Markets react to USDA announcement

It may have been a short week but that didn’t mean there was a lack of action in the dairy markets. The U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised markets Jan. 19 by announcing the awarded contracts for the fifth round of the agency’s Food Box program. Of the $1.5 billion authorized for the round, the USDA elected to issue awards totaling just $354.5 million. Stakeholders believe the USDA will make further awards in the future, once the successful vendors have proven they can handle the logistical challenge of providing the boxes.
But meantime the market took the news poorly, with most dairy commodities decreasing decisively. The USDA’s announcement weighed heavily on the cheese market in particular. After opening the week on an already softer note, blocks and barrels decreased 7 cents and 12 cents respectively during Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s Jan. 20 spot session, the first session following the USDA announcement. Blocks continued to slide through the course of the week and ultimately finished Jan. 22 at $1.61 per pound, a full 22 cents less than the prior week. During an active week in which 28 loads traded hands, barrels decreased 18 cents as they made their way to $1.39 per pound. on Thursday. Though barrels recovered a quarter cent Jan. 22, they remain at levels not seen since August 2020. Lethargic demand from food-service channels continues to hurt the cheese market, even as retail demand for cheese remains strong in most corners of the country. Hefty inventories are beginning to generate some concerns throughout the market, especially after the prospect has dimmed of eliminating some of those stocks through the Food Box program.
The butter market was on the move this past week, opening Jan. 19’s spot session with an unexpected 11.5 cents increase to put butter back to more than $1.40 per pound. After seesawing through the remainder of the week, butter closed Jan. 22’s spot session at $1.4025 per pound. The market rally was surprising considering market commentary suggesting churning is active and butter inventories are bordering on excessive. Market participants continue to note that cream is plentiful, though multiples have managed to find some firmness during the past few weeks, possibly emboldened by an increase in retail and export interest.
Fat appears to be plentiful in the United States, but an important rally at this past week’s Global Dairy Trade auction suggests that the international market is quite a bit tighter. Butter and anhydrous milkfat saw increases of 4.6 percent and 17.2 percent, respectively, during the Jan. 19 trading event. After adjusting for butterfat content, the Global Dairy Trade butter price sits at almost a 70-cent premium to the CME spot market, suggesting that U.S. product could be quite competitive abroad. Both skim-milk powder and whole-milk powder also posted gains at the auction.
Condensed skim is readily available for dryers. Robust export interest has kept some tension within the nonfat-dry-milk markets, but the situation may be evolving. Stocks are rising with no production slowdown in sight. After gaining a penny and a half in Tuesday’s spot session, nonfat-dry-milk prices weakened during the rest of the week, ultimately finishing the Jan. 22 session at $1.1725 per pound, 2.75 cents weaker than the previous Friday. After beginning the week with all contracts except JAN21 increasing, nonfat-dry-milk futures spent the rest of the week in the red – with all nearby contracts losing at least a few cents per pound by Jan. 22. The spot trade was active with 33 loads moving during the week.
The whey-market rally continues, with spot-whey prices steadily gaining ground. By Jan. 21 the CME spot whey prices had increased to 54 cents per pound. They still have a few cents to go to break the prior record of 57.5 cents per pound set in late 2018, but market participants indicate the tone remains bullish. Demand from both international and domestic sources is robust, although logistical issues related to container shortages are causing some problems for exporters in the western United States. Increased demand for increased-protein whey products like whey-protein concentrates and isolates is also diverting the whey stream away from dry-whey production, helping to keep the market in balance despite strong production.
Class III futures took big hits early in the past week, both on the USDA announcement and as they sought parity with the spot market. The FEB21 Class III contract settled limit decreased Jan. 19, while MAR though MAY contracts gave up at least a quarter the same day. The slide continued until Jan. 22 when some modest gains were made. Nevertheless the FEB21 Class III contract ended the week 14.4 percent less than the previous Friday’s settlement. Class IV futures were more mixed, influenced by the volatility in the butter and nonfat-dry-milk markets. Nevertheless most nearby contracts lost value during the course of the week.
Stakeholders anxiously awaited the publication Jan. 25 of the USDA’s Milk Production report, which indicates how U.S. milk production fared in the final month of 2020. In the meantime producers are generally reporting strong milk output with improving yields and strong component values. A generally mild winter has helped to support production volumes across most of the country. Class I demand is stable to less, particularly due to reduced orders from institutions such as schools.
Grain Markets
The grains-futures markets relaxed this past week, easing off of the increased prices ignited by the previous week’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Nearby corn-futures contracts lost ground for most of the week. By Jan. 22’s settlement, only the JAN21 and FEB21 contracts remained at more than $5 per bushel. Soybeans behaved similarly, sliding downward until only JAN21 and FEB21 remained north of $13 per bushel. Despite the easing, feed costs are still expected to stay inflated and will be an important consideration for producers through the coming months.
Sarina Sharp is with the Milk Producers Council. Visit www.milkproducerscouncil.org for more information.