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.