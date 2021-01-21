Milk production more than sufficient to meet needs

After the enthusiasm ignited by the recent U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement, most commodities struggled to keep the momentum going. Weighed down by plentiful supply, the butter and cheese markets both finished this past week on a softer note; dry products, especially whey, fared somewhat better. Reports from most milk sheds indicate milk production is more than sufficient to meet needs, motivating manufacturers and especially balancers to run hard to absorb excess volumes. Spot milk is ample and market participants comment that discounts are required to move loads.
Cream is readily available across the country and churns are active. But with food-service demand still lethargic, much of the butter is being routed to storage – exacerbating concerns about an inventory hangover. Butter stocks are seasonally more than they have been in decades and have likely had a hand in reducing the Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot butter price this past week. After decreasing 7 cents during the Jan. 11 session the spot butter price continued to slide until hitting $1.2875 per pound Jan. 13, the worst price since May. Even after a modest rebound Jan. 14, another decline Jan. 15 left the spot price at $1.29 per pound, 9 cents less than the previous week.
Even though condensed skim is also abundant, and dryers have been going full tilt, the nonfat-dry-milk market has been able to stand its ground. Despite decreasing 5 cents Jan. 11, gradual gains during the balance of the week propelled the CME spot nonfat-dry-milk price to $1.20 per pound, an increase of a penny from the prior Friday. The trade was active with 43 loads cumulatively changing hands during the course of the week. Domestic demand for nonfat-dry milk has been mixed but robust draw from the export market has kept product moving and inventories in check. According to traders the booking of export sales through the first quarter has been active. That includes shipments to Mexico, which has demonstrated only tepid demand in recent months.
Spot cheese markets also finished the week at decisively reduced prices. Though Cheddar blocks made an effort to continue the previous week’s upward trajectory by adding a nickel during the Jan. 11 spot session, the effort was short-lived. By Jan. 12 block prices began to slide, capping off the week with a 7 cents decrease to end the Jan. 15 session at $1.83 per pound. Barrels mounted a less-dramatic campaign, finishing the week with a decrease of 8 cents. Manufacturers report that while cheese production has increased since the holidays, renewed concerns about demand in both the food-service and retail channels is likely to continue weighing on prices.
If the bulls were taking respite in any corner of the dairy complex, it would be with whey. Whey prices continue to increase, spurred on by healthy demand from both domestic and international buyers. After stair stepping to better prices during the course of the week, spot whey prices closed the Jan. 15 session at 53 cents per pound, an increase of 3 cents versus the previous week and the best price seen since October 2018. Price increases among greater-protein whey products is increasingly coaxing the whey stream toward those uses, which is also helping to keep dry-whey stocks in check.
Milk futures markets posted mixed performance as weaker cheese and butter prices collided with stronger nonfat-dry-milk and whey values. Spot cheese declines weighed heavily on nearby Class III futures contracts early in the week; even some recovery Jan. 14 and 15 could not erase these losses. Ultimately the JAN through MAR Class III futures contracts gave ground through the course of the week. Class IV futures were similarly turbulent with early-week losses counteracted by gains Jan. 14, ushered in by the pop in spot butter prices. The JAN Class IV contract still lost 7 cents between Monday and Friday, but all remaining 2021 contracts were able to end in positive territory.
Grain Markets
Released Jan. 12 by the USDA, a surprising World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report led to some dramatic increases in the grain markets. Most notably the USDA made a harsh reduction to the expectation for corn yields during the 2020-2021 marketing year. Combined with reduced acreage, that reduced total estimated supply by 400 million bushels. Though adjustments were also made on the demand side, including reduced ethanol use and exports, ending stocks have been reduced significantly. Those changes pushed MAR through JUL corn futures to more than $5 per bushel.
Soybeans also saw total supply decreased at the hand of reduced yields, albeit by a more-modest 14 million bushels. Concerns persist about the availability of soybeans in the Southern Hemisphere, with the USDA reducing Argentina’s expected soybean production for the year by 4 percent. The news pushed nearby soybean futures north of $14 per bushel. Those increases are likely to contribute to even greater feed costs for dairy producers who have already seen margins squeezed by increasing operating costs in recent months.
Sarina Sharp is with the Milk Producers Council. Visit www.milkproducerscouncil.org for more information.