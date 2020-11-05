OPINION A coalition of leading farm and agricultural groups is applauding a bipartisan letter sent by 111 members of Congress, urging stronger protections for American-made food and wine exports using common terms. It’s an important message regarding the need for enhanced U.S. efforts to combat the European Union’s attempts to ban U.S. exports of cheese, meat and wine products labeled with common terms – such as parmesan, bologna or chateau.
“Congress has spoken loudly; it is time for stronger action by the U.S. government,” said Jaime Castaneda, executive director of the Consortium for Common Food Names. “For far too long Europe has used unjustified trade barriers to block competition from high-quality American-made cheese, meat and wine exports. Europe is undermining global-trade rules and weakening intellectual-property-system protections internationally. (The) letter is an important reminder that we must raise the bar in our efforts in order to prevail in creating agricultural trade policy that works for the world, not just the European Union.”
The letter asks the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make safeguarding common food and wine terms a core policy objective in all current and future trade negotiations.
Tom Vilsack, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, said, “The EU’s ban on common cheese terms has already impeded U.S. dairy exports but even more severe consequences for our industry lie ahead if the EU is allowed to continue these unfair trade practices. Preserving export opportunities for American-made cheeses and other products labeled with common terms must take priority in all future trade negotiations. I applaud Congress and the leaders of this effort for setting this important precedent in defense of American-made exports.”
Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, said, “Creating false barriers to block exports denies families around the world the high-quality food America’s farmers and ranchers produce. It’s trade manipulation. We applaud the U.S. government for its efforts to remove unfair trade practices that keep our nation from competing in the global marketplace.”
Julie Anna Potts, CEO of the North American Meat Institute, said, “The European Union has for too long unjustifiably and erroneously attempted to restrict trade in common-food-name products, including meat exports from the United States. The policy advocated in the bipartisan letter sent to the USDA and (the U.S. Trade Representative) will advance critical safeguards for common-food-name products in international trade. It will enable America’s meat and poultry packers and processors, agricultural producers and food manufacturers to compete on a level playing field with their counterparts in the EU. We thank members of Congress for their leadership, and we stand ready to work with the Administration to defend against anti-competitive and protectionist policies pursued by trading partners that serve only to impede U.S. meat and poultry exports.”
Barb Glenn, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, said, “(National Association of State Departments of Agriculture) members work tirelessly with the federal government to open new doors for agricultural producers around the world. We encourage the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to amplify the importance of common food and wine terms as a core policy objective to successful free-trade negotiations in the future. Doing so will ensure consumers are able to access the full bounties of our farmers and ranchers around the world.”
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of National Milk Producers Federation, said, “America’s dairy farmers have been unduly harmed by the EU’s efforts to limit market opportunities for U.S. dairy products. For years the EU has sought to ban high-quality American-made cheeses, putting U.S. dairy jobs at risk and limiting economic growth in the rural communities that rely on a healthy dairy industry. I appreciate the important work being done by Congress to ensure that U.S. trade negotiators must have all necessary tools at their disposal to fight back against the EU’s destructive agenda.”
Bobby Koch, president and CEO of the Wine Institute, said, “We have watched time and again as the EU has gone well beyond protecting legitimate (geographical indications) to erect trade barriers that benefit their own producers at our expense. The recent EU-China agreement on (geographical indications) is a perfect example of how the EU abuses (geographical indications) for their own gain. The United States must do more to ensure a level playing field for common food names, grape-varietal names and traditional terms. We are grateful to these Representatives for supporting this effort.”