New year brings new crop optimism

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual Agricultural Outlook Forum provides the first glimpse at crop acreage and yield expectations, as well as supply, use and price estimates for the upcoming marketing year. It covers major field crops such as cotton, grains and oilseeds. The forum also provides important market outlooks for livestock and dairy. It highlights the forecast for U.S. agricultural exports and imports during the fiscal year. This article provides a summary of key market information presented at USDA’s February 2021 Agricultural Outlook Forum.
Take look at 2021 crops
Four crops – corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton – account for a projected 239 million total planted acres in 2021, a little more than the 2018 acreage. Corn and soybean acreage combined accounts for 182 million acres, which would be a record amount planted for the two row crops. Importantly, planted area to those four crops is expected to increase 9 million acres from 2019. Given that almost 10 million acres qualified for prevent-plant in 2020, and the recent rally in crop prices, that increase in acreage was anticipated.
Soybean-planted acres stole the show at an estimated 90 million acres, an increase of 8.3 percent from 2020 when soybean-planted acres totaled about 83 million acres. If realized, 90 million soybean-planted acres would be the second-biggest acreage ever, behind only 2017. Given yield expectations of 50.8 bushels per acre, a little more than the 50.2 bushels per acre in 2020, the soybean-production level for 2021 could reach 4.5 billion bushels. That would make it the largest soybean crop on record.
The USDA projects corn-planted acres to increase to 92 million acres in 2021, just 1.3 percent more than the 90.8 million that were planted in 2020 and the fifth-most acreage ever. Given a yield estimate of 179.5 bushels per acre, it’s possible that 2021 could produce the first-ever 15-billion-bushel corn crop.
Wheat-planted acres are estimated at 45 million acres in 2021, which is 1.6 percent more than the record number of only 44.3 million acres planted in 2020. For wheat yields the estimate of 49.1 bushels per acre is slightly less than the 49.7 bushels per acre in 2020. But the increase in planted acres offsets the slight decrease in yields. For 2021 wheat production, the USDA estimates a 1-million-bushel increase from 2020, at about 1.8 billion bushels of wheat.
The USDA estimates that 2021 cotton-planted acres will decrease slightly to 12 million acres, from 12.1 million acres in 2020. The National Cotton Council published its annual Early Season Planting Intentions Survey that indicated cotton producers intend to plant 11.5 million acres in 2021, slightly less than the USDA’s estimates. Early estimates peg cotton yields for 2021 to be 840 pounds per acre, an increase from 825 pounds per acre in 2020. At that level cotton production for 2021 is estimated to reach 17.5 million bales, an increase of 17.1 percent from 2020 when production was about 15 million bales.
Despite the large corn and soybean crops, demand is expected to remain strong in 2021. Ending stocks for corn, cotton, soybeans and wheat are all projected to be less in 2021. In the case of soybeans, ending stocks are at estimated to be at historically small levels. The tighter supplies are expected to increase marketing-year average prices for cotton, soybeans and wheat, while corn prices are expected to remain at favorable levels.
Livestock prices forecast to rebound
Despite the unprecedented challenges in the processing sector due to COVID-19, red-meat and poultry production in the United States hit an all-time record of 106.5 billion pounds in 2020. Beef production remained relatively unchanged, while pork and broiler production increased this past year. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, weekly production for both beef and pork had decreased 34 percent from 2019. At that time few thought the industry would recover to produce more red meat and poultry than ever before. That result is due to a strong start to 2020 with production surging pre-pandemic, as well as increased slaughter weights due to the backup in animals that occurred because of supply-chain disruptions.
Moving forward into 2021, the USDA is forecasting a 1 percent increase in overall red-meat and poultry production. Increasing feed costs are expected to somewhat dampen production gains across the species; producers are likely to struggle to put weight on their animals in an economic way. The USDA is forecasting a 1.4 percent increase in beef production for 2021, with the increase coming in on increased commercial steer and heifer slaughter while cow slaughter declines.
On the pork side of things, the USDA is forecasting record production of 28.7 billion pounds, a 1.4 percent increase from 2020. That increase is expected to be driven more by increasing slaughter-hog inventories, while lighter carcass weights will likely pull down on production gains from increased slaughter. Like pork, broiler production is forecast to be record-large, coming in at almost 45 billion pounds driven by heavier bird weights.
Exports are an important outlet for animal protein and are expected to account for about 11 percent of beef production, 17 percent of broiler production and 25 percent of pork production in 2021. Beef exports saw a slight decline in 2020, likely a result of the lack of availability of supply and increased non-farm domestic prices. But the USDA is forecasting an increase of more than 6 percent in 2021. Strong international demand from late 2020 is expected to carry forward into this year. The USDA is forecasting a 1.5 percent decline in pork exports in 2021, coming off a strong 2020 surge.
The driving factor behind both 2020’s strength and the forecasted decline is African swine fever in China. The slow rebuilding of the country’s hog herd led to an animal-protein deficit in China and a resulting surge in animal-protein imports for the country across the board. In 2021 the USDA is forecasting China will recover some from African swine fever and require fewer pork imports. But export growth in other key markets such as United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement countries and Japan are expected to somewhat offset those losses. The USDA forecasts U.S. broiler exports will marginally increase in 2021, by 0.3 percent. In 2020 China lifted its ban on U.S. broiler meat. The 2021 increase is linked to continued import demand from the country and a gradual recovery of global economic conditions.
Another big takeaway from the USDA’s Outlook Forum is that across the board, livestock and poultry prices are forecast to increase. Even with increased beef production, strong domestic and export demand are expected to support more elevated prices in cattle. The USDA is forecasting the five-area steer price to average $115 per hundredweight, an increase of 6 percent as compared to 2020.
Similar to cattle, strong domestic and export demand for pork is expected to support hog prices, even with the forecasted increase in pork production. The USDA forecasts U.S. hog prices, on a national base 51 percent-52 percent lean live-equivalent, to average $50.50 per hundredweight through 2021. The USDA is also forecasting increased average 2021 broiler prices, expecting prices to be supported by lighter production in the second half of the year in addition to improving demand.
Agricultural trade expected to improve
The ability to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a global economic contraction of 4.4 percent in fiscal 2020, will be the primary influencer on the global economy and U.S. agricultural exports. As of the Outlook Conference, the USDA is projecting that containment of the disease, at least to some degree, will occur. That will spur global gross-domestic-product growth of 5.5 percent in fiscal 2021. Emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia, India, Indonesia and China, which account for more than 40 percent of the global population and almost 25 percent of global gross domestic product, are expected to lead the pack with gross-domestic-product growth of 6.3 percent.
On that projection U.S. ag exports are forecast to rise to a record $157 billion in fiscal 2021. That would be an increase of $21.3 billion as compared to $135.7 billion in fiscal 2020. If realized it would be the third-largest fiscal-year-over-fiscal-year increase in U.S. ag-export history. By product the USDA is forecasting increased exports in every major commodity group.
- Grains and feeds are projected to increase $7.8 billion.
- Oilseeds and products are projected to increase $11.1 billion.
- Livestock, dairy and poultry are projected to increase $1.2 billion.
- Horticultural products are projected to increase $800 million.
- Cotton is projected to increase $300 million.
- Sugar and tropical products are projected to increase $300 million.
- Seeds are projected to increase $100 million.
The USDA is projecting an increase, or at a minimum no change, in agricultural exports to every major region around the globe.
After trade spats took their toll in recent years, China is poised to once again become the largest U.S. agricultural market in fiscal 2021 – with record exports of $31.5 billion forecast. The growth is projected despite significant tariffs that remain on almost 99 percent of U.S. agricultural exports to China. Much of the increase in demand for U.S. agricultural products is dependent on strong feedstuff usage from a rebounding Chinese hog herd.
Imports are also expected to increase on an improved U.S. economy. Fiscal-2021 imports are forecast at $137.5 billion, an increase of $4.3 billion as compared to fiscal 2020 imports of $133.2 billion. If imports and exports reach forecasted levels, the trade balance in agriculture would improve to $19.5 billion in fiscal 2021. That’s a $17 billion increase as compared to the very slim $2.5 billion trade surplus in fiscal 2020.
Summary
The USDA’s annual Agricultural Outlook Forum provided an optimistic first look at the 2021 agricultural economy. Crop acres are expected to increase for corn, soybeans and wheat. Better crop prices are expected for wheat, cotton and soybeans. On the livestock front, record red-meat and poultry production is also expected to be accompanied by better prices. Agricultural exports are expected to reach new highs on the back of strong fiscal-year 2021 exports to China. The improvement in exports is expected to bolster the U.S. agricultural trade balance to $19.5 billion. Combined, better crop and livestock prices are expected to boost farm cash receipts and push U.S. net farm income, a broad measure of farm profitability, to $111 billion in 2021. If realized, net farm income in 2021 would be the fourth-best of all time in nominal terms.
Uncertainty does remain. Strong exports, and thus increased crop and livestock prices, are greatly dependent on how trade with China progresses in the coming months, as well as the rate of recovery in a post-COVID-19 global economy. At the same time crop prices are greatly dependent on the acreage planted this spring – and currently there is robust competition among the crops. There is also Mother Nature. On one hand any planting delays or adverse weather during the growing season could tighten an already tight supply of grains and oilseeds in the United States. On the other hand favorable weather could help stockpiles recover, thereby putting the onus of supporting prices on the demand side of the balance sheet.
Importantly, this outlook will change. The next opportunity to update acreage expectations will be the survey-based March Prospective Plantings report. Following the March intentions report, the May report will detail farmer 2021 planting intentions. The May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates will provide the first look at updated crop-balance sheets.
Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.
Veronica Nigh, Michael Nepveux and Shelby Myers are economists and John Newton is the chief economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit fb.org for more information.