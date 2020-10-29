The U.S. Department of Agriculture stunned the market Oct. 20, reporting a dramatic surge in U.S. milk output. September milk output reached 18 billion pounds, an increase of 2.3 percent from a year ago. That’s in addition to a respectable gain in September 2019, marking the strongest two-year advance since early 2018.
Milk output was less than prior-year volumes in the Pacific Northwest, the Southeast and parts of the Southwest. But it sharply increased in the rest of the nation. Production was especially formidable in the Midwest and Plains states, and in Colorado. In California dairy producers managed to make 3.2 percent more milk than 2019 with 4,000 fewer cows. Advances in herd management and dairy genetics are clearly leading to a lot more milk per cow.
After surveying producers the USDA revised its estimates of July and August milk-cow numbers, showing a steady climb in the dairy-head count throughout the third quarter. In September there were 9.366 million milk cows, 33,000 more than the prior year. Reduced slaughter rates suggest the dairy herd continues to grow. The combination of more milk and more cows stopped the bulls in their tracks; it made for a lot of red ink through mid-week on La Salle Street in Chicago.
But Oct. 22 the cheese markets strengthened convincingly, signaling that fresh Cheddar is still in short supply. The ¬USDA’s “Cold Storage” report confirmed the national cheese stockpile continued to shrink in September as it has done every month since cheese stocks surged to an all-time record in April. Total cheese stocks decreased to 1.36 billion pounds, 1 percent smaller than the prior year.
Inventories of American-style cheese also declined by a wider-than-typical margin to finish at slightly less than year-ago levels. The drawdowns hint at strong demand, no doubt helped by government purchases for the “Farmers to Families Food Box” program.
The USDA gave the Class III markets another reason to rally Oct. 23 when the agency announced it will spend another $500 million for food-box donations through the end of the year. With that Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot Cheddar barrels closed Oct. 23 at $2.455 per pound, an increase of 25 cents since the previous Friday. Barrels are within shouting distance of the summer records and have not suffered a daily setback in a month. Blocks climbed 5.25 cents to $2.7725.
Trucks waited this past week to deliver the first loads of milk to the new MWC Cheddar and whey plant in St. John’s, Michigan. That suggests the national cheese output will increase. On the other side of Lake Michigan, Upper Midwest cheesemakers tell the USDA’s “Dairy Market News” that increasing numbers of coronavirus infections are making it difficult for some plants to fully staff facilities and run at capacity. Additionally many had been wary of building inventories in case demand slips or the cheese price decreases, although the latest food-box announcement likely quelled some of those fears.
CME spot dry whey decreased 0.25 cents to 38.5 cents per pound. Other indications of spot whey pricing are steady to firmer. Whey driers remain busy due to robust cheese output. China is importing U.S. whey at a good clip, helping to keep inventories in check.
The butter market continued to soften. CME spot butter decreased to less than $1.50, a milestone reached frequently this year but otherwise not since 2013. It closed Oct. 23 at $1.435, a decrease of 7.5 cents from the previous Friday. Butter inventories decreased noticeably from August to September. But at 344 million pounds the national butter stockpile is still 18.3 percent larger than it was a year ago – and at the largest September total since 1993. Grocers are expecting home cooks and bakers to be particularly ambitious this season, while sales of butter through food-service channels remain slow.
CME spot milk powder decreased from the previous week’s seven-month best price to closed Oct. 23 at $1.10975, a decrease of 4.25 cents for the week. Milk-powder prices decreased slightly at the Global Dairy Trade auction Oct. 20. Domestic demand for milk powder is steady while exports are strong. U.S. milk powder remains the cheapest in the world.
With both butter and powder losing ground this past week, Class IV futures posted sizeable losses. That widened the disparity between projected milk revenues in the cheese states and elsewhere. November Class IV decreased 57 cents this past week to $13.77 per hundredweight. The December and January contracts lost at least 70 cents each.
Meanwhile Class III values soared. November Class III increased $1.27; the December and January contracts were also strong. First-half-2021 futures posted modest gains. The big increase in nearby Class III futures means the producer price differential and depooling will once again take a bite out of many dairy-producer milk checks in October and November. The USDA announced the November Class I mover at $18.04, a respectable price but one that is far less than November Class III at $22.19. The industry needs to remedy the relationship between class-pricing formulas and depooling rules so dairy producers can reap the full benefits of the formidable rally in the cheese markets.
Grain Markets
Another week of strong export sales and concerns about South American crops increased the feed markets once again. December corn closed at a one-year best price of $4.1925 per bushel, an increase of 17.25 cents from the previous Friday. November soybeans settled at $10.8375, an increase of 37.5 cents, to the best price for a spot contract since mid-2016. December soybean meal increased almost $20 to $386.40 per ton, its best value in more than two years.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association increased the odds of a La Niña to 85 percent, which suggests Argentine farmers may struggle to produce an average crop this season. In Brazil the weather is less of an issue but domestic demand for crops is increasing as the nation tries to simultaneously grow its livestock and corn-based ethanol sectors. Brazil highlighted its unusually tight crop supplies by announcing it would suspend its import tax on corn and soy. The atmospheric and economic climates in South America suggest U.S. crop exporters will be busy for a while.