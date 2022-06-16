McKalip good choice for ag

Doug McKalip has been nominated by President Joe Biden as Chief Agricultural Negotiator with the United States Trade Representative office. His nomination will now be submitted to the Senate Finance Committee where his confirmation process will begin.
Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, said, “Doug McKalip is highly qualified and exceptionally capable of serving the American people as Chief Agricultural Negotiator. Having served as a key agriculture-policy official for almost three decades, he has worked on every aspect of farming from soil conservation and the supply chain, to dealing with sensitive trade and national-security matters. Through his service he has represented American farmers around the world and advocated for U.S. agricultural products and technology.
“Doug has been a key member of my team throughout my tenure as Secretary of Agriculture and has demonstrated a consistent ability to tackle difficult issues and to develop bi-partisan solutions to challenges when opposing views exist. Those skills will serve him well as Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the Office of the United States Trade Representative. We will miss having Doug here at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but know that American agriculture and the United States Trade Representative will be well-served by having him in this new role. I urge the U.S. Senate to confirm him at the earliest possible opportunity.”
The U.S. Grains Council stated, “Doug McKalip has extensive international experience and more than 28 years of government service at the USDA. He will be able to use his strong background in farm and trade policy and his knowledge of biotechnology to advance trade priorities and open markets for U.S. corn, sorghum, barley and co-products. Upon his confirmation, we look forward to working with him in his pivotal role at the United States Trade Representative office.
“McKalip also served as a confidential assistant to the Secretary of Agriculture from 2009 through 2011 and senior advisor to the Secretary, where he handled all policy issues relating to agriculture biotechnology, and coordinated federal policy for the Advisory Committee on Biotechnology and 21st Century Agriculture.”
Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, said, “Expanding U.S. agricultural-export opportunities requires all hands on deck. The position of the United States Trade Representative’s Chief Agricultural Negotiator plays a central role in driving trade policy and expanding overseas markets for dairy products. Doug is an excellent choice given his strong background in agriculture, earned while serving in numerous positions within the White House and the USDA. He brings an informed perspective on how to best drive policy and support American agriculture and he will be ready to lead from day one. The federation encourages the Senate to confirm him without delay, so that he may hit the ground running.”
Krysta Harden, U.S. Dairy Export Council president and CEO, said, “Doug has spent a lifetime in service to America’s farmers and rural communities, and we are grateful for his dedication. He has seen firsthand how opening new markets and reducing tariffs on American dairy products have been essential to the success of our farmers, manufacturers and workers. Additional market opportunities await American dairy as global consumers reach for our excellent-quality sustainably produced products when given the chance. As Chief Agricultural Negotiator he will have the opportunity to help us continue to grow and thrive through exports, which today account for more than 17 percent of domestic milk production.”
The Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative stated, “Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative is pleased to see the Biden administration has selected a likely nominee for the key position of chief agricultural negotiator at the United States Trade Representative. This role is critical to growing new international markets for the food our farmers produce and to striking fair trade deals. These are essential to securing the long-term health of the dairy community. Doug McKalip’s experience in ag policy and trade at the U.S. Department of Agriculture will serve our farmers well. We look forward to supporting him in this mission.”
Brian Kuehl, executive director of Farmers for Free Trade, said, “It’s encouraging that the Biden Administration has nominated Mr. McKalip for this critical position. The ag-negotiator position is vital for opening export markets to Made-in-America food and ag, and we hope the Senate moves swiftly on confirmation. We look forward to working with Mr. McKalip on the many opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, particularly as the United States pursues the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and considers tariff rollbacks.
“Mr. McKalip’s long service at the USDA should prepare him well for fighting for the needs of our nation’s farm and food interests. We need aggressive action to open markets for American ag, particularly as we struggle to compete globally due to trade policies that have encouraged protectionism and erected too many barriers to trade. The United States Trade Representative knows well that U.S. farmers and ranchers export more than 20 percent of what they produce and that those exports are essential to their prosperity. We must continue to expand and protect American food and ag exports.”
Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers, said, “I know Doug very well from his decades of public service at the USDA, and he will be able to hit the ground running on day one. There are numerous challenges facing the United States when it comes to ag trade, but we are eager to see Doug’s nomination move quickly so he may begin important work at the United States Trade Representative to advocate for U.S. wheat farmers.”
Vince Peterson, president of U.S. Wheat Associates, said, “Trade is incredibly important to U.S. wheat producers, who export about half their production each year. That makes securing market access and the work of the United States Trade Representative critical. We welcome the nomination and look forward to him being confirmed and in place to advocate for agriculture at the United States Trade Representative.”