Milk production continues to grow (copy)

If there were any doubts about China’s appetite for dairy products, those were put to rest March 4 with an eye-popping result at the day’s Global Dairy Trade auction. Driven principally by aggressive bids from Chinese buyers, the Global Dairy Trade index soared by 15 percent – the eighth-consecutive increase and the largest gain in a single session since September 2015. Whole-milk powder saw the largest increase, with prices increasing by 21 percent versus the prior event.
Seemingly insatiable demand for fats increased the price for anhydrous milkfat and butter by 7.4 percent and 13.7 percent, respectively. Even with gains at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange this past week, spot butter in the United States maintains an almost-90-cent discount to the Global Dairy Trade price after adjusting for fat content.
Back in the United States many of the complications caused by February’s inclement weather have largely been overcome, with manufacturers and haulers reporting that a sense of balance has almost been achieved. Though more accurate figures will continue to surface in the coming weeks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Dairy Market News” states that estimates of milk lost during the cold spell may be as much as millions of pounds. But with a sense of normalcy restored, and the spring flush rapidly approaching, milk is still plentiful. Abundant milk has resulted in copious dairy-product production as seen in USDA’s “Dairy Products” report released March 4.
According to the Dairy Products report, a total of 1.117 billion pounds of cheese was produced in January – the largest amount ever for the month and an increase of 0.5 percent year-over-year. Manufacturers continued to opt for products that could be used in ageing programs, increasing the production of American-style cheese and especially Cheddar. January output of Cheddar cheese jumped by 5.7 percent year-year-over to 337.6 million pounds. Mozzarella production decreased by 1.9 percent versus January 2020.
Robust cheese production has persisted into recent weeks as manufacturers continue to report busy production schedules. Spot milk remains readily available, and manufacturers can pick up those loads at comparable discounts to those seen in recent weeks. Nevertheless some cues may be emerging that the market is firming. Domestic demand appears to be improving as COVID-19 restrictions are rolled back and vaccination campaigns progress. The cautious optimism likely helped to support gains at the CME this past week. Spot Cheddar blocks saw prices steadily increase through the course of the week. By March 5 spot Cheddar blocks reached $1.7325 per pound, an increase of 11.5 cents versus the previous week. Barrels began the week unchanged before finding some traction March 4 and 5, adding 8.75 cents during the week to close Friday’s session at $1.5075 per pound.
If cheese vats were busy in January, the butter churns were even more so. Butter production for the month increased by 7 percent year-over-year to 206.9 million pounds – record production for the month of January. Butter exports were also strong during the month, increasing by 81.9 percent year-over-year to 6.2 million pounds. In the first week of trading for new-crop butter, emboldened by the aggressive Global Dairy Trade result, spot butter prices increased early in the past week, adding 24.5 cents to reach $1.715 per pound March 2 – the best price since July. The price decreased March 3 and 4 before rebounding March 5, ultimately ending the week at $1.69 per pound. Even as the spot butter price ended the week 22 cents more than the prior week, it nevertheless maintains a significant discount to global competitors.
Ample butter production resulted in lots of condensed skim for dryers in January as production of nonfat-dry milk also set a January record of 196.9 million pounds, an increase of 11.7 percent compared to the same month in the prior year. Despite sustained international interest, skim-milk-powder production declined 8.0 percent year-over-year to 36.9 million pounds during the month. Demand has been active from both domestic and international sources, which has helped to put modest upward pressure on prices. Despite a dip during the March 3 trade, spot nonfat-dry-milk prices increased most of the week, finishing the March 5 session at $1.1775 per pound – an increase of 4.5 cents versus the previous week with 33 loads trading hands.
Continuing the trend seen during the past few weeks, whey markets once again belonged to the bulls as spot prices increased to 58 cents per pound March 4, the best price since the spot market began trading in 2018. Even though cheese production is active, a preference for the production of whey permeate, whey-protein concentrates and whey-protein isolates has limited the availability of dry whey. The USDA’s Dairy Products report showed that in January dry-whey production for both human and animal use slipped by 0.4 percent year-over-year. But output of whey-protein concentrates and whey-protein isolates increased by 6.6 percent and 11.8 percent, respectively. Export demand also continues to surge, with January whey exports increasing 34.4 percent year-over-year to 40.3 million pounds, anchored by strong demand from Southeast Asia.
Milk futures rode the spot market gains, increasing during the past week. Class III milk futures found the most traction March 2 and 3 before most nearby contracts retreated slightly March 4 and 5. Nevertheless the MAY21 through NOV21 Class III contracts settled March 5 at more than $18 per hundredweight. Nearby Class IV contracts also increased, buoyed by the spot butter and Global Dairy Trade rally early in the week.
Grain Markets
Inflated feed costs continue to cast a shadow over dairy-producer profitability. Dairy-ration costs as calculated by the Dairy Margin Coverage program increased to $10.36 per hundredweight in January, an increase of 64 cents per hundredweight versus December and the most expensive value since the program calculations began to be published in 2019. Increasing corn and soybean prices are the culprit for the increase. In the USDA’s recent “Agricultural Prices” report, corn and soybean prices increased to $4.24 per bushel and $10.90 per bushel, respectively. Those are the most expensive prices for those commodities since 2014.
