The spot Cheddar markets retreated once again. They lost a lot of ground but they at least tried to put up a fight. Barrels regained some territory late in the past week, signaling that the market is fumbling for fair value. Blocks lost ground every day but they still finished better than the previous week’s worst prices. Both blocks and barrels closed 17 cents in the red, preserving the wide spread between the two commodity cheeses. Blocks settled at $1.65 per pound while barrels floundered to $1.33.
There’s plenty of milk in the Midwest thanks to unusually mild late-summer weather in the Great Lakes states and a lackluster start for back-to-school milk bottling. Spot loads continue to move at a discount, prompting cheesemakers to fill their vats. In a few months a new facility in Michigan will open its doors and regional cheese supplies will climb further. Demand is mixed. Food service continues to struggle, with the notable exception of pizzerias; sales at retail remain brisk. After recent declines in the cheese markets and the dollar index, U.S. cheese is starting to look more competitive in the export arena.
Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot whey added a penny this past week to close at 33.5 cents. But the Class III markets focused on the more significant drop in cheese values, causing a rout in the futures. September Class III plunged $1.75 to $15.13 per hundredweight. Fourth-quarter futures lost 70 cents on average.
Spot Class IV products rallied this past week. CME spot butter advanced 3 cents to $1.515. Cream demand has increased a bit, which is slowing churn rates. Extremely hot weather in some of the most populated parts of the country has likely boosted ice cream demand. Print butter continues to move through retail quickly and grocers anticipate a strong baking season ahead. But home cooks may do less entertaining for the holidays this year.
Skim-milk-powder values climbed 1.1 percent at the Global Dairy Trade auction Aug. 18, while whole-milk powder – and all other dairy products – fell flat. After adjusting for protein Global Dairy Trade skim-milk powder is equivalent to nonfat-dry milk at about $1.29 per pound. Stronger skim-milk-powder markets in both Oceania and Europe helped to lift U.S. milk powder. CME spot nonfat-dry milk gained 3.25 cents this past week to 99.75 cents. U.S. milk powder is priced to move abroad. Domestic demand is steady. Cheesemakers continue to buy milk powder to fortify their vats.
Although butter and powder values increased at the spot market the futures held back. Traders are clearly wary about long-term demand prospects. Class IV futures settled a little less this past Friday than they did the previous Friday. The September contract decreased 9 cents to $13.26.
Enticed by the promise of $20-plus milk – in the futures although not in reality for most – U.S. dairy producers did their best to fill their bulk tanks in July. National milk output reached 18.6 billion pounds, an increase of 1.5 percent from the prior year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture increased its estimate of June milk production. Dairy producers don’t typically add cows in July when springers are in relatively short supply, but this year reduced slaughter rates translated into a slightly larger milk-cow herd. There were 9.352 million cows in milk parlors this past month, an increase of 2,000 head from June and the first month-to-month increase since March. The dairy herd was 37,000 head larger than in July 2019.
Milk output was more than the prior year in most of the major dairy states. Better milk yields drove the bulk of the increase. Dairy producers managed to improve milk production per cow in most regions. But in the Pacific Northwest and Idaho, supply-management programs and steep discounts on excess milk kept output per cow in check. In the Southeast sweltering temperatures dampened milk yields. In the Southwest both factors were in play.
This month the weather is having an even bigger impact on milk output. A heat wave is scorching California and the Southwest. In California’s Central Valley, home to the nation’s greatest concentration of dairy cows, record-breaking temperatures are stressing the herd. The heat has been sufficiently severe and prolonged that it’s raising death tolls and likely stymieing conception, which could trim springer supplies at the margins next year.
Once cooler autumn weather arrives, milk output is likely to bounce back. Going forward, gains in U.S. milk production will depend primarily on milk yields because there are few places with room for a lot more cows. Limitations on expansion are likely a blessing in disguise because the industry probably won’t need more milk until the pandemic is contained and the economy is on firmer footing.
Grain Markets
It was a dry week in the Corn Belt and the crops were starting to look parched. Soil-moisture reserves were largely depleted and there wasn’t much rain in the forecast until late this week. In many areas yields are still likely to be better than average, but hopes for a record-breaking corn crop are slowly evaporating. The recent dry spell may be particularly hard on the soybean crop as it transitions from the pod-setting to the important pod-filling stage. Estimates of corn and soybean yields are starting to slip from the recent nearly euphoric numbers. The Pro Farmer crop tour called for a national average corn yield of 177.5 bushels per acre, well short of the USDA’s latest forecast at 181.8 bushels per acre. For soybeans, Pro Farmer called for a yield of 52.5 bushels per acre. The USDA stands at 53.3 bushels per acre.
The USDA reported another big week for new-crop soybean exports, further lifting bean values. There’s potential for large U.S. corn exports as well but there’s still plenty of grain in South America. So significant rallies on La Salle Street in Chicago will make U.S. corn less competitive. December corn settled this past Friday at $3.405 per bushel, an increase of 2.5 cents for the week. At $9.0475, November beans are 6 cents better than they were the previous Friday.