The supply and demand table for U.S. corn, part of the “Grains and Oilseeds Outlook,” shows the U.S. Department of Agriculture projecting an increase in ending stocks and reduced prices. Supply has increased 8 percent on an increase in harvested acres and average yield. Total use has increased 4 percent with ethanol unchanged but feed and exports more.
The ending-stocks estimate of 1.887 billion bushels is the biggest since the 2019-2020 marketing year. The season average farm price is projected at $5.60, a decrease of 16 percent. The USDA’s corn price given these supply and demand conditions is consistent with the relationship between changes in supply and changes in price in the biofuel era. Since 2006, a 1 percent change in the net supply of corn has resulted in a change in the average cash price of about 5 percent – price flexibility = 5. In the numbers released Feb. 24, the net supply of corn increased about 4 percent and price was decreased 16 for a price flexibility factor of 4. A factor of 5 would have put the price at about $5.40.
The current outbreak of avian flu, the worst in U.S. history, has resulted in reduced egg inventories and much greater egg prices. The chicken-layer inventory in the United States decreased from 397 million layers in January 2021 to 367 million by July. January 2023 numbers are 24 million less than January 2022. Measured by corn-marketing year, layers are 4 percent less in 2022-2023 compared to this time the previous year.
Broiler placements continue to run at more than year-ago levels and average an increase of 2 percent to 3 percent. For the week of Feb. 18, placements increased 1.7 million.
The February “Cattle on Feed” report showed inventories in lots of 1,000 head or more of 11.704 million, a decreased of 4 percent compared to the record 12.209 million a year ago. So far this marketing year, numbers on feed are averaging 2 percent less than 2021-2022 and close to the five-year average.
The seasonal price pattern for the December corn contract shows the best pricing prospects in the first half of the year – peaking in June – with prices decreasing to less than average – 0.50 on the index – in mid-July and then bottoming out in late September or early October.
The USDA’s “Corn Outlook” calls for estimated days of use on hand at the end of the marketing year to increase from a 33.3-day supply in 2022 to 47.5 days of corn on hand at the end of the 2023 marketing year. The last time we saw a move this big in this direction was from 2013 to 2014 – a 33.3-day supply to a 46-day supply. In 2013, the December corn-futures contract traded in mostly a declining trend all year. The calendar year best was 593¾ in early February and the worst was 412 in November. Even though the best price was set in February and not June, prices still crossed to less than the average of the year in early July.
I completed all my sales for the 2022 crop at harvest in late October. Looking at preliminary budgets for 2023, my costs are inflated but there is still some room for profit given normal yields and current pricing opportunities. I am 20 percent sold on the 2023 crop.
J. Mark Welch is a professor and grain-marketing economist with the Texas A&M University AgriLife-Extension Service. Visit agrilifeextension.tamu.edu for more information.