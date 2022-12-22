Look to feed-grain future

The GEOGLAM Crop Monitor for December shows planting conditions for corn for the 2023 crop as mostly favorable. That includes India, Brazil and South Africa. The major area of concern, in the “watch” category, is Argentina. Much like the Southern Plains of the United States, La Nina conditions favor warmer and dryer weather in Argentina. That has slowed planting of spring crops and could yet impact final planted acres as well as yield.
Grain use – The Short-term Energy Outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration included updates on projected gasoline and ethanol use for 2023. Charting the information by corn-marketing year shows both gasoline consumption and ethanol consumption to be less in 2022-2023 compared to the previous marketing year – a decrease of about 1 percent.
The weekly reports show gasoline demand so far this corn-marketing year about 7 percent less compared to 2021-2022; ethanol is about 3 percent less. Running at more than year-ago numbers and the five-year average are weekly ethanol-ending stocks, with an increase of about 10 percent this year compared to the previous year.
In reports related to feed use, the most recent Cattle on Feed and Hog Inventory reports show numbers at less than year-ago levels. Both of those will be updated Dec. 23. Showing placements at well more than year-ago levels is the Broiler Chicks Placed report. Compared to a year ago, broiler chick placements have increased about 3 percent.
Exports sales for corn were reduced in the December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, a decrease of 75 million bushels to 2.075 billion. Weekly sales of 38 million bushels for Dec. 8 are at the pace needed to achieve that marketing-year target.
Sorghum export sales were reduced in the December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates as well, with a reduction of 20 million bushels to 155 million. Reported sorghum-export sales have still not taken off in the current marketing year.
Outside markets – The Consumer Price Index for November showed prices increasing 7.1 percent compared to a year ago, but that’s a reduction from a 7.7 percent increase in October. The energy component of the Consumer Price Index continued to be less this month. Also decreasing were food, apparel and medical-care services. Shelter was once again increased.
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased by 0.1 percent in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, after increasing 0.4 percent in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. During the past 12 months, the all-items index increased 7.1 percent before seasonal adjustment.
The index for shelter was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all-items increase, more than offsetting decreases in energy indexes. The food index increased 0.5 percent during the month, with the food-at-home index also increased 0.5 percent. The energy index decreased 1.6 percent during the month, but the gasoline, natural-gas and electricity indexes all declined.
The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.2 percent in November, after increasing 0.3 percent in October. The indexes for shelter, communication, recreation, motor-vehicle insurance, education and apparel were among those that increased during the month. Indexes that declined in November also include used cars and trucks, medical care and airline fares.
The all-items index increased 7.1 percent for the 12 months ending in November; that was the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending December 2021. The index for all items less food and energy increased 6 percent during the past 12 months. The energy index increased 13.1 percent for the 12 months ending in November. The food index increased 10.6 percent during the past year. All the increased were smaller than for the period ending in October.
The Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve voted to raise the federal-funds rate again this month by one-half of 1 percent, the seventh rate increase this year. That brings the target range to 4.25 to 4.5, the largest since just before the 2007-2009 recession.
Also included in this month’s meeting was the survey of the members of the committee as to their outlook for macroeconomic conditions and the appropriate monetary policy in response to those. The consensus of opinion was that the federal-funds rate would need to increase further in 2023 to rein in inflation, to about 5 percent. Rates might then decrease to 4 percent in 2024, toward 3 percent in 2025 and then to 2.5 percent longer-term.
J. Mark Welch is a professor and grain-marketing economist with the Texas A&M University AgriLife-Extension Service. Visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu for more information.