Look to 2022 farm economy

Veronica Nigh
What a difference a year can make. After an almost-record number of Chapter 12 farm bankruptcy filings in 2020, Chapter 12 bankruptcy filings decreased an incredible 50 percent in 2021, according to data from the U.S. Courts. The number of Chapter 12 filings in 2021 is the smallest in the past decade. It’s the first time in at least 10 years that there were fewer than 300 filings. The decrease in bankruptcy filings is a noteworthy shift given the significant increases in the number of bankruptcies during the previous three years.
Bankruptcies detailed by region
Chapter 12 bankruptcies decreased in every region in 2021. The region with the largest decrease in Chapter 12 filings by absolute number was the Midwest – Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The region had 144 bankruptcy filings in 2021, a reduction from 297 filings in 2020 – a decrease of 153 filings. The Midwest still leads all regions in the number of filings, accounting for 52 percent of all Chapter 12 filings in the United States.
The region with the largest percentage decrease in Chapter 12 filings was the Northeast – Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont – which had a decrease of 82 percent from 2020, with 23 fewer Chapter 12 bankruptcies.
Other parts of the country also had significant declines in the number of filings in 2021, relative to 2020. Four regions had double-digit declines in the number of Chapter 12 filings by both absolute number and by percentage.
- The Northwest had 42 fewer filings in the past year, a decrease of 81 percent from 2020.
- The Southeast had 35 fewer filings in 2021, a decrease of 40 percent from 2020.
- The West and Southwest, despite drought conditions that persisted throughout much of the growing season, had 10 and 18 fewer Chapter 12 bankruptcies, respectively, in the past year, a decrease of 53 percent and 40 percent, respectively, from 2020.
- The Mid-Atlantic had two fewer Chapter 12 bankruptcies in the past year, a decrease of 8 percent from 2020, making it the region with the smallest year-over-year decline.
Bankruptcies detailed by state
Total bankruptcies filed by state vary significantly, from no bankruptcies in some states to as many as 27 filings in others, as shown in Figure 2.
Wisconsin at 27 and Minnesota at 26 led the nation in Chapter 12 filings.
Six additional states had double-digit filings in 2021.
• Kansas 19
• Iowa 17
• Nebraska 17
• North Carolina 12
• Alabama 10
• Georgia 10
Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, New Hampshire, Nevada, Rhode Island, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming had no Chapter 12 bankruptcies filed in the past year. These states have consistently had small numbers of bankruptcies in the past decade.
As seen in Figure 4, total bankruptcy filings decreased in 36 states while 10 states had no filings in either 2020 or 2021. Bucking the overall trend, five states saw no decline in the number of filings in 2021 relative to 2020. Three states – North Carolina at 12, Alabama at 10 and New York at nine had an increase of seven, three and one filing, respectively, in 2021 relative to 2020.
For the first time in the past decade, every region in the United States had fewer farm bankruptcies in the past year compared to the year before. The decline is certainly worthy of celebration. But it’s important to not lose sight of the fact that 276 of Chapter 12 bankruptcies were filed in 2021. Returns to farm operators have been incredibly volatile during the past decade, ranging from $58.6 billion to $134.5 billion between 2012 and 2021. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s current projection of $95.2 billion in returns in 2022 lies almost smack dab in the middle of that range. So while the past year has brought better commodity prices for some, it has most certainly brought increased input costs for all. How the latter compares to the former will dictate whether the trend of fewer bankruptcies will continue be “in” or “out” in 2022. For once it’s a trend we hope has some staying power.
Consider 2022 farm profitability
Daniel Munch
The USDA’s most recent Farm Sector Income Forecast, released Feb. 4, anticipates a slight decline in net farm income for 2022. U.S. net farm income, a broad measure of farm profitability, is currently forecasted at $113.7 billion, a decrease of 4.5 percent or $5.4 billion from 2021’s $119.1 billion. If realized it would represent the first decrease in net farm income after two consecutive years of gains. But the expected net farm income for 2022 would be 82 percent more than the decade worst of $62 billion in 2016. It would be 15.2 percent more than the 2001-2020 average of $98.7 billion when adjusted for inflation.
Net farm income detailed
A significant portion of the decline in net farm income is linked to an expected dramatic decrease in federal support to producers, assuming much less pandemic-related disaster assistance. Direct government payments are forecast to decrease by $15.5 billion, a whopping 57 percent, between 2021 and 2022. As displayed in the second Figure 2, the decrease corresponds to reductions in both USDA pandemic assistance, which includes payments from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Programs and other pandemic assistance to producers, and non-USDA pandemic-assistance programs such as funds from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
From 2021 to 2022 federal payments though the USDA’s pandemic-assistance initiatives are expected to decrease $4.4 billion, from $7.8 billion to $3.4 billion, or 56 percent. Non-USDA pandemic assistance is expected to disappear completely, at a difference of $8.73 billion from 2021. In addition to the reduced pandemic-related payments, the Market Facilitation Program – which provided a series of direct payments to farmers and ranchers impacted by trade retaliation – ended in 2021 and will not be part of net farm income going forward.
The “other supplemental and ad hoc disaster assistance” category includes payments from the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program, the Quality Loss Adjustment Program and other farm-bill designated-disaster programs. Those programs are expected to remain steady moving forward because they are separate from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the second Figure 2 total commodity-insurance indemnities, which are triggered in the event of revenue or yield loss for growers who have purchased crop insurance, are not direct government payments but are included for comparison. Commodity-insurance indemnities are expected to increase in 2022 by 49 percent or $5.5 billion, moving from $11.3 billion to $16.8 billion. The increase is perhaps a result of increased crop-insurance enrollment by those who received a Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program payment who must purchase crop insurance or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage when crop insurance is not available for the next two available crop years under program requirements.
An analysis of additional pieces of the net-farm-income statement reveals that cash receipts for sales of agricultural commodities like crops and livestock are expected to increase by $29.3 billion, an increase of 6.8 percent from 2021, reaching $461.9 billion in 2022. That includes a $12 billion or 5.1 percent increase in additional cash returns for crops and an additional $17.4 billion or 8.9 percent for livestock products.
On the cost side, production expenses – including operator-dwelling expenses – are forecasted to increase by $20.1 billion or 5.1 percent, reaching $411.6 billion in 2022. That’s the largest production costs farmers have ever faced.
• Cumulative feed is expected to increase almost $4 billion or 6.1 percent, to $68.9 billion.
• Fertilizer, lime and soil-conditioner costs are expected to increase $3.4 billion or 12 percent, from $28.5 billion to $31.9 billion. Typically fertilizers represent about 15 percent of a crop farmer’s costs. An increase of that magnitude could be crushing for some producers without the substantial increases in revenue.
• Pesticides are expected to increase $308 million or 2 percent, from $16.9 billion to $17.2 billion.
• Fuels and oils are expected to increase 2 percent or $329 million, from $15.9 billion to $16.2 billion.
• Farmers and ranchers are facing the same challenges other Americans are facing with the increased cost of electricity, which is expected to increase $433 million or 5.4 percent for producers, from $6.1 billion to almost $6.6 billion.
• Other farm-related income – which includes things like income from custom work, machine hire, commodity-insurance indemnities and rent received by operator landlords – is estimated to increase by $6.2 billion or 18 percent, from $32.7 billion to $38.9 billion in 2022.
When all those factors are accounted for the resulting decrease in forecasted net farm income becomes more apparent, as illustrated in the second Figure 3.
Other farm financial indicators detailed
The USDA’s Farm Sector Income Forecast also provides expectations of farm financial indicators that can give insight into the overall financial health of the farm economy. During 2022, U.S. farm-sector debt is projected to increase $13.05 billion or almost 3 percent, to a record $467.4 billion. Almost 67 percent of farm debt is in the form of real estate debt, as for the land to grow crops and raise livestock. Real estate debt is projected to increase $10.2 billion to a record $311.9 billion, largely due to an increase in land values across the country.
Non-real estate debt – debt for purchases of things like equipment, machinery, feed and livestock – is projected to increase only slightly to $155.4 billion. The value of the farm assets that are purchased via farm debt – including farmland, animals, machinery and vehicles, and crops in inventory – is projected to reach $3.31 trillion, $42.2 billion more than 2021. Most of that increase, $26.8 billion, is also attributed to increased farmland values. The important piece here is that the value of assets being purchased with debt is increasing. It will continue to be important for farmers and ranchers to pay down debt and cover interest in order to maintain a healthy balance sheet.
Based on 2022 debt and asset levels, the USDA expects the debt-to-asset ratio to be more than 14 percent for 2022, which would be the most since 2002 – meaning farmers have increased their borrowing. Every year since 2012 – aside from 2021, during which they marginally decreased – debt-to-asset levels have climbed faster.
Working capital, which takes into consideration current assets and liabilities, is the amount of cash and cash-convertible assets minus amounts due to creditors within 12 months. In 2022 working capital is projected to decrease by $3.1 billion or 3.3 percent, to $93 billion. That’s the first decline since 2016 and remains 30 percent less than levels in 2014, when farmers and ranchers held $121 billion in working capital. Decreased levels of working capital would suggest that many U.S. farmers have just enough capital to service their short-term debt, as long as interest rates remain stagnant.
Another metric that highlights the concern about farmer profitability in 2022 is the rate of return on assets. For 2022 the rate of return on assets is projected at less than 3.5 percent. The rate of return in agriculture has been less than 6 percent for eight-consecutive years and is in stark contrast to the returns of 10 percent to 16 percent experienced from 2010 to 2012. That essentially means farmers and ranchers are seeing smaller revenues or returns for the investments made in the cost of production, and in assets used to produce a farm product. The second Figure 4 highlights U.S. farm-sector debt, the debt-to-asset ratio and the rate of return on farm assets.
The USDA released the most recent estimates for 2022 net farm income, providing an early estimate of the farm financial picture. The USDA anticipates a slight decline in net farm income, moving from $119.1 billion in 2021 to $113.7 billion, a decrease of 4.5 percent. A majority of the 2022 net farm income is expected to be produced by crop and livestock cash receipts. But an increase in production costs and a decrease in ad hoc government support results in an overall reduction of forecasted net farm income. Farmers and ranchers are most concerned about the increase in production costs, particularly in fertilizer and other inputs, the cost of which will challenge their ability to reach to more than breakeven. That’s apparent in the USDA’s estimate for farm financial indicators, which shows a decline in working capital and an increase in farm debt.
Much of the concern across farm country now turns to having enough working capital to cover short-term debt while interest rates remain low. But rapid increases to interest rates could put farmers leveraged with a larger amount of debt in a more-difficult financial position. Managing financial risk by reducing production costs and diversifying revenues, or even supplementing revenues with off-farm income, are some of the solutions farmers are considering. The anticipation of a weaker year-end balance sheet, despite more-than-average net farm income, is a strong reminder of the challenges farmers and ranchers face.
Veronica Nigh and Daniel Munch are economists with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.