Major disruptions in the cattle and hog markets, one of the several fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to many conversations about policy options that might be helpful. One much-discussed solution is mandatory country-of-origin labeling.
Before diving into the background on country-of-origin labeling it’s helpful to understand the interconnectedness of the live-cattle and live-hog markets in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through more than two decades the cattle and hog industries in Canada, the United States and Mexico have evolved based on a consistent and favorable market arrangement. Almost 100 percent of U.S. live-cattle imports come from Canada and Mexico. Almost 100 percent of live-hog imports come from Canada.
Mandatory country-of-origin-labeling provisions were enacted in the 2002 farm bill to take effect Sept. 30, 2004. After several delays the final implementation rule took effect March 16, 2009. The rule required most retail food stores to inform consumers about the country of origin of fresh fruits and vegetables, fish, shellfish, peanuts, pecans, macadamia nuts, ginseng, and ground and muscle cuts of beef, pork, lamb, chicken and goat.
Before the country-of-origin-labeling provisions went into effect, Canada and Mexico held consultations with the United States. Despite those consultations the United States, Canada and Mexico were unable to resolve their differences. That resulted in Canada and Mexico requesting in October 2009 the establishment of a World Trade Organization dispute-settlement panel.
The World Trade Organization dispute-settlement panel in November 2011 concluded that some features of U.S. mandatory country-of-origin labeling discriminated against foreign livestock and were not consistent with U.S.-World Trade Organization obligations. The United States, Canada and Mexico all appealed the panel’s finding but ultimately the United States was left with a compliance deadline of May 23, 2013. In order to meet the deadline the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a revised country-of-origin-labeling rule requiring that labels show where each production step occurred – born, raised and slaughtered. It prohibited the commingling of muscle-cut meat from different origins.
Despite the labeling changes Canada and Mexico still found country-of-origin labeling to be discriminatory against foreign cattle and hogs, as did a World Trade Organization compliance panel. A U.S. appeal of the compliance-panel report proved unsuccessful, leading Canada and Mexico to request arbitration proceedings.
In December 2015 the arbitration panel granted a retaliation level for Canada at CA$1.055 billion or US$781 million, and for Mexico at US$228 million. Following that finding the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2016 repealed mandatory country-of-origin labeling for muscle cuts of beef and pork, and ground beef and pork. After the repeal by Congress, the USDA halted enforcement of mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef and pork. Then the USDA amended March 2, 2016, the mandatory country-of-origin-labeling regulations to reflect the repeal of the labeling law for muscle cuts of beef and pork, and ground beef and pork.
The country-of-origin-labeling law prohibited the USDA from using a mandatory animal-identification system. But the original 2002 version stated that the agriculture secretary “may require that any person that prepares, stores, handles or distributes a covered commodity for retail sale maintain a verifiable recordkeeping audit trail that will permit the secretary to verify compliance.” Verification immediately became one of the most contentious issues, particularly for livestock producers. That was in part because of the potential complications and costs of tracking animals and their products from birth through retail sale.
The meat-labeling requirements in country-of-origin labeling proved to be among the most complex and controversial of rulemakings. In large part that’s because of the steps that U.S. feeding operations and packing plants needed to adopt to segregate, hold and slaughter foreign-origin livestock.
The World Trade Organization panel found that mandatory country-of-origin-labeling legitimacy was undermined because a large amount of beef and pork was exempt, putting imported livestock at a competitive disadvantage to domestic livestock for no reason. The panel noted between 57.7 percent and 66.7 percent of beef, and 83.5 percent and 84.1 percent of pork, did not provide origin information to consumers.
Mandatory country-of-origin labeling had a number of statutory and regulatory exemptions that resulted in a significant share of beef and pork that did not convey origin information to consumers.
- It exempted items from labeling requirements if they were an ingredient in a processed food.
- It covered only those retailers that annually purchase at least $230,000 of perishable agricultural commodities.
- It exempted from those labeling requirements restaurants, cafeterias, bars and similar facilities that prepare and sell foods to the public.
Country-of-origin labeling impacts markets
The 2014 farm bill required the USDA to quantify the market impacts of mandatory country-of-origin labeling. The department assigned the research to a team of agricultural economists from Kansas State University and the University of Missouri. The 2015 report found no evidence of meat-demand increases for products covered by country-of-origin labeling. But it found considerable evidence of increased compliance costs. Ultimately the report found that mandatory country-of-origin labeling cost billions to the meat industry and consumers.
Figure 1 tracks calendar-year live-cattle and beef imports to the United States from 2000 to 2019 as well as January through April 2019 and January through April 2020. The years during which mandatory country-of-origin labeling was in effect, 2009-2015, are highlighted in yellow. Figure 1 demonstrates that imports of both non-breeding-stock cattle and beef imports remained fairly steady throughout the labeling period. January through April 2020, live-cattle imports from Mexico and Canada decreased 7 percent compared to the same period in 2019. January through April 2020, beef imports from Mexico and Canada decreased 4 percent, compared to the same period in 2019.
Figure 2 tracks calendar year live pig and pork imports to the U.S. from 2000-2019 and January through April 2019 and January through April 2020. Again, the years during which mandatory country-of-origin labeling was in effect, 2009-2015, are highlighted in yellow. Figure 2 demonstrates that while imports of live pigs fell considerably, pork imports rose considerably throughout the mandatory country-of-origin labeling period. In January through April 2020, live pig imports from Canada were down 1 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. In January through April 2020, pork imports from Canada were down 8 percent, compared to the same period in 2019.
Labeling remains beyond beef, pork
Mandatory country-of-origin labeling remains in place for fresh fruits and vegetables, fish, shellfish, peanuts, pecans, macadamia nuts, ginseng, and ground and muscle cuts of lamb, chicken and goat. The hope was that country-of-origin labeling would make consumers more likely to purchase U.S.-produced goods. But trade data suggests that consumer demand for imported goods remains great. For example imports of fresh fruits and vegetables were 56 percent more in 2019 than 2009, despite a strong U.S. industry and increasing “buy local” trends.
Summary
This has been an incredibly challenging year for producers around the country. As of June 8 the USDA’s Farm Service Agency had received more than 169,000 applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program in the 13 days since the application period opened May 26. Representing more than 54 percent of the total applications, almost 92,000 are from livestock producers – livestock includes cattle, hogs, lambs and sheep yearlings. That’s a strong indication of the dire pain felt across the livestock sector. As we look for ways to ease that pain, it’s not surprising we discuss a wide variety of policy tools – including those like country-of-origin labeling that have been tried before.
Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.