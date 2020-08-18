New-crop sales of soybeans, corn, sorghum and cotton to China have been garnering a lot of attention. The purchases are being closely watched and interpreted as potential signs as to whether China will be fulfilling its “Phase 1” commitments, which were finalized in January 2020. Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service “U.S. Export Sales Report,” released Aug.13 and covering sales through Aug. 6, support the rumors of large sales. But to see how new-crop sales compare to previous years we compared new-crop sales in the 2020-2021 marketing year to the similar week from the past five years.
Soybean numbers grab attention
According to the Foreign Agricultural Service’s latest report, new-crop soybean sales to the world stand at 660.5 million bushels. New-crop sales to China are at 377.4 million bushels, plus 192.1 million bushels to locations unknown that are often directed to China. The remaining 14 percent of 2020-2021 orders, 91.1 million bushels, are destined for all other countries.
Those numbers have garnered a lot of attention because at this point in 2019 only 164.2 million bushels of 2019-2020 new-crop sales had been recorded. Of those 164.2 million bushels, 7.1 million bushels were sold to China and 80.3 million bushels were to destinations unknown. Even more importantly, at this point in 2017 the last “normal” trade year, 258.4 million bushels of 2017-2018 new-crop sales had been recorded. Of those 258.4 million bushels, 113.7 million bushels were sold to China and 69.5 million bushels were sold to destinations unknown.
New-crop soybean sales are larger than average on a bushel-by-bushel basis, but how those sales relate to expected crop production also matters. With a monster crop of soybeans expected this fall we consider whether the market should be excited. Using USDA’s August estimate of 2020-2021 production, the sales of new-crop soybeans to China represent 8.5 percent of total production. The sales to destinations unknown and the rest of the world account for another 4.3 percent and 2.1 percent of estimated 2020/21 production, respectively. Combined, 14.9 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production has been purchased for export as of Aug. 6. As seen in Figure 1, that’s significantly more than the 4.5 percent of the new-crop 2019-2020 production that had been purchased through the same week in 2019. It’s also more than the 5.9 percent of the new-crop 2017-2018 production that had been purchased through the same week in 2017.
Corn numbers also grab attention
As of Aug. 6 new-crop corn sales to the world stand at 452 million bushels. New-crop sales to China are at 225.2 million bushels, plus 36.5 million bushels to locations unknown that are often directed to China. The remaining 42 percent of 2020-2021 orders, 190.2 million bushels, are destined for all other countries.
As with soybeans, those numbers have garnered a lot of attention because at this point in 2019 only 172.5 million bushels of 2019-2020 new-crop sales had been recorded. Of those 172.5 million bushels, only 2.4 million bushels were sold to China and 25.9 million bushels were to destinations unknown. Even more importantly at this point during the last “normal” trade year of 2017-2018, 199.5 million bushels of 2017-2018 new-crop sales had been recorded. Of those 199.5 million bushels, no bushels were sold to China, 36.9 million bushels were sold to destinations unknown and 162.6 million bushels were sold to the rest of the world.
New-crop sales for 2020-2021 are the most recorded in the past six years. But relative to the huge corn crop expected this fall, new-crop sales are frankly rather small. Given USDA’s August estimate of 2020-2021 production, sales of new-crop corn to China represent 1.5 percent of total production. The sales to destinations unknown and the rest of the world account for another 0.2 percent and 1.2 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production, respectively. Combined, only 3 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production has been purchased for export as of Aug. 6. But as seen in Figure 2, sales of next-marketing-year corn have not been as prevalent as they have been in soybeans. During the previous five years, the average share of new-crop corn export sales as a percent was only 1.8 percent of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates crop-production forecast in August.
Sorghum too grabs attention
As of Aug. 6 new-crop grain-sorghum sales to the world stand at 67.8 million bushels. New-crop sales to China are at 38.1 million bushels, plus 28.2 million bushels to locations unknown that are often directed to China. The remaining 2 percent of 2020-2021 orders, 1.5million bushels, are destined for all other countries.
As with corn and soybeans, the numbers have garnered a lot of attention because at this point in 2019, zero bushels of 2019-2020 new-crop sales had been recorded to any destination. Even more importantly, new-crop sales for 2020-2021 are closer to 2015-2016, the second-best export-volume year in recent history. At this point in 2015, 110.2 million bushels of 2015-2016 new-crop sales had been recorded. Of those 110.2 million bushels, 58 million bushels were sold to China and 52.2 million bushels were sold to destinations unknown.
New-crop sorghum sales are larger than average on a bushel-by-bushel basis, but once again how those sales relate to expected crop production matters greatly. Given USDA’s August estimate of 2020-2021 production, the sales of new-crop sorghum to China represent 10.3 percent of total projected production. The sales to destinations unknown and the rest of the world account for another 7.6 percent and 0.4 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production, respectively. Combined, 18.3 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production has been purchased for export as of sales through Aug. 6. As shown in Figure 3, that’s a marked increase from the past several years and similar to the 19.2 percent level of 2015-2016 “pre-sales.”
Cotton sales largest outlier
As of Aug. 6 new-crop cotton sales to the world stand at 6.3 million running bales. New-crop sales to China are at 2.2 million running bales, plus there are 4.1 million running bales destined for all other countries.
New-crop sales of cotton to China are the largest outlier of the commodities discussed here because at this point in 2019 and 2020, zero new-crop sales had been made to any country. During the previous five years, 2017-2018 was the largest year for new-crop sales of cotton – to China and the rest of the world alike. At this point in 2017, 5.8 million running bales of 2017-2018 new-crop sales had been recorded. Of those 5.8 million running bales, 1.3 million running bales were sold to China and 4.5 million running bales were sold to all other countries.
New-crop cotton sales are larger than average on a bale-by-bale basis, but once again how those sales relate to expected crop production matters greatly. Sales of new-crop cotton to China represent 12.7 percent of USDA’s August estimate of 2020-2021 production. The sales to the rest of the world account for another 23.1 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production – running bales converted to 480-pound production bales. Combined, 35.8 percent of estimated 2020-2021 production has been purchased for export as of Aug. 6. As shown in Figure 4, that’s 29.2 percent more than the level of 2017-2018 “pre-sales.”
Conclusion
As the Foreign Agricultural Service points out in the August 2020 Grain Circular, “strong early-season sales do not necessarily lead to greater total exports as numerous variables influence trade dynamics throughout the year. However large early-season sales do give a kickstart to exports in the coming year.”
New-crop sales of soybeans, sorghum and cotton are significant, and exceed the share of recent-year projected production. New-crop sales of corn continue to be exciting, though they don’t represent a significant share of the large crop expected this fall. Time will tell if large new-crop sales commitments turn into actual exports that help China successfully fulfill its 2020 Phase 1 commitments.