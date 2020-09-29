Back in August we wrote about new-crop sales of soybeans, corn, sorghum and cotton to China. In the six weeks since then sales of those crops have continued to turn heads. Large sales combined with decreased production estimates in the September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report have put upward pressure on futures prices and increased grower optimism. It’s time to look again at 2020-2021 crop sales to China in relation to previous years. Here we compare new-crop outstanding sales plus accumulated exports for the 2020-2021 marketing year to the same period from the past five years.
Soybeans popular overseas
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Foreign Agricultural Service’s latest report, new-crop soybean outstanding sales plus accumulated exports to the world stand at 1.305 billion bushels. In the past six weeks a whopping 645 million additional bushels have been sold or exported. According to the latest report from the Foreign Agricultural Service, new-crop sales and accumulated exports to China stand at 707 million bushels, plus 369.6 million bushels to locations unknown – which are often directed to China. The remaining 2020-2021 orders, 229.2 million bushels, are destined for all other countries.
Those numbers have garnered a lot of attention because at this point in 2019 only 446.4 million bushels of 2019-2020 new-crop sales and accumulated exports had been recorded. Of those 446.4 million bushels, 75.5 million bushels were sold to China and 148.5 million bushels were to destinations unknown. Even more importantly, at this point in 2017 – the last “normal” trade year – 819.9 million bushels of 2017-2018 new-crop sales and accumulated exports had been recorded. At this point 2020-2021 soybean sales to all destinations are 159 percent more than sales during the same time period in 2017-2018.
New-crop soybean sales are larger than average on a bushel-by-bushel basis, but how those sales relate to expected crop production also matters. As mentioned earlier, the September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates reduced the 2020-2021 soybean-production estimate by 112 million bushels from the August estimate. Total production is now estimated at 4.313 billion bushels. Using the USDA’s September estimate of 2020-2021 production, sales and accumulated exports of new-crop soybeans to China represent 16.4 percent of total production. The sales to destinations unknown and the rest of the world account for another 8.6 percent and 5.3 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production, respectively. Combined, 30.3 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production has been purchased for export as of Sept. 17. As seen in Figure 1, that’s significantly more than the 12.3 percent of the new-crop 2019-2020 production that had been purchased through the same week in 2019. It’s also well more than the 18.5 percent of the new-crop 2017-2018 production that had been purchased through the same week in 2017. For context, during the past five marketing years, on average, 47 percent of the total soybean crop was exported.
Corn-export numbers increase
As of Sept. 17 new-crop-corn outstanding sales and accumulated exports to the world stand at 889.5 million bushels. In the past six weeks an additional 437.6 million bushels have been sold. New-crop outstanding sales and accumulated exports to China are at 386.1 million bushels, plus 112.6 million bushels to locations unknown – which are often directed to China. The remaining purchases of 2020-2021 corn, 390.9 million bushels, are destined for all other countries.
As with soybeans, those numbers have garnered a lot of attention because at this point in 2019 only 360.2 million bushels of 2019-2020 new-crop outstanding sales and accumulated exports had been recorded. Of those 360.2 million bushels, only 2.4 million bushels were sold to China and 33 million bushels were to destinations unknown. Even more importantly, at this point during the last “normal” trade year of 2017-2018, 446.8 million bushels of 2017-2018 new-crop outstanding sales and accumulated exports had been recorded. Of those 446.8 million bushels, 300,000 bushels were sold to China, 75.3 million bushels were sold to destinations unknown and 371.3 million bushels were sold to the rest of the world. At this point 2020-2021 corn sales to all destinations are 199 percent more than sales at the same time period in 2017-2018.
New-crop-corn outstanding sales and accumulated exports for 2020-2021 are the best recorded in the past six years. As with soybeans, the September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates reduced the 2020-2021 corn-production estimate by 378 million bushels from the August estimate. Total production is now estimated at 14.9 billion bushels. Relative to that still very large expected corn crop, new-crop sales are growing but continue to be rather small.
Given the USDA’s September estimate of 2020-2021 production, outstanding sales and accumulated exports of new-crop corn to China represent 2.6 percent of total production. The sales to destinations unknown and the rest of the world account for another 0.8 percent and 2.6 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production, respectively. Combined, 6 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production has been purchased for export as of Sept. 17. But as seen in Figure 2, early-marketing-year sales of corn have not been as prevalent as they have been in soybeans. During the previous five years, the average share of the new-crop corn outstanding sales and accumulated exports as a percent of the September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates crop-production forecast was only 3.6 percent. For context, during the past five marketing years the average share of the total corn crop that was exported was 15 percent. That of course does not include corn that is exported in the form of animal protein, ethanol, ddgs, and corn gluten feed or meal. Once corn exported in all forms are added the total share of corn exported rises significantly, as pointed out by the U.S. Grains Council.
Sorghum also does well
As of Sept. 17 new-crop grain-sorghum outstanding sales and accumulated exports to the world stand at 108.8 million bushels. New-crop outstanding sales and accumulated exports to China are at 70.9 million bushels, plus 36.2 million bushels to locations unknown – which are often directed to China. The remaining 1.5 percent of 2020-2021 orders, 1.7 million bushels, are destined for all other countries.
As with corn and soybeans, those numbers have garnered a lot of attention because at this point in 2019 only 5.3 million bushels of 2019-2020 new-crop outstanding sales and accumulated exports had been recorded, to any destination. Even more importantly, new-crop outstanding sales and accumulated exports for 2020-2021 are closer to 2015-2016, the second-best export-volume year in recent history. At this point in 2015, 130.6 million bushels of 2015-2016 new-crop outstanding sales and accumulated exports had been recorded. Of those 130.6 million bushels, 76.8 million bushels were sold to China and 51.9 million bushels were sold to destinations unknown.
New-crop sorghum sales are larger than average on a bushel-by-bushel basis, but once again how those sales relate to expected crop production matters greatly. Given the USDA’s September estimate of 2020-2021 production, the outstanding sales of new-crop sorghum plus accumulated exports to China represent 19.8 percent of total projected production. The sales to destinations unknown and the rest of the world account for another 10.1 percent and 0.5 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production, respectively. Combined, 30.4 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production has been purchased for export as of Sept. 17. As shown in Figure 3, that’s a marked increase from the past several years and similar to the 22.7 percent level of 2015-2016 early-season sales. For context, during the past five marketing years on average 49 percent of the total grain-sorghum crop was exported.
Cotton sales decrease
As of Sept. 17 new-crop-cotton outstanding sales plus accumulated exports to the world stand at 7.9 million running bales. New-crop outstanding sales and accumulated exports to China are 3.2 million running bales, plus there are 4.7 million running bales destined for all other countries.
At this point new-crop sales of cotton to China and the rest of the world most closely resemble the 2017-2018 marketing year. At this point in 2017, 7.4 million running bales of 2017-2018 new-crop outstanding sales and accumulated exports had been recorded. Of those 7.4 million running bales, 1.5 million running bales were sold to China and 5.9 million running bales were sold to all other countries. Compared to the same week in 2019, sales and accumulated exports of cotton to China have increased by a little more than 1.4 million running bales, but overall sales have decreased almost 0.9 million running bales.
As mentioned earlier, the September World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates reduced the 2020-2021 cotton-production estimate by a little more than 1 million production bales from the August estimate. Total production is now estimated at 17.06 million production bales. Outstanding sales and accumulated exports of new-crop cotton to China represent 18.7 percent of the USDA’s September estimate of 2020-2021 production. The sales to the rest of the world account for another 27.8 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production – running bales converted to 480-pound production bales. Combined, 46.5 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production has been purchased for export as of Sept. 17. As shown in Figure 4, this is well more than the 34.2 percent level of 2017-2018 early sales. For context, during the past five marketing years on average 79 percent of the total cotton crop was exported.
Conclusion
As the Foreign Agricultural Service points out in the August 2020 Grain Circular, “strong early-season sales do not necessarily lead to greater total exports (because) numerous variables influence trade dynamics throughout the year. However large early-season sales do give a kickstart to exports in the coming year.” New-crop sales of soybeans, sorghum, corn and cotton are significant and are continuing to show strength as we enter the fall harvest. Time will tell if the strong early-season sales mean a larger share of the total crop is exported compared to previous marketing years.