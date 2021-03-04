Milk production continues to grow

The year 2020’s milk-production growth carried into 2021, albeit at a slower pace. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Milk Production” report released Feb. 23, national milk production increased by 1.6 percent in January, the smallest year-over-year increase seen since June 2020. Most of the growth was driven by an expanding national dairy herd; producers added an estimated 8,000 head of cows between December and January. But improved productivity played a hand in the increase as well, with yields increasing by 0.6 percent year over year, equivalent to an additional 13 pounds of milk per cow.
The 1.6-percent increase was less than most analyst predictions. Surprisingly weak production in key dairy states like California and Idaho – which saw milk production decrease for the first time since 2017 – weighed on the national figure. The report also made some important revisions, both to national and state-level data. In particular the 3.2 percent increase in California’s December milk production published earlier was reversed to a 0.5 percent decline.
Though the previous week’s horrific weather has largely become a memory, its impact on the dairy sector has not. Many plants are keeping busy schedules as they attempt to compensate for the previous week’s closures. Meanwhile displaced spot loads of milk and cream are still moving around the country searching for homes. Especially in Texas, the storm’s impact on milk production and particularly yields has yet to be fully realized. Nevertheless milk for manufacturing remains abundant in most areas. Midwest spot milk could be obtained this past week with discounts as large as $7 per hundredweight from Class III prices, larger discounts than what were available the week prior.
Generally speaking cheese manufacturers continue to turn out product at a healthy clip and are playing a key role in absorbing excess milk from the market. Given the robust production seen since the beginning of the year it was somewhat surprising to see that at 1.4 billion pounds, total cheese inventories at the end of January were only 2.2 million pounds or 0.2 percent greater than at the end of December. This past year total cheese stocks increased by 31.6 million pounds during the same period. Perhaps even more surprising was the 0.1 percent decrease in American cheese stocks, indicating that the increase was driven by growing inventories of Swiss and Other types of cheese.
Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot Cheddar blocks were able to gain some ground this past week, posting price increases Feb. 22, Feb. 23 and especially Feb. 25, when the market jumped 7 cents while 11 loads traded hands. But some of those gains were erased Feb. 26 when blocks decreased 4.25 cents. Nevertheless the market ended the week at $1.6175 per pound, an increase of 8 cents compared to the prior week. Barrels were a bit more fickle, losing 3 cents Feb. 23, only to increase by 6.5 cents Feb. 25 before retreating again Feb. 26. When all was said and done, CME spot Cheddar barrels closed at $1.42 per pound, just .75 cents more than the previous week.
In the last week during which old crop butter could be traded at the CME, the spot market bowed under the pressure. Following a surprising rally during the previous Friday’s session, spot butter prices lost ground during most of this past week with the only exception being a 3.25-cent gain Feb. 25. But that was not enough to undo the losses; the market closed at $1.47 per pound, a decrease of 8 cents from the previous week. Despite that appetite for cheap butter persists; an astonishing 51 unfilled bids were left on the board at the conclusion of Feb. 26’s spot trade. Butter inventories also grew during the turn of the year, increasing to 328.4 million pounds at the end of January. Though the 54.6-million-pound build was seasonally typical, butter inventories remain heavy by historical standards. Stocks at the end of January were the largest for that time of year since 1993.
The nonfat-dry-milk market continues to be weighed down by heavy supplies. Manufacturers report that condensed skim for dryers remains abundant, particularly as balancing plants faced the most severe interruptions from the recent inclement weather. U.S. product remains competitively priced compared to global suppliers, but manufacturers report that export interest has been inconsistent. Spot nonfat-dry milk was able to make a bit of headway during the week, with prices increasing in four of the week’s five sessions. The Feb. 26 trade ended at $1.1325 per pound, an increase of 4 cents versus the previous Friday with 27 loads changing hands during the week.
The spot whey market managed to build on prior gains to see better prices this past week. After starting the week unchanged and then balking slightly with a quarter-cent decline Feb. 24, the market staged its rally to increase by .25 cents Feb. 25 and a full penny Feb. 26. That brought the Friday price to 55.75 cents per pound, a 1-cent increase versus the previous week. Demand for increased-protein products continues to pull the whey stream away from dry-whey production, keeping supply limited. Meanwhile international demand remains robust, even as logistical challenges persist
Milk futures were on the move during the week, following the ebbs and flows of the spot trade. Following a relatively uneventful day Feb. 22, Class III milk futures dipped Feb. 23 as spot barrel prices slipped. The decline was short-lived, however, with gains seen Feb. 24 and especially Feb. 25 as blocks rallied, with the APR21 contract finishing limit up. With a mixed settlement Feb. 26, most contracts beyond MAR21 appreciated during the balance of the week. Class IV milk futures were relatively quiet for most of the week though spot-butter gains breathed a bit of life into the 2021 contracts.
Grain Markets
The USDA’s Outlook Meeting, held late this past week, included predictions of large corn and soybean crops in the 2021-2022 market year driven by increases in both area and yield. But strong supply is expected to be countered by solid demand, namely continued grain and oilseed shipments to China. Corn futures increased Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 before retreating Feb. 25 and Feb. 26. Most nearby contracts decreased a few cents during the course of the week. Soybeans followed the same trend but larger gains earlier in the week meant that most nearby contracts settled a few cents better by Feb. 26.
Sarina Sharp is with the Milk Producers Council. Visit www.milkproducerscouncil.org for more information.